One Direction

One Direction Could Reunite Without Harry Styles And Zayn Malik Might Come Back Predicts Simon Cowell

The One Direction boss has made some pretty major predictions about the group

Saturday, August 5, 2017 - 15:28

As the boss of One Direction, Simon Cowell has the inside scoop on the group - but we still think he’s made some pretty bold predictions about the future of the band.

Even though all the boys are enjoying successful solo careers at the moment, Simon thinks they’ll start to miss the fun of being in a band together and that Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson could make a comeback - but maybe without Harry.

“You know, it's fun being out there on your own but what I hope is going to happen is that they remember now how much fun it was being in a group,” Simon has told The Sun’s Dan Wootton on his podcast Bizarre Life With Dan Wootton 

“I always believe that you don't make rules, you break the rules. So there's nothing to stop them, if they want to, getting together for a tour, for an album. I made it absolutely clear, obviously, ‘We're in,’” he added. 

As for Harry Styles - who is now well on his way to becoming a proper Hollywood star - Simon has said that the boys “could” reform without him, but he did admit “it wouldn't be the same.” Like no kidding!

And if that hasn’t got 1D fans hyperventilating enough, he has also suggested that Zayn Malik could be part of the band again. “He did leave,” said Simon but he could “a hundred percent” come back. 

Whoa! For real we cannot even deal with this information! 

 

Words: Olivia Cooke

