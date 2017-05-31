Orlando Bloom's Mum Is Sending Out Copies Of His CV For This Incredible Reason

Orlando Bloom's mum has reached peak mum behaviour after sending out copies of his CV to every national newspaper in Britain to put a stop to their inaccurate reports concerning her son.

Having sent a four-page document to The Times outlining her son's various career accolades, Sonia Copeland Bloom - a former journalist - is said to have mailed out copies to "every national newsroom in the country."

Crikey. That's a lot of paper being drafted in to prove a point.

[Getty]

Taking aim at the "repeated inaccuracies in the media" about Bloom's "upbringing and career" the document is enclosed with the messsage: "I have the pleasure in enclosing a copy of his CV which is both up to date and 100 per cent accurate."

The file itself includes mention of his honorary degree at the University of Kent, his humanitarian awards, his patronage of the New Marlow Youth Theatre, and the fact that he scored nine O-levels and a degree from the Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

Not content to leave it at that, the 75 year-old then enclosed a selection of glowing reviews about Orlando's talent, with quotes praising his "fabulously uncomplicated and effortlessly sexy" style and "lean, athletic, dashing and debonair" physique.

Literally who needs a PR team when there is no bigger hypeman on the entire planet than a proud mum?

