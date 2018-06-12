Paris Hilton

OMG, Paris Hilton Could Be Making Her TV Comeback

Paris Hilton’s marriage to actor Chris Zylka could mean a brand new show

Tuesday, June 12, 2018 - 16:01

Paris Hilton is the absolute OG of reality TV. She gave us some of the most hilarious TV moments of the early noughties and paved the way for future reality stars.

(Remember the vid of Kim K organising her closet? We rest our case). 

And we cannot explain what a gift her returning to our screens would be.

Watch Paris Hilton play MTV Style's Trend or Faux >>>

The DJ and fashion designer starred in The Simple Life alongside her then-best friend Nicole Ritchie. It was iconic to say the least.

Getty

And now that the billionaire heiress is planning her Cinderella wedding to fiancé Chris Zylka, the babe has hinted to E! News that she could have a brand new show in the pipeline.

Honestly, typing that sentence gave me heart palpitations. 

Speaking to E! News, Paris said: "We've been getting a lot of calls and a lot of offers from different networks, pitching that show so maybe."

Getty

Then went on to talk about how Chris is her best friend (freakin’ adorable), and how having kids is definitely on the cards.

With her keeping tight lipped about the plans for her big day we’d say she has PLENTY of stuff goin’ on that would make her TV comeback absolutely golden.

Get the cameras at the ready Paris, ‘cos this comeback has to happen. 

Now all we need is for The Hills and The OC to get a reboot and we can all live happily ever after in an early 00's bubble. 

Latest News

Has TV Finally Gotten Over Its Daddy Issues?
Childish Gambino SNL 43 Performance of &#039;This Is America&#039;
Childish Gambino Performs 'This is America' For Free To School Kids In Chicago
Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka at the amFAR Gala in Cannes 2018
OMG, Paris Hilton Could Be Making Her TV Comeback
The Girl in the Spider&#039;s Web
Claire Foy Looks Unrecognisable In First Trailer For 'The Girl In The Spider’s Web'
Lord Of The Rings TV Show Gets An Official Release Date
5 Days of Charli XCXmas
The 5 Days of Charli XCXmas
Lady Gaga and Cynthia Germanotta at the Children Mending Hearts Foundation
Lady Gaga Speaks Out About Her Struggles With Mental Health
Chloe Ferry Reveals Plans To Give Birth On TV And Lets Slip How Many Kids She And Sam Gowland Are Having
Kendall Jenner shopping with Anwar Hadid
Kendall Jenner And Ben Simmons Hang Out After That Anwar Hadid Kiss
Holly Hagan Completely Rips Into Love Island's Hayley Hughes For Not Knowing What An Earlobe Is
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas Took Priyanka Chopra To His Cousin's Wedding And We're Freaking Out
Charlotte Crosby Totally Forgot She Had A Three-Way Snog With Love Island's Adam Collard
Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber PDA in Miami
Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Spark Romance Rumours As They Pack On The PDA In Miami
Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Might Be Engaged Already And Here’s The Evidence
Ejiah Wood&#039;s new horror game, Transference
Is Elijah Wood's Newest Role in This Horror Game his Most Terrifying Yet?
Spider-Man PS4
Here's When We'll be Able to Swing Around Manhattan Like Spider-Man
Assassin&#039;s Creed Odyssey will feature a female assassin
Assassin's Creed is back and This Time we Can Play as a Female Assassin
Resident Evil 2 is Out January 2019
Capcom's Remaking Resident Evil 2 and it's Going to be the Most Terrifying Horror Game Yet
Yes, Ubisoft Really Did Announce Just Dance 2019 with a Marching Band and a Dancing Panda
Shadow of the Tomb Raider Lara Croft
Here's Our First Look at Shadow of the Tomb Raider in Action

More From Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka at the amFAR Gala in Cannes 2018
OMG, Paris Hilton Could Be Making Her TV Comeback
From Ellen DeGeneres To Beyonce: 11 Celebrities Who Have Seriously Unexpected Royal Connections
Chloe Ferry is totally buzzing because Paris Hilton has worn her sunglasses
Chloe Ferry’s ‘Never Been So Buzzzing’ After Paris Hilton Wears Sunglasses From Her Range
00s GIFs
Life
There's Now A Museum For 00s Pop Culture And Do You Feel Old Yet
Paris Hilton And Kim Kardashian Are Still Friends After All These Years
Style
Paris Hilton Walked At Milan Fashion Week, Praise The Lord It's 2006 Again
Style
21 Things You Wore In 2006 That Will Haunt You Forever
Style
Here's What Katy Perry And Co. Wore To Burning Man This Weekend
Paris Hilton likes meme about Kim Kardashian
Celebrity
Paris Hilton Liked A Meme To Remind Everyone That She Made Kim Kardashian Famous
Celebrities
Celebrities That Have Sex Tapes
The Most Extravagant Celebrity Birthday Parties Ever
Celebrity
OMG Paris Hilton's Watching Geordie Shore & It's SO HOT!

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Goes Completely Topless In World's Most Extra Outfit
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry Gives Girl's Bare Bum A Squeeze As She And Sam Gowland Embark On Wildest Night In History
Holly Hagan Completely Rips Into Love Island's Hayley Hughes For Not Knowing What An Earlobe Is
Charlotte Crosby Totally Forgot She Had A Three-Way Snog With Love Island's Adam Collard
Chloe Ferry Reveals Plans To Give Birth On TV And Lets Slip How Many Kids She And Sam Gowland Are Having
Tristan Thompson, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian
Kris Jenner Gets Real About What's Going On With Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson
Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber PDA in Miami
Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Spark Romance Rumours As They Pack On The PDA In Miami
Kendall Jenner Warned She Is ‘Playing With Fire’ By Dating Anwar Hadid
Nicki Minaj And Ariana Grande Reunite For X Rated Instagram Shenanigans
Kendall Jenner shopping with Anwar Hadid
Kendall Jenner And Ben Simmons Hang Out After That Anwar Hadid Kiss
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas Took Priyanka Chopra To His Cousin's Wedding And We're Freaking Out
Are Sam Gowland And Chloe Ferry About To Get MARRIED?