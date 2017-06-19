Paramore’s London Show Was All We Wanted & More

Paramore took to the Royal Albert Hall in London last night (Monday 19th June) as part of their European tour celebrating the release of their first new album in four years, After Laughter.

Everyone has a soft spot for Paramore. Whether you’re a die-hard fan that has followed their every move for the past decade, or if you’ve only recently joined the party with their insanely catching comeback single ‘Hard Times’, their live show is for ALL of you.

As front woman Hayley Williams noted during the show, a lot of us have grown up together, going on a musical (and emotional) journey as one. We've been through it all, from the hard times (excuse the pun), drummer Zac Farro famously quitting the band in 2010 for example, to the good times, such as the three founding members reuniting for album number five.

Paramore have long been regarded as one of the best live acts around, and last night they upheld this reputation. With a set spanning all five albums, the show never fell flat or had that lull you often get with long performances. The perfectly crafted set list kept the energy up, even in the quieter moments such as ‘Hate To See Your Heart Break’ - this gave the crowd a different kind of emotional energy.

The band performed multiple songs from their new album After Laughter such as ‘Caught In The Middle’, ‘Fake Happy’ and ‘Rose-Colored Boy’. Although many people have been saying their musical direction has changed, and to be honest the new album is more pop-heavy, these songs slotted seamlessly with the already well-established tracks from their previous albums.

Highlights from the show included ‘Decode’, a track that featured on the Twilight movie soundtrack, ‘Still Into You’, a Fleetwood Mac cover of ‘Everywhere’ and of course, the one that started it all, ‘Misery Business’ - during which four insanely lucky fans got to jump around on stage with the band.

We know that we’ve basically named all the tracks on the set list but we stand by that. The show provided pure joy from start to finish with fans leaving the Royal Albert Hall singing set-closer ‘Hard Times’ and already looking forward to their next Paramore show.

SET LIST

Told You So

That's What You Get

Brick by Boring Brick

Still Into You

Caught in the Middle

Turn It Off

Decode

I Caught Myself

Hate to See Your Heart Break

Fake Happy

Everywhere (Fleetwood Mac cover)

Rose-Colored Boy

Playing God

Ain't It Fun

Misery Business

Encore:

Forgiveness

Scooby's in the Back (HalfNoise cover)

Hard Times

Watch the music video for 'Hard Times'.