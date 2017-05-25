Orlando Bloom Wants A Legolas 'Lord Of The Rings' Spinoff Series

Orlando Bloom has revealed that he wants a spinoff series for his character Legolas in Lord Of The Rings!

The actor has played Legolas the elf in the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit movie trilogies... and now he's ready for a Legolas trilogy. Hey, now that The Hobbit movies have ended, it’s possible!

HIT PLAY to see Orlando Bloom reveal his ideas for a Legolas movie series.

