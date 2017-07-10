One Direction Still Have A Group Chat And They Give Each Other Feedback On Their Solo Music

One Direction fans everywhere can breathe a sigh of relief as Niall Horan just revealed that the boys do indeed still communicate with one another and they even give each other feedback on their solo stuff.

Okay so you probably won't find Harry Styles ripping the piss out of Liam Payne for singing about stripping it down via the 'One-D Hunz' Whatsapp chat, instead the boys have a group email thread to stay in touch. How very sophisiticated.

Getty

Niall revealed to The Straits Times: "We talk all the time. The media usually likes to create rivalry between us, but it's great that they can't because we're releasing different types of music."

"I've heard Liam's new song and Louis' stuff, and they've heard some of mine... It's good to have that because we will be honest with each other if we don't like it, especially because we've done that for so many years." said the 'Slow Hands' singer.

We're thrilled that the boys are still in contact because surely that means it's only a matter of time before the word 'reunion' creeps up in the conv and the sooner that happens the sooner we can all go on living happy fulfilled lives.

Until that happens, we guess all this solo stuff ain't so bad!

Now for the real question here, does anyone bother to Cc: Zayn Malik?

Why not check out the latest from MTV News..