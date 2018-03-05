Oscars 2018

13 Things That Happened At The Oscars 2018 That Will Make You Feel Really, Really Good

More diverse, more inclusive and more meaningful than ever: here are the moments from the 2018 Academy Awards that will make you feel really, really good.

Monday, March 5, 2018 - 14:54

REPRESENTATION MATTERS and the 2018 Oscars were arguably one of the most inclusive Academy Awards of all time. Here’s some of the best bits that will make you feel as good as Sally Hawkins finding love with a a sexy fish man... 

Actor and writer Rachel Shenton delivered her entire winners speech in sign language for deaf six-year-old-Maisie Sly

Watch THE SILENT CHILD Oscars 2018 Acceptance Speech for Short Film (Live Action)

Rachel’s movie The Silent Child stars the deaf six-year-old child star won the Oscar for Live Action Short Film.

The Shape of Water became the first female-fronted Best Picture winner since 2004’s Million Dollar Baby

Fox Searchlight

Guillermo Del Toro won the award for Best Director, which means that all of the famed 'Three Amigos' (Del Toro, Cuaron, and Innaritu) have won the Best Director gong…

Getty Images

…And that the directing award has been dominated by POC more than anyone else for the last decade.

Not only is Call Me By Your Name screenwriter James Ivory the oldest Oscar winner ever, but he’s also a gay man.

Getty Images

Plus, he wore Timothee Chalamet’s face to the awards.

Ageism was less prominent then ever this year, with the oldest group of acting winners since 1981

Getty Images

An actress Frances McDormand’s age rarely wins the Best Actress gong, with the average age of female winners being around 36 (the male equivalent award having an average winner of 44 years old).  

Also Jane Fonda is 80 years old and looks BOMB

Getty Images

2018 saw the most transgender representation ever at the Oscars: actress Daniela Vega became the first trans person to present at The Academy Awards…

Chile's Win for 'A Fantastic Woman' a Transgender Watershed at Oscars 2018 | THR News

And Strong Island director Yance Ford made history as the first trans filmmaker to be nominated.

Frances McDormand used her Best Actress winners speech to honour all the female Oscar nominees by asking them to stand and applauding them

Frances McDormand's Oscar 2018 Acceptance Speech for Best Actress

And she took the chance to also shine a light on a solution to making Hollywood more diverse: an ‘inclusion rider’

This is a clause that an actor can insist on including in their contact, which would mean that the cast and crew of a film HAVE to meet a certain level of diversity.

Mudbound director Dee Rees not only SLAYED the red carpet, but she did it while holding her girlfriend’s hand

Getty Images

Meanwhile two of the Oscar-winning team behind Disney’s Best Animation winner Coco thanked their same sex partners in their speech.

Want more Oscars goodness? HIT PLAY to see Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer give us all the behind the scenes goss on Call Me By Your Name... 

