Paloma Faith's 'The Architect' Is Her First Number One Album In The UK

Congratulations are in order for Paloma Faith who celebrates her first UK Number 1 album today!

The singer's new album The Architect debuts at the top of the UK Albums Chart today, knocking off Sam Smith's second album The Thrill Of It All after just one week.

After her last two albums reached Number 2 on the charts, this is a massive feat for Paloma and a very well-deserved one at that.

View the lyrics I've been a criminal, I made a mistake

Believed in the fictional

Then let everything slip away

I can't accept my faith

Thought the alternative looked so crystal clear

Drowned in the muddy waters

And I'm living in my worst fears

Begging you back through tears



You had this picture of me

And now I have shattered your dreams

I know the drill and I know the truth

And it kills me



Yeah, I'm guilty

Don't come near me

The one thing I'm good at is messing up somebody else

Baby, I'm guilty

I'm turning sweet love into poison

And I got the scars, if you're talking 'bout hurting yourself

Baby, I'm guilty as hell



I sit here all alone, my defence is down

Wishing I could be home

But I'm locked out and it's my fault

Graze's with added salt

Thought I would be okay without you and I

Now that I realize it was all just an awful lie

Take me back, I might die



You had this picture of me

And now I have shattered your dreams

I know the drill and I know the truth

And it kills me



Yeah, I'm guilty

Don't come near me

The one thing I'm good at is messing up somebody else

Baby, I'm guilty

I'm turning sweet love into poison

And I got the scars, if you're talking 'bout hurting yourself

Baby, I'm guilty as hell



I should've known that I could not go on here without you

Instead of walking away, know that I'll feel terrified

I know I was wrong, now I'm hurting myself, I wish I knew

Please, take me back, I don't wanna believe this goodbye, oh



Yeah, I'm guilty

Don't come near me

One thing I'm good at is messing up somebody else

Baby, I'm guilty as hell

Yeah, I'm guilty (oh, I'm guilty)

Don't come near me (but I know)

One thing I'm good at is messing up

somebody else (please, forgive me darling)

Baby, I'm guilty

I'm turning sweet love (I'll turn

sweet love) into poison (into poison, oh no)

And I got the scars (oh no),

if you're talking 'bout hurting yourself (oh, no)

Baby, I'm guilty as hell Writer(s): Paloma Faith, Benjamin Alexander Kohn, Wayne Anthony Hector, Ella Henderson, Peter Norman Cullen Kelleher, Thomas Andrew Searle Barnes Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

"It’s amazing to be four albums in and have my first Number 1. It’s a testament to hard work!" she said, speaking to OfficialCharts.com. "I’m not good at celebrations, but I already have a babysitter booked for Saturday night anyway, so I’ll definitely be doing something!”

Paloma also commented on the support of her fans during the album campaign, saying "I think what’s been very moving about this process is the amount of people on social media who have been saying ‘Paloma for Number 1’. It feels really heartwarming."

The Architect debuts at the top with sales of 40,000, giving the singer her best first-week sales of her career so far. A legend!

OfficialCharts.com

Sam Smith holds on strong at Number 2 with his new album, just 900 copies behind Paloma - talk about close! - while Morissey debuts at Number 5 with his new album Low In High School.

Over on the UK Singles Chart, Cuban queen Camila Cabello remains at Number 1 for a fourth week with 'Havana', making it one of the longest-running female chart-toppers this decade. Yes, Camila!

Following a show-stopping performance at the 2017 MTV EMA earlier this month and a new remix with Daddy Yankee, it doesn't look like this song is going anywhere.

Speaking of 'Anywhere', Rita Ora is still at Number 2 with her euphoric pop banger, which is still rising in streams and so it could still be a future Number 1.

Marshmello and Khalid returns to Number 3 with 'Silence', while the anonymous DJ's collaboration with Selena Gomez, 'Wolves', climbs into the Top 10 at Number 9. Congrats, Marshmello!

Ed Sheeran reaches a new peak with 'Perfect' as the Christmas Number 1 contender rises to Number 4, while 'Blinded By Your Grace' gives Stormzy and MNEK their third Top 10 hit each as it climbs to Number 7.

[Getty]

As for the biggest Christmas chart news? Well, Mariah Carey's iconic hit 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' returns to the Top 40 for the eighth consecutive year, landing in at Number 34.

A song released in 1994 still charting 23 years later? Legends only, am I right?

Words: Ross McNeilage

