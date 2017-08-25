Paramore

Paramore Announce UK Arena Tour For Next Year

Hayley and co. are coming back and going bigger than before...

Friday, August 25, 2017 - 12:53

Paramore are returning to the UK next year and are upgrading to arenas!

The 'Hard Times' hitmakers played six dates in smaller venues around the UK earlier this year to promote their latest album After Laughter and they've decided to up the ante.

They announced the first set of dates for 'Tour Three' today, including a show at London's iconic O2 arena.

The band will put on five shows in January 2018, kicking off in Cardiff and ending in Manchester, with Glasgow, Birmingham and London in between.

"we just left but we already miss you. Tour Three is yours, take it or leave it," they tweeted this morning.

Getty Images

Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!

Tickets go on sale next Friday (Sept. 1), will you be getting yours?!

By Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH PARAMORE'S 'HARD TIMES' VIDEO BELOW

Latest News

16 Of The Most Iconic Moments There Has Ever Been In The Land Of Geordie Shore

Teen Mom UK Spoiler Video: Mia Boardman And Manley Geddes Split After The Couple Have Their Biggest Argument Over *This* Social Media Post

Teen Mom UK 2: Check Out These Exciting Spoilers From Episode 6

Paramore Announce UK Arena Tour For Next Year

Love Island's Alex Beattie Gets Relentlessly Trolled For Poundland Appearance

Sophie Kasaei Reveals Her Proposal Ultimatum To Joel Corry

New Music Round-Up: Taylor Swift, Fifth Harmony, Miguel and More

There’s Now An App That Makes It Impossible For Your Crush To Ignore Your Texts

Love Island's Kem Cetinay Denies Beating Up Rykard Jenkins For Flirting With Amber Davies

Taylor Swift Drops Reputation Merch Including $60 Snake Ring

MTV Breaks Wants YOU To Join Us At MTV EMA 2017 In London

Mollie King Announces New Single 'Hair Down' And Apparently It's 'Amazing'

Bebe Rexha Just Can’t Seem To Shake Those Harry Styles Comparisons

Sophie Kasaei Talks About Gary Beadle's Future On Geordie Shore

Charlotte Crosby has explained how Chloe Ferry stopped her shagging Stephen Bear &#039;mid-trust&#039;

Stephen Bear And Charlotte Crosby Split As He Takes To Twitter To Confirm News

Did You Notice The Sneaky Mean Girls Reference In Taylor Swift Comeback Single Look What You Made Me Do?

13 Of The Absolute Funniest Reactions To New Taylor Swift Single Look What You Made Me Do

Alessia Cara & KYLE Just Got Added To The 2017 VMAs Line Up!

Chloe Ferry Is Attempting To Break A World Record By Eating Chicken Nuggets

Surprise! Fergie’s Comeback Album ‘Double Dutchess’ Is A Visual One

More From Paramore

Paramore Announce UK Arena Tour For Next Year

Vidiots

Vidiots Sneak Peek | Paramore 'Ain't It Fun', Rick Astley 'Never Gonna Give You Up'

Paramore

Told You So

Paramore’s London Show Was All We Wanted & More

Music

New Music Round-Up: Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus, Calvin Harris, J Hus & Much More

Paramore

Hard Times

Music

Paramore Drop All The Details Including New Single 'Hard Times', Album & Tour Dates!

Music

What You Missed In Music: Paramore Tour, Robbie Williams Smoked A Spliff In Buckingham Palace & More

Music

Paramore Original Member Zac Farro Is Back In The Band

Music

Paramore's Hayley Williams Gives Fifth Album Update On Instagram

Zac Farro with Hayley Williams and Taylor York of Paramore
Music

Wait. Is Zac Farro Back In Paramore?

Style

Paramore’s Hayley Williams Has Announced Her Hair Dye Range & All Of Our Teenage Dreams Are Coming True

Trending Articles

Gaz Beadle Hits Out At Trolls Who Claimed Pregnant Emma McVey Has Been Drinking Alcohol

Marty McKenna's Reaction To Gary Beadle's Baby News Was Classic Marty

Charlotte Crosby has explained how Chloe Ferry stopped her shagging Stephen Bear &#039;mid-trust&#039;

Stephen Bear And Charlotte Crosby Split As He Takes To Twitter To Confirm News

Sophie Kasaei Has A Word Of Warning For Fans Of Charlotte Crosby And Gary Beadle

Celebrity

11 Reality TV Star Pregnancy Bombshells We Just Didn't See Coming

TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Has Confirmed She's Bought A New Foundation And All Is Well In The World Again - EXCLUSIVE

Geordie Shore Series 15 First Look: Newly Single Marnie Simpson Is Eyeing Up Aaron Chalmers Who Admits 'Anything Could Happen'

Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About The 'Madness' Of Gaz Beadle's Baby News

Ex On The Beach's Sam Scott Reveals 'Rude' Chloe Ferry Asked Him Whether He Was Gay The First Time They Ever Met - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle And Girlfriend Emma McVey Are Expecting Their First Baby

Zahida Allen Opens Up About Battle With Anorexia As She Blasts Cruel Bodyshamers

The Geordie Shore Cast Have Their Say On Vicky Pattison Not Inviting Them To Her Wedding