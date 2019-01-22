Oscars 2019

Oscars 2019: See The FULL LIST Of Nominees Now

Here's who is in the running for the 91st Academy Awards.

Rebecca May
Tuesday, January 22, 2019 - 11:57

The nominess for the 2019 Oscars have been revealed! 

Will Gaga bring home a gong? Will Oliva Colman officially be crowned Queen Of The World (that's an award right)? Whose red carpet antics will we be all memeing within an inch of their life?

All will be revealed at the 91st Academy Awards, which will be held on 24 February 2019 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Here are the full nominations for the 2019 Academy Awards... 

 

Best Picture

Black Panther

BlackKKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

 

Best Director

Spike Lee - BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski - Cold War

Alfonso Cuarón - Roma

Adam McKay - Vice

Yorgos Lanthimos - The Favourite

 

Leading Actress

Lady Gaga - A Star is Born

Glenn Close - The Wife

Olivia Colman - The Favourite

Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Yalitza Aparicio - Roma

 

Original screenplay

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice

 

Original Song

All The Stars - Black Panther

I'll Fight - RBG

The Place Where Lost Things Go - Mary Poppins Returns

Shallow - A Star Is Born

When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings - Ballad of Buster Scruggs

 

Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star is Born

 

Best Animated Feature

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

 

Makeup and Hairstyling

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

 

Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

 

Cinematography

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star Is Born

 

Production Design

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

 

Best Documentary Feature

Free Solo

Hale County, This Morning, This Evening

Minding The Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

 

Supporting Actor

Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman
Mahershala Ali - Green Book
Sam Elliott - A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell - Vice

 

Film Editing

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

 

Original Score

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Isle of Dogs

If Beale Street Could Talk

Mary Poppins Returns

 

Live Action Short

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

 

Best Animated Short Film

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

 

Sound editing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

 

Foreign Language Film

Capernaum

Cold War

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

 

Documentary Short

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night At the Garden

Period. End of Sentence

