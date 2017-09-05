One Direction

Niall Horan Reveals Which One Direction Bandmate He Would Rely On To Save Him If He Got Arrested

He was pretty certain on this one.

Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 15:15

Since announcing their hiatus two years ago the One Direction boys have been pretty busy to say the least, from becoming dads to blossoming into established solo artists, they've had their hands full.

Fortunately in amongst their busy schedules Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles and Liam Payne simply haven't found the time to get themselves thrown in jail. Regardless, that didn't stop Niall revealing which of his boys would rescue him if ever got caught slow, er, we mean red handed.

During an interview, Niall was asked who he would call if he found himself getting arrested for whatever reason, and it's fair to say the Irish babe was pretty sure on his answer.

"Who would come and get me? I think Louis would come and get me," revealed the singer.

Getty

The This Town singer explained why Louis would be his go-to man in the sticky situation, admitting: "Louis would come and get me one hundred percent. The others boys would be too busy."

And how promptly would he expect his band mate's arrival?

"He'd have to get from England if I was arrested here [in Ireland]. It probably would take him ages. He'd probably send me an Uber actually, with cash in an envelope." 

Could be waiting a while then.

Look, we all know that midnight memories can get srsly out of hand sometimes, especially given how fast the night changes, but we can all agree that the most sensible thing for everyone is to just carry on as law abiding citizens. 

