One Direction Poised To Reunite To Join Stars Recording Charity Single For Grenfell Tower Victims

There is a chance that One Direction will reform to help create the charity single currently being recorded to benefit the victims of the Grenfell Tower.

Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson have already committed to lending vocals to a cover of the classic song Bridge Over Troubled Water.

Getty

But it is now being reported that Harry Styles and Niall Horan are trying to free up their schedules to take part too.

It would be the first time all four boys will have featured on one track together since they disbanded One Direction in early 2016.

“If all four [One Direction] came on board, it would be as solo acts as Liam has to record in the US,” a source told The Sun.

Copyright [Getty]

The charity single has been organised by Simon Cowell who hopes to raise as much as £5 million form sales to help those who lost their homes and families after a devastating fire gutted the Grenfell Tower in London last week.

Other performers helping make the single include Leona Lewis, Rita Ora, James Arthur, and Stormzy.

The single is due to be released tomorrow (Monday).

WATCH! 7 Celebs Who Went On A Break A La Ross And Rachel