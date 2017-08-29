It's Liam Payne's Birthday But Which Of His One Direction Bandmates Sent Him A Cute Birthday Message?

What day is it today? It's a Tuesday! But that's not the point, because this particular Tuesday also happen to be Liam Payne's 24th birthday, which means it's time to strip that down and celebrate.

Okay you don't actually have to strip anything down in honour of Liam if you don't want to, we're sure he would be happy with something as simple as a HB tweet - which is exactly what his bandmate Niall Horan went with.

The Irish charmer took to the social networking site to let his singing pal know that he's missing him on his big day, writing: "@LiamPayne happy birthday mate. Miss ya bud, see you soon."

Well isn't that nice? Cheryl's bf obviously thought so, since he didn't waste much time in replying: "Thanks man. Love to you and yours."

Thanks man 😎love to you and yours — Liam (@LiamPayne) August 29, 2017

Hoorah! Since the boys announced their hiatus in 2016, with no telling when a reunion might commence, we must admit we're guilty of getting pretty over-excited whenever a 1D interaction goes down.

Needless to say, so do their millions of fans and this exchange certainly didn't go unnoticed by excited directioners.

I'm crying in a cool way — alyssa #NH24PH (@narryisart) August 29, 2017

Una gioia almeno dai Niam pic.twitter.com/nKsT374pSd — Francesca (@FraBusoli) August 29, 2017

Both Niall and Liam are killing the game as soloists rn, but since they're missing eachother and all we wouldn't exactly moan if they fancied a little meet up in the studio for a Niam collab.

One can dream!