Paloma Faith's 'The Architect' Is Her First Number One Album In The UK
Meanwhile Camila Cabello makes it four weeks at the top with 'Havana'...
Congratulations are in order for Paloma Faith who celebrates her first UK Number 1 album today!
The singer's new album The Architect debuts at the top of the UK Albums Chart today, knocking off Sam Smith's second album The Thrill Of It All after just one week.
After her last two albums reached Number 2 on the charts, this is a massive feat for Paloma and a very well-deserved one at that.
Believed in the fictional
Then let everything slip away
I can't accept my faith
Thought the alternative looked so crystal clear
Drowned in the muddy waters
And I'm living in my worst fears
Begging you back through tears
You had this picture of me
And now I have shattered your dreams
I know the drill and I know the truth
And it kills me
Yeah, I'm guilty
Don't come near me
The one thing I'm good at is messing up somebody else
Baby, I'm guilty
I'm turning sweet love into poison
And I got the scars, if you're talking 'bout hurting yourself
Baby, I'm guilty as hell
I sit here all alone, my defence is down
Wishing I could be home
But I'm locked out and it's my fault
Graze's with added salt
Thought I would be okay without you and I
Now that I realize it was all just an awful lie
Take me back, I might die
You had this picture of me
And now I have shattered your dreams
I know the drill and I know the truth
And it kills me
Yeah, I'm guilty
Don't come near me
The one thing I'm good at is messing up somebody else
Baby, I'm guilty
I'm turning sweet love into poison
And I got the scars, if you're talking 'bout hurting yourself
Baby, I'm guilty as hell
I should've known that I could not go on here without you
Instead of walking away, know that I'll feel terrified
I know I was wrong, now I'm hurting myself, I wish I knew
Please, take me back, I don't wanna believe this goodbye, oh
Yeah, I'm guilty
Don't come near me
One thing I'm good at is messing up somebody else
Baby, I'm guilty as hell
Yeah, I'm guilty (oh, I'm guilty)
Don't come near me (but I know)
One thing I'm good at is messing up
somebody else (please, forgive me darling)
Baby, I'm guilty
I'm turning sweet love (I'll turn
sweet love) into poison (into poison, oh no)
And I got the scars (oh no),
if you're talking 'bout hurting yourself (oh, no)
Baby, I'm guilty as hell
"It’s amazing to be four albums in and have my first Number 1. It’s a testament to hard work!" she said, speaking to OfficialCharts.com. "I’m not good at celebrations, but I already have a babysitter booked for Saturday night anyway, so I’ll definitely be doing something!”
Paloma also commented on the support of her fans during the album campaign, saying "I think what’s been very moving about this process is the amount of people on social media who have been saying ‘Paloma for Number 1’. It feels really heartwarming."
The Architect debuts at the top with sales of 40,000, giving the singer her best first-week sales of her career so far. A legend!
Sam Smith holds on strong at Number 2 with his new album, just 900 copies behind Paloma - talk about close! - while Morissey debuts at Number 5 with his new album Low In High School.
Over on the UK Singles Chart, Cuban queen Camila Cabello remains at Number 1 for a fourth week with 'Havana', making it one of the longest-running female chart-toppers this decade. Yes, Camila!
Following a show-stopping performance at the 2017 MTV EMA earlier this month and a new remix with Daddy Yankee, it doesn't look like this song is going anywhere.
Speaking of 'Anywhere', Rita Ora is still at Number 2 with her euphoric pop banger, which is still rising in streams and so it could still be a future Number 1.
Marshmello and Khalid returns to Number 3 with 'Silence', while the anonymous DJ's collaboration with Selena Gomez, 'Wolves', climbs into the Top 10 at Number 9. Congrats, Marshmello!
Ed Sheeran reaches a new peak with 'Perfect' as the Christmas Number 1 contender rises to Number 4, while 'Blinded By Your Grace' gives Stormzy and MNEK their third Top 10 hit each as it climbs to Number 7.
As for the biggest Christmas chart news? Well, Mariah Carey's iconic hit 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' returns to the Top 40 for the eighth consecutive year, landing in at Number 34.
A song released in 1994 still charting 23 years later? Legends only, am I right?
Words: Ross McNeilage
There is just one thing I need
I don't care about the presents
Underneath the Christmas tree
I just want you for my own
More than you could ever know
Make my wish come true
All I want for Christmas is you
I don't want a lot for Christmas
There is just one thing I need
And I don't care about the presents
Underneath the Christmas tree
I don't need to hang my stocking
There upon the fireplace
Santa Claus won't make me happy
With a toy on Christmas day
I just want you for my own
More than you could ever know
Make my wish come true
All I want for Christmas is you
I won't ask for much this Christmas
I won't even wish for snow
And I, I just wanna keep on waiting
Underneath the mistletoe
I won't make a list and send it
To the North Pole for St. Nick
I won't even stay awake
To hear those magic reindeer click
Cause I just want you here tonight
Holding onto me so tight
What more can I do
Oh baby, all I want for Christmas is you
All the lights are shining
So brightly everywhere
And the sound of childrens'
Laughter fills the air
And everyone is singing
I hear those sleigh bells ringing
Santa won't you bring me
The one I really need
Won't you please bring my baby to me, quickly
I don't want a lot for Christmas
This is all I'm asking for
I just wanna see my baby
Standing right outside my door
I just want you for my own
More than you could ever know
Make my wish come true
Oh Baby, all I want for Christmas is you
All I want for Christmas is you, baby