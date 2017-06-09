Orange Is The New Black

Let's Go Speed Dating With The Cast Of Orange Is The New Black!

Laverne Cox, Uzo Aduba, Danielle Brooks, Taylor Schilling and Natasha Lyonne reveal all their intimate deets!

Rebecca May
Friday, June 9, 2017 - 11:13

What is Laverne Cox's go-to pizza topping? 

What emoji does Uzo Aduba send to everyone? 

Would Taylor Schilling rather have fingers as long as arms or arms as long as fingers? 

These questions *AND MORE* are answered as the cast of Orange Is The New Black take the MTV Speed Date! 

HIT PLAY to watch Laverne Cox, Uzo Aduba, Danielle Brooks, Taylor Schilling and Natasha Lyonne go speed dating and reveal allllllllll their intimate deets... 

- 'Orange Is The New Black' Season 5 is available to watch on Netflix now.

The 31 Sexiest Movies On Netflix

  • Scream (TV series): If you like a bit of horror with your romance, you've come to the right place!
    MTV/Netflix
    1 of 31
  • Boys: A Dutch film about the sexual awakening of Sieger, an athlete who falls for his teammate, in a story that turns into a *super* steamy affair
    Pupkin Film
    2 of 31
  • Brooklyn – Saiorse Ronan stars in this super romantic 1950s-set drama as she’s torn between two lovers.
    Lionsgate
    3 of 31
  • An Education – Carey Mulligan plays a schoolgirl who is seduced by a charming older man in this brilliant coming-of-age drama.
    E1
    4 of 31
  • Anomalisa – Who would’ve thought such a realistic sex scene could be performed by… puppets?! You’ve got to see this.
    Starburns Industries
    5 of 31
  • Titanic – Is there a more steamy sex scene than Jack and Rose’s car tryst? Like, literally: look at the hand print on the glass!
    Fox
    6 of 31
  • Diary Of A Teenage Girl – Following a 1970s teen discovering sex and relationships, this drama is big on sex scenes, as well as on laughs.
    Vertigo
    7 of 31
  • Chalet Girl – Felicity Jones and Ed Westwick getting loved up in a ski lodge – is there anything fitter?!
    Momentum
    8 of 31
  • Blue Is The Warmest Colour: This 3-hour French epic stars Bond girl Léa Seydoux & Adèle Exarchopoulos in a romance which also involves lots of steamy sex - but it's also a really well acted, amazingly-told love story, honest
    Quat'sous Films
    9 of 31
  • Skins: The long-running TV series had teens in awe when it first aired nearly 10 years ago. It's basically about young people drinking, swearing, fighting and getting laid. Like, all the time.
    Company Pictures
    10 of 31
  • The Lobster – If you like your love stories on the left-field side, this oddball sci-fi romance is for you.
    Picturehouse
    11 of 31
  • House of Cards: Power is sexy, right? So indulge in hours of wannabe President Kevin Spacey seducing us, the audience, as he manipulates everyone on-screen too. Sexy times with Kate Mara is another very good reason to get involved as well
    Netflix
    12 of 31
  • Gone Girl – The incredible thriller not only gets the blood pumping with its twists and turns – but also with a gratuitous shot of Ben Affleck’s peen.
    Fox
    13 of 31
  • Hysteria: Yes, it's a period drama. But no, it ain't boring. Expect orgasms & sexy talk abound in this story of the invention of the vibrator.
    Informant Media
    14 of 31
  • Chocolat: Combine your passions for Depp + chocolate + sex with this seductive, romantic tale about a chocolate shop owner.
    Miramax
    15 of 31
  • Django Unchained – Jamie Foxx’s quest to get back to his wife Broomhilda (Kerry Washington) is a love story wrapped in one of the most epic western adventures evs on screen. Also features substantial Jamie Foxx cowboy bulge.
    Sony
    16 of 31
  • Ghost – One of the most iconic romances ever on screen, its impossible not to get goosebumps at THAT pottery scene.
    Paramount
    17 of 31
  • The Canyons: Lindsay Lohan in an erotic thriller with a porn star? This sexy thriller might be just what you need for a Lohan fix.
    Post Empire Films
    18 of 31
  • Scary Movie: The 'Scream' parody offers as much scantily-clad sexiness as it does lols.
    Dimension Films
    19 of 31
  • Archer: With its filthy jokes, nudity and adult humour, imagine 'Family Guy,' but saucier.
    FX Productions
    20 of 31
  • Californication: Remember David Duchovny from 'The X-Files'? He stars as a self-loathing, alcoholic writer he's also caught up in a serious amount of steamy situations.
    Aggressive Mediocrity
    21 of 31
  • Orange Is The New Black: Who knew a prison drama could be so hot? The frequent, intense sexual encounters and scandals of the award-winning series have us hooked.
    Netflix
    22 of 31
  • Damage – There are plenty of steamy sex scenes in this erotic drama about a married politician who has an affair with his son’s gf.
    FilmFour
    23 of 31
  • Blue Jay - Mark Duplass and American Horror Story’s Sarah Paulson star in this romance where high school sweetthearts reunite many years later. Expect more chemistry than you can wave a test tube at.
    Netflix
    24 of 31
  • Kiss of the Damned: Imagine a sexier, more gothic 'Twilight' and you're halfway there (minus the werewolves & CGI babies, obvs)
    Bersin Pictures
    25 of 31
  • What Happens In Vegas – Cameron Diaz and Ashton Kutcher get *lucky* (get it?) in Las Vegas in one of the hottest couplings of people in cinema history.
    Fox
    26 of 31
  • Aloha – Could a love triangle get any hotter than being between Emma Stone, Bradley Cooper and Rachel McAdams? Well, yes: the romance also happens to be set in Hawaii.
    Sony
    27 of 31
  • Adore: Relationships get weird when two mums (Naomi Watts and Robin Wright) both fall for one another's much younger sons - things get hot and heavy in no time at all.
    Gaumont
    28 of 31
  • Concussion: A woman takes a blow to the head, but instead of having her family there to aid her recovery, she decides to stop repressing her sexual urges and becomes a lesbian prostitute called Eleanor, setting out to help other women like she once was.
    Razor Wire Films
    29 of 31
  • Bitter Moon: Controversial director Roman Polanski takes us through a story of love, obsession, steamy affairs, and a mild spot of S & M. Lovely.
    Columbia Pictures
    30 of 31
  • Hot Girls Wanted: How do women get drawn into the porn industry in the first place? This Rashida Jones-produced documentary will make you thankful for innocent real-life dates, that's for sure.
    Two to Tangle Productions
    31 of 31

Latest News

The Funniest Tweets That Sum Up The ~Journey~ That Was This General Election

EXCLUSIVE: The Cast Of Ex On The Beach Take The 5 Second Challenge

EXCLUSIVE: The Cast Of Ex On The Beach Play Would You Rather

WTF Is A Hung Parliament And What Happens Next?

Love Island’s Kem Has a Vlog Now And Honestly It Is Everything

Little Mix Drop ‘Power’ Music Video But It’s The Cameo From Their Mums We’re Obsessed With

Orange Is The New Black

Orange Is The New Black Cast Reveal UNSEEN Deleted Scenes You WON'T See On TV

The Best Celebrity Reactions To The Results Of The 2017 General Election

Ariel Winter Hits Back At ‘Toxic’ Mum’s Criticism Of Her Wardrobe: "You Lie Consistently!"

Orange Is The New Black

Let's Go Speed Dating With The Cast Of Orange Is The New Black!

Orange Is The New Black

Orange Is The New Black Cast Reveal The Secrets Behind Their Season 5 Sex Scenes

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen & Olivia Buckland Reveal Chloe Crowhurst’s ‘Disgusting’ Treatment Of Jon Clark Before Show

People Think Taylor Swift Has Just Made A VERY Shady Move On Katy Perry's Album Release Day

Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Launches A Shoe At Hannah Agboola In Spat Over House Citizenship

Got A Question For Charlie Puth? He Wants To Hear From You!

"F**k It!" Friday: Oprah

Love Island 2017: The Two New Lads Get A Super Awkward Date And A Cheeky Snog As It’s Announced One Dude Will Be Kicked Off

Will Marnie Simpson Be The First Geordie Shore Cast Member To Pose Naked For Playboy?

Katy Perry Explains Why She Finally Spoke Out About Her Taylor Swift Feud

EXCLUSIVE! See Little Mix & Their Mums In These New 'Power' Pics

More From Orange Is The New Black

Orange Is The New Black

Orange Is The New Black Cast Reveal UNSEEN Deleted Scenes You WON'T See On TV

Orange Is The New Black

Let's Go Speed Dating With The Cast Of Orange Is The New Black!

Orange Is The New Black

Orange Is The New Black Cast Reveal The Secrets Behind Their Season 5 Sex Scenes

Orange Is The New Black
Orange Is The New Black

Orange Is The New Black Season 5 Deleted Scenes – Cast Reveal Favourites!

Orange Is The New Black
Orange Is The New Black

Orange Is The New Black Season 5 Sex Scenes & Funniest Moments – Cast Reveal All!

Orange Is The New Black
Orange Is The New Black

Orange Is The New Black Cast Go Speed Dating!

Orange Is The New Black

Orange Is The New Black Sex Scenes - BEHIND THE SCENES

Look Who Ruby Rose Has Been Hanging Out With Again!

"This Is Petrifying", Ruby Rose Left Shaken After Gunman Is Arrested At Her Home

Caitlyn Jenner Finally Meets Laverne Cox And It's Everything We Thought It Would Be

Ruby Rose Speaks Out On Why She Chose Not To Undergo Gender Transition Surgery

6 Reasons Why Killing Off Piper In Orange Is The New Black Wouldn’t Have Been The Worst Thing

Trending Articles

TV Shows

The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!

Charlotte Crosby Says Appearing On Loose Women Was The Worst Day Of Her Life: ‘I Left Crying’

Marnie Simpson Blasts Stephanie Davis Over Lewis Bloor Relationship Diss

Marnie Simpson Takes To Twitter To Have Her Say On Explosive Zahida Allen Fight

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Chloe Ferry Is Raging After Marty McKenna Bangs Ex Sarah Goodhart

Will Marnie Simpson Be The First Geordie Shore Cast Member To Pose Naked For Playboy?

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Zahida Allen Hits Out At Cruel Trolls Who Branded Her 'Too Fat' To Wear A Bikini

Zahida Allen and Abbie Holborn come to blows over Scotty T
TV Shows

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Zahida Allen And Abbie Holborn Come To Blows In Vicious Fight Over Scotty T Neck On Betrayal

Watch Out Megan McKenna! Ex On The Beach’s Che McSorley Has Her Eye On TOWIE's Pete Wicks

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen & Olivia Buckland Reveal Chloe Crowhurst’s ‘Disgusting’ Treatment Of Jon Clark Before Show

Geordie Shore’s Zahida Allen Responds After 'Horrendous’ Fight With Abbie Holborn Over Necking On With Scotty T - EXCLUSIVE