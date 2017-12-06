Pale Waves

Pale Waves' 'New Year's Eve' Video Is An '80s Pop Dream

Our Brand New For 2018 nominee just dropped the music video for their fear-driven NYE bop...

Wednesday, December 6, 2017 - 11:46

Our favourite anti-New Year's Eve anthem now has a video to match.

Pale Waves have dropped the gloomy visual for their brilliant new single 'New Year's Eve', a sparkly guitar-pop anthem about the messiness of the most hyped night of every year.

Showing the dark side of December 31st while keeping it glam and glittery onstage is exactly why the Manchester-bred group are one of our MTV Brand New For 2018 nominees.

Meddle with my heart if you want to
I know you hate it when I'm drunk
But, it's not easy
I wanna feel
Something different for once
I know my heart is killing you, killing you
I can't help it
'Cause I'm feeling you, feeling you
Oh, honey, please don't say you're gonna leave me
Honey, please don't say you're gonna leave me
I would give you my body
But am I sure that you want me
Am I sure that you want me?
I would give you my body
But am I sure that you want me
Am I sure that you want me?
'Cause I would give you my body
But am I sure that you want me
Am I sure that you want me?
And I would give you my body
But am I sure that you want me
Am I sure that you want me?
Oh, when you lie awake
'Cause I ruined your night
Well, honey, that's what I'm good at
Now you're not answering
'Cause I ruined your mind
Well, honey, you knew I'd do that
'Cause I would give you my body
But am I sure that you want me
Am I sure that you want me?
And I would give you my body
But am I sure that you want me
Am I sure that you want me?
And there's somebody that you're after
And you see, I'd like to keep your heart for me
And there's somebody that I'm after
And the karma can wait
I wanna see
Does she know?
'Cause I would give you my body
But am I sure that you want me
Am I sure that you want me?
And I would give you my body
But am I sure that you want me
Am I sure that you want me?
Writer(s): Ciara Doran, Heather Baron-Gracie Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

There's not many things better than sad-but-danceable pop and Pale Waves do it all too well, as lead singer Heather Baron-Gracie sings of her NYE f**k-ups over luscious '80s-esque synths.

The video shows the band solemnly performing the song, while Heather has a rather miserable late-night walk home alone in the wee hours of the day.

We've all been there: a bit too drunk, rather upset, probably for no reason, on a night that you and your mates had been counting down the days for, and it's all a bit disappointing.

With their debut EP - also titled New Year's Eve - set to drop in January, there is plenty to look forward to in 2018 for Pale Waves, so hopefully they all have a better NYE celebration this time around.

If not then at least they've released the perfect song to soundtrack their regret the day after, eh?

Pale Waves - New Year's Eve

Words: Ross McNeilage

Everyone's getting so high
Losing their minds
Looking for you
Looking for you
I don't even know what I'm doing here
Why don't you just tell me?
Cause I'd rather be lonely

You are so happy
Your heart is strange
You wanna love me
But honey, that ain't okay
You're not so heavenly
Not much a euphony
But in the morning, it might just change

Oh, baby, won't you stop it
You and I haven't got it
Television romance
Oh, baby, won't you stop it
You and I haven't got it, got it
Television romance

Now I don't even know what to say to you
I feel like you're getting to me
And I know that's what you're into
Your face isn't enough (never enough)
To make me stay, stay, oh

Oh, baby, won't you stop it
You and I haven't got it
Television romance
Oh, baby, won't you stop it
You and I haven't got it, got it
Television romance

Do you think that you can have me tonight?
I think my- Think my heart is alright
I know, baby, think that I've got all the time
But in a few hours, I'll be out of my mind

Oh, baby, won't you stop it
You and I haven't got it
Television romance
Oh, baby, won't you stop it
You and I haven't got it, got it
Television romance

Oh, baby, won't you stop it
(Oh, baby, won't you stop it)
You and I haven't got it
(You and I haven't got it)
Television romance
Oh, baby, won't you stop it
(Oh, baby, won't you stop it)
You and I haven't got it, got it
(You and I haven't got it, got it)
Television romance
(Television romance)

Television romance

Television romance

Oh, baby, won't you stop it
You and I haven't got it
Television romance
Oh, baby, won't you stop it
You and I haven't got it, got it
Television romance
Writer(s): Ciara Doran, Heather Baron-Gracie Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

