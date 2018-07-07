Panic! At The Disco

Panic! at the Disco’s Brendon Urie Comes Out As Pansexual

The band's frontman confirms his own position within the LGBTQ+ community...

Saturday, July 7, 2018 - 12:03

Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie has come out as pansexual in a new interview with PAPER magazine.

The singer has openly been very liberal throughout his career and recently donated $1 million to support LGBTQ+ youth across America.

Now, he has opened up about his own sexuality, saying that he identifies as pansexual.

Watch Olly Alexander chat LGBTQ+ Pride now...

When asked about the meaning of his band’s 2013 single ‘Girls Girls Boys’, he revealed it was about a threesome he had when he was a teenager.

He then went on to state that he isn’t interested in traditional masculinity (amen!), and said: "I'm married to a woman and I'm very much in love with her but I'm not opposed to a man because to me, I like a person."

"Yeah I guess you could qualify me as pansexual because I really don't care,” he said.

Getty Images

“If a person is great, then a person is great. I just like good people, if your heart's in the right place. I'm definitely attracted to men.”

While seeming nonchalant about what he was saying, he then marked the big moment by saying "I guess this is me coming out as pansexual."

Getty Images

This is major, and very very important for pansexual representation in the mainstream media.

We love you, Brendon! Happy Pride!

Words: Ross McNeilage

WATCH PANIC! AT THE DISCO'S 'GIRLS GIRLS BOYS' BELOW...

View the lyrics
I don't want to hear you got a boyfriend
Sometimes you're better off alone
But if you change your mind you know where I am
Yeah, if you change your mind you know where to find me
But I don't ever want to be your boyfriend

And never did I think that I
Would be caught in the way you got me
Push another girl aside and just give in

Girls love girls and boys
Sophisticated
Manipulated
Girls love girls and boys
Sophisticated
Manipulated
And never did I think that I
Would be caught in the way you got me
But girls love girls and boys
And love is not a choice

Pose, you've gotta save your reputation
They're close to finding out about your girlfriend
But if you change your mind you know where I am
Yeah, if you change your mind you know where to find me
But I don't want to save your reputation

And never did I think that I
Would be caught in the way you got me
Push another girl aside and just give in

Girls love girls and boys
Sophisticated
Manipulated
Girls love girls and boys
Sophisticated
Manipulated
And never did I think that I
Would be caught in the way you got me
But girls love girls and boys
And love is not a choice

I'm just a villain vying for attention from a girl
A girl who can't decide
And here's the reason why
Girls love girls and boys
Girls love girls and boys

Girls love girls and boys
Sophisticated
Manipulated
Girls love girls and boys
Sophisticated
Manipulated
And never did I think that I
Would be caught in the way you got me
But girls love girls and boys
And love is not a choice
Writer(s): Brendon Urie, Dallon Weekes Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

