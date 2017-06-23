outin60

See The Celebs And Allies Who Are Coming #OUTIN60 This Pride Month

"Find your tribe".

Jen Leeming
Friday, June 23, 2017 - 12:14

Coming out can be difficult. Sharing your sexuality or gender identity with the people you love is often a huge (and sometimes scary) step to take.

It’s no surprise that it can take a while to get to the point where you’re ready to open up to the people in your life.

It’s a process that’s different for everyone, and preparing to come out can lead to a whole bunch of questions. Is now the right time? Who should I tell? What exactly should I be saying? And what happens if their reaction isn’t what I expected or planned for?

As you probably know, June marks LGBT+ Pride Month - find out more about why we celebrate the month here - and here at MTV we want to use it to create a safe, open space to talk about all things coming out. And hopefully try and answer some of those oh-so-tricky questions.

We’ve spoken to some incredible people who’ve chosen to share their very different, very personal coming out stories with us in just 60 seconds, and we hope they can show you all that even though it can be a tough journey, there’s nothing more freeing than being able to be honest about who you really are.

With LGBT+ celebs like RuPaul, Connor Franta and Gia Gunn, and some very vocal straight allies like Leona Lewis (and many, many more) leading the campaign, we want to show you that you’re not alone. It’s just a case of finding your tribe (thanks to Michelle Visage for that top advice).

In the words of Supermodel of the World RuPaul, “If you can, go where people appreciate that you are God’s gift to this world.”

If you want to join the movement (and maybe help someone else along the way), then submit your own 60 second coming out story on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. Just make sure you use #OUTIN60.

If you’re looking to talk to someone about your gender identity or sexuality, then you can find local LGBT youth groups and other useful contacts through Stonewall's online database What's In My Area.  

For more info, call Stonewall's Information Service on 08000 502020, tweet to @StonewallUKInfo or email info@stonewall.org.uk

Latest News

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Chloe Patton reveals whether her and Jordan are thinking about baby number two

Teen Mom UK's Chloe Patton Reveals Whether Her And Jordan Edwards Are Planning Baby Number Two Yet - EXCLUSIVE

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Megan Salmon-Ferrari updates fans on her relationship with Dylan Siggers

Teen Mom UK's Megan Salmon-Ferrari Updates Fans On Her Relationship With Dylan Siggers Ahead Of Series Two - EXCLUSIVE

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Sassi Simmonds shares advice for other young mums

Teen Mom UK's Sassi Simmonds Shares Advice For Other Young Mums: 'Don't Be So Hard On Yourself' - EXCLUSIVE

Transgender Glee Star Charice Pempengco Reveals New Male Name and It's Perfect

Kris Jenner's Latest Gym Selfie Has Left Everyone Screaming Photoshop At Her

See The Celebs And Allies Who Are Coming #OUTIN60 This Pride Month

Is Ed Sheeran Acting As A Music Mentor For Cruz Beckham's Pop Career?

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Darker: Jamie Dornan In Sexy UNSEEN Red Room Behind The Scenes Clip

Love Island's Jess And Mike Have Already Slept Together Twice Since Leaving The Villa

New Music Round-Up: Artists for Grenfell, DJ Khaled, HAIM and more

It Looks Like Bella Thorne And Scott Disick Might Be Hanging Out Again

This Is The Music Festival You Are Most Likely To Get It On At

Cheryl Just Hit Back At Claims She's Ashamed Of Her Post-Baby Bod In The Best Way Possible

Marnie Simpson Gives Her Surprising Verdict On Kayleigh Morris's Exit From Big Brother

The Sexiest Spoilers From Ex On The Beach Series 7 Episode #2

The Many Stages of a Quarter-Life Crisis

Riverdale Season 2 Has Started Filming And Here's What We Know So Far

The Fault In Our Stars Author John Green Announces First New Book In 6 Years

You Need To Check Out This Artist Creating Amazing Sculptures Using Her Natural Hair

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Amber Butler reveals fans will see a change in her relationship with Ste this series

Teen Mom UK's Amber Butler Reveals We'll See A 'Big Change' In Her Relationship With Ste Rankine In Series Two - EXCLUSIVE

More From outin60

See The Celebs And Allies Who Are Coming #OUTIN60 This Pride Month

outin60

Celebs Share Their Coming Out Experience | #OUTIN60

outin60

Connor Franta, Doug Armstrong & Sam Cushing Talk Coming Out | #OUTIN60

out-in-60-pics
outin60

RuPaul, Courtney Act & Kim Chi Talk Coming Out | #OUTIN60

out-in-60-pics
outin60

Sasha Velour, Peppermint & Shea Couleé Talk Coming Out | #OUTIN60

Trending Articles

Music

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Chloe Ferry Claims Lesbian Sex Was A Dealbreaker In Her 'Secret Relationship' With Charlotte Crosby

Ex On The Beach’s Che McSorley Says Sex With Gaz Beadle Was The Worst Because 'His D**k Was Too Big’

Marnie Simpson Hits Back At Claims She Leaked Vicky Pattison's Show Earnings

Chloe Ferry Confirms Those 'Cartoon-Like' Sex Sessions With Marnie Simpson

Jennifer Metcalfe Gives Birth To Her First Child With Former Geordie Shore Star Greg Lake

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Mia Boardman reveals how daughter Marliya has changed her relationship with Manley

Teen Mom UK's Mia Boardman Explains How Having Daughter Marliya Has Affected Her Relationship With Manley Geddes - EXCLUSIVE

Chloe Ferry gets annoyed after Marty McKenna confesses to kissing Fatima Rull

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Chloe Ferry Gets Aggy After Marty McKenna Confesses To Kissing Fatima Rull

Chloe Ferry Reveals Plastic Surgery Plans To Help With The After Effects Of Weight Loss

12 Times The Geordie Shore Gang Were SUPER Open About Their Sex Lives