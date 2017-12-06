Pale Waves' 'New Year's Eve' Video Is An '80s Pop Dream

Our favourite anti-New Year's Eve anthem now has a video to match.

Pale Waves have dropped the gloomy visual for their brilliant new single 'New Year's Eve', a sparkly guitar-pop anthem about the messiness of the most hyped night of every year.

Showing the dark side of December 31st while keeping it glam and glittery onstage is exactly why the Manchester-bred group are one of our MTV Brand New For 2018 nominees.

View the lyrics Meddle with my heart if you want to

I know you hate it when I'm drunk

But, it's not easy

I wanna feel

Something different for once

I know my heart is killing you, killing you

I can't help it

'Cause I'm feeling you, feeling you

Oh, honey, please don't say you're gonna leave me

Honey, please don't say you're gonna leave me

I would give you my body

But am I sure that you want me

Am I sure that you want me?

I would give you my body

But am I sure that you want me

Am I sure that you want me?

'Cause I would give you my body

But am I sure that you want me

Am I sure that you want me?

And I would give you my body

But am I sure that you want me

Am I sure that you want me?

Oh, when you lie awake

'Cause I ruined your night

Well, honey, that's what I'm good at

Now you're not answering

'Cause I ruined your mind

Well, honey, you knew I'd do that

'Cause I would give you my body

But am I sure that you want me

Am I sure that you want me?

And I would give you my body

But am I sure that you want me

Am I sure that you want me?

And there's somebody that you're after

And you see, I'd like to keep your heart for me

And there's somebody that I'm after

And the karma can wait

I wanna see

Does she know?

'Cause I would give you my body

But am I sure that you want me

Am I sure that you want me?

And I would give you my body

But am I sure that you want me

Writer(s): Ciara Doran, Heather Baron-Gracie Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

There's not many things better than sad-but-danceable pop and Pale Waves do it all too well, as lead singer Heather Baron-Gracie sings of her NYE f**k-ups over luscious '80s-esque synths.

The video shows the band solemnly performing the song, while Heather has a rather miserable late-night walk home alone in the wee hours of the day.

We've all been there: a bit too drunk, rather upset, probably for no reason, on a night that you and your mates had been counting down the days for, and it's all a bit disappointing.

With their debut EP - also titled New Year's Eve - set to drop in January, there is plenty to look forward to in 2018 for Pale Waves, so hopefully they all have a better NYE celebration this time around.

If not then at least they've released the perfect song to soundtrack their regret the day after, eh?

Words: Ross McNeilage

