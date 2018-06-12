OMG, Paris Hilton Could Be Making Her TV Comeback

Paris Hilton is the absolute OG of reality TV. She gave us some of the most hilarious TV moments of the early noughties and paved the way for future reality stars.

(Remember the vid of Kim K organising her closet? We rest our case).

And we cannot explain what a gift her returning to our screens would be.

Watch Paris Hilton play MTV Style's Trend or Faux >>>

The DJ and fashion designer starred in The Simple Life alongside her then-best friend Nicole Ritchie. It was iconic to say the least.

Getty

And now that the billionaire heiress is planning her Cinderella wedding to fiancé Chris Zylka, the babe has hinted to E! News that she could have a brand new show in the pipeline.

Honestly, typing that sentence gave me heart palpitations.

Speaking to E! News, Paris said: "We've been getting a lot of calls and a lot of offers from different networks, pitching that show so maybe."

Getty

Then went on to talk about how Chris is her best friend (freakin’ adorable), and how having kids is definitely on the cards.

With her keeping tight lipped about the plans for her big day we’d say she has PLENTY of stuff goin’ on that would make her TV comeback absolutely golden.

Get the cameras at the ready Paris, ‘cos this comeback has to happen.

Now all we need is for The Hills and The OC to get a reboot and we can all live happily ever after in an early 00's bubble.