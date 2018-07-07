Panic! at the Disco’s Brendon Urie Comes Out As Pansexual

Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie has come out as pansexual in a new interview with PAPER magazine.

The singer has openly been very liberal throughout his career and recently donated $1 million to support LGBTQ+ youth across America.

Now, he has opened up about his own sexuality, saying that he identifies as pansexual.

When asked about the meaning of his band’s 2013 single ‘Girls Girls Boys’, he revealed it was about a threesome he had when he was a teenager.

He then went on to state that he isn’t interested in traditional masculinity (amen!), and said: "I'm married to a woman and I'm very much in love with her but I'm not opposed to a man because to me, I like a person."

"Yeah I guess you could qualify me as pansexual because I really don't care,” he said.

Getty Images

“If a person is great, then a person is great. I just like good people, if your heart's in the right place. I'm definitely attracted to men.”

While seeming nonchalant about what he was saying, he then marked the big moment by saying "I guess this is me coming out as pansexual."

Getty Images

This is major, and very very important for pansexual representation in the mainstream media.

We love you, Brendon! Happy Pride!

Words: Ross McNeilage

