All Of The Cutest Couples At the Oscars 2018

The Oscars 2018 saw all of our fave couples come out of hibernation last night, as they posed together on the red carpet to remind us that despite Jennifer Aniston's recent news, love does still exist.

Although we'd be lying if we said it was the real life love birds that stole the show, because honestly it was all about Timotheé Chalamet and his absolutely gorgeous mum Nicole Fender.

While as for the IRL couples, Kumail Nanjiani and Emily Gordon firmly cemented themselves as our new idols, as did ultimate celeb couple Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth.

So go ahead and swoon over this cute bunch...