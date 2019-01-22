Oscars 2019: See The FULL LIST Of Nominees Now
Here's who is in the running for the 91st Academy Awards.
The nominess for the 2019 Oscars have been revealed!
Will Gaga bring home a gong? Will Oliva Colman officially be crowned Queen Of The World (that's an award right)? Whose red carpet antics will we be all memeing within an inch of their life?
All will be revealed at the 91st Academy Awards, which will be held on 24 February 2019 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
Here are the full nominations for the 2019 Academy Awards...
Best Picture
Black Panther
BlackKKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
Best Director
Spike Lee - BlacKkKlansman
Pawel Pawlikowski - Cold War
Alfonso Cuarón - Roma
Adam McKay - Vice
Yorgos Lanthimos - The Favourite
Leading Actress
Lady Gaga - A Star is Born
Glenn Close - The Wife
Olivia Colman - The Favourite
Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Yalitza Aparicio - Roma
Original screenplay
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice
Original Song
All The Stars - Black Panther
I'll Fight - RBG
The Place Where Lost Things Go - Mary Poppins Returns
Shallow - A Star Is Born
When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings - Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Adapted Screenplay
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star is Born
Best Animated Feature
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Makeup and Hairstyling
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice
Visual Effects
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Cinematography
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star Is Born
Production Design
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Best Documentary Feature
Free Solo
Hale County, This Morning, This Evening
Minding The Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Supporting Actor
Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman
Mahershala Ali - Green Book
Sam Elliott - A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell - Vice
Film Editing
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Original Score
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Isle of Dogs
If Beale Street Could Talk
Mary Poppins Returns
Live Action Short
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
Best Animated Short Film
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Sound editing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Foreign Language Film
Capernaum
Cold War
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Documentary Short
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night At the Garden
Period. End of Sentence