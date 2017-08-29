One Direction

It's Liam Payne's Birthday But Which Of His One Direction Bandmates Sent Him A Cute Birthday Message?

Hint: It's wasn't Harry Style or Louis Tomlinson.. Okay, okay it was Niall Horan.

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 15:40

What day is it today? It's a Tuesday! But that's not the point, because this particular Tuesday also happen to be Liam Payne's 24th birthday, which means it's time to strip that down and celebrate.

Okay you don't actually have to strip anything down in honour of Liam if you don't want to, we're sure he would be happy with something as simple as a HB tweet - which is exactly what his bandmate Niall Horan went with.

You know you want to take a look at all these really weird facts about the 2017 MTV VMAs guests...

The Irish charmer took to the social networking site to let his singing pal know that he's missing him on his big day, writing: "@LiamPayne happy birthday mate. Miss ya bud, see you soon." 

Well isn't that nice? Cheryl's bf obviously thought so, since he didn't waste much time in replying: "Thanks man. Love to you and yours."

Hoorah! Since the boys announced their hiatus in 2016, with no telling when a reunion might commence, we must admit we're guilty of getting pretty over-excited whenever a 1D interaction goes down.

Needless to say, so do their millions of fans and this exchange certainly didn't go unnoticed by excited directioners.

Both Niall and Liam are killing the game as soloists rn, but since they're missing eachother and all we wouldn't exactly moan if they fancied a little meet up in the studio for a Niam collab.

One can dream!

 

Latest News

Game of Thrones Spinoff Shows: Cast Reveal Ideas | MTV Movies

Game of Thrones’ Isaac Hampstead Wright Reveals Ideas For Bran’s Death | MTV Movies

Game of Thrones Cast Play SNOG/MARRY/AVOID: Westeros Edition | MTV Movies

Game of Thrones Season 7 DELETED SCENES – Cast Reveal Favourites! | MTV Movies

8 T-Shirts To Buy If You Can't Afford The £285 Gucci Logo Tee

Stormzy Teases 'Cigarettes and Cush' Mini Movie

It's Liam Payne's Birthday But Which Of His One Direction Bandmates Sent Him A Cute Birthday Message?

Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash After Taking Part In Jackie O Inspired Photoshoot

Kim Kardashian Says North West "Does Not Like" Her Little Brother Saint

Maroon 5 and SZA Announce Surprise Collab 'What Lovers Do'

Taylor Swift Might Get Her First Ever UK Number One This Week

Love Island's Chris Hughes Reveals He HATES Fame: "I Just Don't Enjoy It"

Megan McKenna And Pete Wicks Open Up About The Truth Behind Their Rekindled Relationship

Some Actually Quite Good Things About Going Back To School

Pokemon

Here’s How To FINALLY Get Hold Of Mythical Pokemon Marshadow In Pokemon Sun And Moon… For FREE!

Evangeline Lilly Reveals First Look At Her Ant-Man And The Wasp Costume

Marnie Simpson Weighs In On Love Island's Sam And Georgia Splitting Amid Cheating Rumours

'Despacito' Ties Mariah Carey's 21-Year Record For Longest American Number One

Marnie Simpson Breaks Her Silence On Gaz Beadle Expecting A Baby With Emma McVey

Cole Sprouse Is Convinced He's Found Lili Reinhart's Doppelganger

More From One Direction

It's Liam Payne's Birthday But Which Of His One Direction Bandmates Sent Him A Cute Birthday Message?

Liam Payne posts Twitter typo that gets his own song name wrong
Celebrity

Liam Payne Gets The Name Of His Own Song Wrong In Totally LOL Twitter Typo

Simon Cowell has said One Direction could reform without Harry Styles
Celebrity

One Direction Could Reunite Without Harry Styles And Zayn Malik Might Come Back Predicts Simon Cowell

One Direction

Flying Solo: What The One Direction Boys Did Next

Celebrity

One Direction Pay Tribute To The Fans On Their Seventh Anniversary

Harry Styles&#039; 1D bandmates express their condolences after his stepdad passes away
Celebrity

Harry Styles Might Name His Future Child After This One Direction Member

Celebrity

Louis Tomlinson Hints That Harry Styles Is Delaying A One Direction Reunion

Niall Horan insist Louis Tomlinson was a vital member of One Direction.
Celebrity

Niall Horan Insists One Direction Would Have ‘Lost The Plot’ Without Louis Tomlinson

Movies

Harry Styles Reveals He Might Be Done With Acting After Dunkirk

Louis Tomlinson
Music

OMG Louis Tomlinson Has Released a Snippet of His New Single

Harry Styles&#039; 1D bandmates express their condolences after his stepdad passes away
Movies

Dunkirk Director Christopher Nolan Says He Had No Idea How Famous Harry Styles Was

Celebrity

One Direction Still Have A Group Chat And They Give Each Other Feedback On Their Solo Music

Trending Articles

Chloe Ferry Rings In Her 22nd Birthday In The Boldest Of Cut-Out Dresses

Gaz Beadle Proudly Puts Pregnant Emma McVey’s Baby Bump On Display

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Breaks Her Silence Over Latest 'Split' From Bear

Marnie Simpson Breaks Her Silence On Gaz Beadle Expecting A Baby With Emma McVey

TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Has Confirmed She's Bought A New Foundation And All Is Well In The World Again - EXCLUSIVE

Sophie Kasaei
TV Shows

Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Reveals Her Romantic Moment On The Show And It Involves Hitting The Sh*g Pad With Joel Corry - EXCLUSIVE 

Jemma Lucy wowed in a very revealing outfit during the Celebrity Big Brother final
Celebrity

Everyone’s Talking About The Dress Jemma Lucy Wore At The Celebrity Big Brother Final

Teen Mom UK Spoiler Video: Mia Boardman And Manley Geddes Split After The Couple Have Their Biggest Argument Over *This* Social Media Post

Marnie Simpson Weighs In On Love Island's Sam And Georgia Splitting Amid Cheating Rumours

Calvin Harris Parties Until 5am At VMAs After Party With Sophie Kasaei?

Jemma Lucy Sets A Picture Of Katie Price On FIRE As She Reignites Bitter Feud

TV Shows

16 Of The Most Iconic Moments There Has Ever Been In The Land Of Geordie Shore