Are One Direction Planning On Spending Christmas Together?

It sounds like One Direction might be pencilling in a mini-reunion over the holidays after Liam Payne pointed out that the gang will all be spending part of the Christmas break in London.

During an interview with Capital FM for the Jingle Bell Ball, the 25-year-old said that he’s already reached out to one member of the band and had a hilarious catch-up over the phone.

Getty

“I spoke to Niall [Horan] the other day. We were both super jet lagged. He texted me at like two in the morning, and I was just wide awake from like midnight to right through the next day. We spent like four hours on FaceTime. I hadn’t spoken to him in ages. It was actually really, really funny. We had a really good laugh.”

He went on to explain that the rest of the lads haven’t seen each other in a while.

“Everyone’s so busy, it is what it is,” he said. “I obviously saw Louis over the course of X-Factor. I haven’t seen Harry [Styles] in a while now, but I think everybody’s in London at the moment, which is cool, for the first time — this the closest we’ve been for a while.”

Getty

Even if the boys *do* meet up for a festive drink, it sounds like Zayn Malik probably won’t be accepting the invitation: “I ain't spoke to any of them for a long time, to be honest with you," he told British Vogue. “That's just the way it is.”

Fair enough, but it's also never too late to make amends.