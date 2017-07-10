One Direction

One Direction Still Have A Group Chat And They Give Each Other Feedback On Their Solo Music

Who wouldn't want to be a fly on One Direction's group chat wall?

Monday, July 10, 2017 - 14:41

One Direction fans everywhere can breathe a sigh of relief as Niall Horan just revealed that the boys do indeed still communicate with one another and they even give each other feedback on their solo stuff.

Okay so you probably won't find Harry Styles ripping the piss out of Liam Payne for singing about stripping it down via the 'One-D Hunz' Whatsapp chat, instead the boys have a group email thread to stay in touch. How very sophisiticated. 

Getty

Niall revealed to The Straits Times: "We talk all the time. The media usually likes to create rivalry between us, but it's great that they can't because we're releasing different types of music."

"I've heard Liam's new song and Louis' stuff, and they've heard some of mine... It's good to have that because we will be honest with each other if we don't like it, especially because we've done that for so many years." said the 'Slow Hands' singer.

We're thrilled that the boys are still in contact because surely that means it's only a matter of time before the word 'reunion' creeps up in the conv and the sooner that happens the sooner we can all go on living happy fulfilled lives. 

Until that happens, we guess all this solo stuff ain't so bad! 

Now for the real question here, does anyone bother to Cc: Zayn Malik?

Why not check out the latest from MTV News..

 

Latest News

This Dating App Pairs You Up With A Celebrity Doppelganger And It's Wild

Harry Styles Wore A Pink Ruffle Shirt For Dunkirk Promo And We’re Just Really Enjoying It

One Direction Still Have A Group Chat And They Give Each Other Feedback On Their Solo Music

Andrew Garfield In Angels In America

Angels In America: Surreal, Sexual and Breathtakingly Brilliant

Louis Tomlinson Hints That His New Single ‘Back To You’ Is About Eleanor Calder

Big Brother 2017: Sam Chaloner Puckers Up For Kieran Lee In A Game Of Truth Or Dare

Little Mix Team Up with the Lionesses to Promote Women's Football

15 Ultimate Beauty Products You Need For Your Beach Vacay

Jodie Marsh Saves Her Dog From Choking By Giving Him Mouth-To-Mouth CPR

Dylan And Cole Sprouse's Latest Twitter Fight Is Their Best Yet

A UFO Sighting Inspired Kesha’s New Album Rainbow

Snapchat Lets Users Add Backdrops and Voice-Changers In Latest Update

Jennifer Metcalfe And Former Geordie Shore Star Greg Lake Share First Pic Of Their Baby Boy

Charlotte Crosby Just Shared A Practically Naked Shot Of Stephen Bear Online

16 Totally Summery Snacks That Are Pinterest AF

This New Harry Potter Clothing Collection Is So Stylish You'll Actually Want To Wear It

Zara Larsson Tweeted About A Hot Model A Year Ago And Now They're Dating

Jesy Nelson warned to be careful over claims her new boyfriend cheated on his ex

Jesy Nelson Should ‘Be Careful’ As Claims Emerge Her New Man Cheated On His Ex

Cheryl shows off new blonde hair on Instagram

Cheryl Looks Almost Unrecognisable With New Blonder Hair

Kylie and Kendall Jenner order a load of Nando&#039;s after watching Travis Scott

Kylie and Kendall Jenner Order Up A Huge Nando’s After Watching Travis Scott At Wireless 

More From One Direction

Celebrity

One Direction Still Have A Group Chat And They Give Each Other Feedback On Their Solo Music

Niall Horan’s Reception At A Japanese Airport Brings Back Serious One Direction Memories

Niall Horan Wants Katy Perry To 'Stop Being Mean' Over Those Flirting Claims

Harry Styles&#039; 1D bandmates express their condolences after his stepdad passes away
Celebrity

Harry Styles’ One Direction Bandmates Send Their Condolences After His Stepfather Passes Away

Zayn Malik Was Once Detained And Interrogated At US Airport Because ‘His Name Was Flagged Up’

one direction

Niall Horan Thinks It Would Be 'A Bit Weird' To Have A One Direction Reunion Rn

one direction
Celebrity

One Direction Poised To Reunite To Join Stars Recording Charity Single For Grenfell Tower Victims

Every Night Out Ever As Told By One Direction GIFs

Music

Niall Horan Will Drop Whatever He’s Doing For A One Direction Reunion

one direction
Music

Did Liam Payne Just Take A Dig At One Direction In ‘Strip That Down’?

Style

Harry Styles Just Sang 1D's 'Stockholm Syndrome' While Wearing A Pink Suit On The Today Show

Style

Harry Styles' Rumoured New Girlfriend Tess Ward Is Already Wearing His Clothes

Trending Articles

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Jonny Has Been ‘Stuck’ With Camilla And Name Her The ‘Hardest Person To Get Along With’

Charlotte Crosby posts &quot;Stunning&quot; pic of her mum on social media and fans agrees she&#039;s gorgeous
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby’s Mum Is A Stunner And Fans Agree

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Celebrity

Jennifer Metcalfe And Former Geordie Shore Star Greg Lake Share First Pic Of Their Baby Boy

Fans can&#039;t deal with this Marnie Simpson and Chloe Ferry faces swap
Celebrity

Marnie Simpson And Chloe Ferry’s Face Swap Pic Causes Their Fans To Just Lose It

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Just Shared A Practically Naked Shot Of Stephen Bear Online

Marnie Simpson admits she has strong feelings for Casey Johnson as Farrah Abraham is wing woman on her date
Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Admits She Had ‘Strong’ Feelings For Casey Johnson As Farrah Is Wing Woman On Single AF Date 

Jemma Lucy Straddles Rumoured Ex On The Beach Star Girlfriend Zaralena Jackson

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear celebrate 6 months together with soppy Snapchat posts
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Celebrate 6 Month Anniversary With Toally Adorable Snapchats

Marnie Simpson and Farrah Abraham are looking for dates in Newcastle with Chloe Ferry

Marnie Simpson And Farrah Abraham Looking For Single AF Dates in Newcastle And Chloe Ferry Is Joining Them!