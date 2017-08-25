Paramore Announce UK Arena Tour For Next Year

Paramore are returning to the UK next year and are upgrading to arenas!

The 'Hard Times' hitmakers played six dates in smaller venues around the UK earlier this year to promote their latest album After Laughter and they've decided to up the ante.

They announced the first set of dates for 'Tour Three' today, including a show at London's iconic O2 arena.

The band will put on five shows in January 2018, kicking off in Cardiff and ending in Manchester, with Glasgow, Birmingham and London in between.

"we just left but we already miss you. Tour Three is yours, take it or leave it," they tweeted this morning.

Tickets go on sale next Friday (Sept. 1), will you be getting yours?!

