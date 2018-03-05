Oscars 2018

All Of The Cutest Couples At the Oscars 2018

Yes, we are well aware that Timothée Chalamet is in fact not dating his mother, but they can still be our fave duo OKAY?

Lucy Bacon
Monday, March 5, 2018 - 10:31

The Oscars 2018 saw all of our fave couples come out of hibernation last night, as they posed together on the red carpet to remind us that despite Jennifer Aniston's recent news, love does still exist.

Although we'd be lying if we said it was the real life love birds that stole the show, because honestly it was all about Timotheé Chalamet and his absolutely gorgeous mum Nicole Fender.

But first, why not check out a video in which Jennifer Lawrence explains why she won't be running for president >>>

While as for the IRL couples, Kumail Nanjiani and Emily Gordon firmly cemented themselves as our new idols, as did ultimate celeb couple Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth.

So go ahead and swoon over this cute bunch...

Cutest Couples | Oscars 2018

  • The Oscars 2018 provided the perfect opportunity for all of our fave couples (and mother and son duos) to show off their love for each on the red carpet...
    1 of 19
  • Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth
    2 of 19
  • Gal Gadot and Yaron Varsano
    3 of 19
  • Timothée Chalamet and his mum Nicole Flender
    4 of 19
  • Chelsea Peretti and Jordan Peele
    5 of 19
  • Meryl Streep and Don Gummer
    6 of 19
  • Not a couple, but perhaps hosts for next year? Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph
    7 of 19
  • Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon
    8 of 19
  • Mark Ronson and Diplo
    9 of 19
  • Emily Ratajkoswski and Sebastian Bear-McClard
    10 of 19
  • Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow
    11 of 19
  • Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry
    12 of 19
  • Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan
    13 of 19
  • Elizabeth Chambers and Armie Hammer
    14 of 19
  • Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin
    15 of 19
  • Koby Bryant and Vanessa Laine Bryant
    16 of 19
  • Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves
    17 of 19
  • Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind
    18 of 19
  • Okay this one is here purely because it's a great image to end on. Bye!
    19 of 19

Latest News

The Best Makeup And Beauty Inspo To Steal From The Oscars 2018 Red Carpet
Personal photo of Ariana Grande in the studio, 2017
Ariana Grande Has Reportedly Finished Her New Album
17 Thoughts You'll Probably Have When You See Your Ex Is On Holiday
Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Got A Massive Tribute Tattoo For His Son Chester
Every Insta You Need To Upload On Holiday To Say FU To Your Ex
All Of The Cutest Couples At the Oscars 2018
Emma Watson at the Oscars Vanity Fair After Party
Emma Watson Proudly Displays New Huge 'Time's Up' Tattoo At The Oscars 2018 Vanity Fair Party
See Who Wore What To The Vanity Fair Oscars After Party
Khloe Kardashian Just Announced She’s Having A Baby Girl
All The Best Celeb Outfits From The 2018 Oscars Red Carpet
Bastille
Bastille Will Headline Ocean City Sounds In Plymouth!
10 Of The Most Iconic Instagram Uploads Kylie Jenner Has Ever Posted
From Kylie Jenner To Ed Sheeran: 10 Dramatic Celeb Revelations That Were Surprisingly Low Key
Marnie Simpson Is Wearing Camouflage Trousers And We're Back In 2002 Again
Kim Kardashian Reveals The One Beauty Treatment She'd Never Try Again
Chrissy Teigen Posts First Ultrasound Image Of Her And John Legend's Unborn Son
Kylie Jenner Shares The First Close-Up Shot Of Baby Stormi's Face And She's Beautiful
From Chrissy Teigen To Sophie Kasaei: 10 Sassiest Celebrity Reactions To Fake News
From Tom Hardy To Jennifer Lawrence: 9 Times Celebrities Were The Heroes We Always Needed
Kim Kardashian Is Launching Her Very Own Kids Prank Show And We’re So Excited

More From Oscars 2018

The Best Makeup And Beauty Inspo To Steal From The Oscars 2018 Red Carpet
Best Beauty Looks | Oscars 2018
All Of The Cutest Couples At the Oscars 2018
Emma Watson at the Oscars Vanity Fair After Party
Emma Watson Proudly Displays New Huge 'Time's Up' Tattoo At The Oscars 2018 Vanity Fair Party
Cutest Couples | Oscars 2018
See Who Wore What To The Vanity Fair Oscars After Party
Best Dressed | Vanity Fair Oscars After Party
All The Best Celeb Outfits From The 2018 Oscars Red Carpet
Best Dressed | Oscars 2018
Call Me By Your Name
Oscars 2018: All The Nominees For Best Picture
Timothee Chalamet
Oscars 2018: All The Nominees For Leading Actor
Margot Robbie
Oscars 2018: All The Nominees For Leading Actress

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Tweets Then Deletes This Declaration Of 'Love' For Josh Ritchie
Kim Kardashian posing in an industrial kitchen
Kim Kardashian Gets Rinsed For Sexy New Picture
Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Got A Massive Tribute Tattoo For His Son Chester
Marnie Simpson Is Wearing Camouflage Trousers And We're Back In 2002 Again
Emma Watson at the Oscars Vanity Fair After Party
Emma Watson Proudly Displays New Huge 'Time's Up' Tattoo At The Oscars 2018 Vanity Fair Party
Gaz Beadle Enjoys A Cute Chilled Friday With Son Chester Amid All The Snow Chaos
See Who Wore What To The Vanity Fair Oscars After Party
Every Insta You Need To Upload On Holiday To Say FU To Your Ex
Personal photo of Ariana Grande in the studio, 2017
Ariana Grande Has Reportedly Finished Her New Album
Khloe Kardashian Just Announced She’s Having A Baby Girl
All The Best Celeb Outfits From The 2018 Oscars Red Carpet
The Best Makeup And Beauty Inspo To Steal From The Oscars 2018 Red Carpet