Oscars 2019: See The FULL LIST Of Nominees Now

The nominess for the 2019 Oscars have been revealed!

Will Gaga bring home a gong? Will Oliva Colman officially be crowned Queen Of The World (that's an award right)? Whose red carpet antics will we be all memeing within an inch of their life?

All will be revealed at the 91st Academy Awards, which will be held on 24 February 2019 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Here are the full nominations for the 2019 Academy Awards...

Best Picture

Black Panther

BlackKKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Best Director

Spike Lee - BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski - Cold War

Alfonso Cuarón - Roma

Adam McKay - Vice

Yorgos Lanthimos - The Favourite

Leading Actress

Lady Gaga - A Star is Born

Glenn Close - The Wife

Olivia Colman - The Favourite

Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Yalitza Aparicio - Roma

Original screenplay

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice

Original Song

All The Stars - Black Panther

I'll Fight - RBG

The Place Where Lost Things Go - Mary Poppins Returns

Shallow - A Star Is Born

When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings - Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star is Born

Best Animated Feature

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Makeup and Hairstyling

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Cinematography

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star Is Born

Production Design

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Best Documentary Feature

Free Solo

Hale County, This Morning, This Evening

Minding The Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Supporting Actor

Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman

Mahershala Ali - Green Book

Sam Elliott - A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell - Vice

Film Editing

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Original Score

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Isle of Dogs

If Beale Street Could Talk

Mary Poppins Returns

Live Action Short

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

Best Animated Short Film

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Sound editing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Foreign Language Film

Capernaum

Cold War

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Documentary Short

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night At the Garden

Period. End of Sentence