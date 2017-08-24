These Period Brownies Are Probably The Best Period Pain Cure Ever

When you’re sucked into a whirlwind tornado of uterus pain, wild mood swings, uncontrollable emotion and ruined undies, there’s only one thing that helps life feel good again. Chocolate, obvs.

Everyone knows that chocolate in all forms is the ultimate period craving - which is why these specially designed period brownies are arguably the greatest creation of all time.

For the gal who dreams of noting but ooey, gooey chocolatey goodness when she’s due on, Devon Loeftus’s subscription service called Moon Cycle Bakery is gonna be a game changer.

The sweet treat delivery service is a double whammy of genius, providing a period tracking app to help you keep on top of things, and also to pre-order a batch of chocolate goodies that'll arrive just when you’ll need them in and around your mouth.

Recipes for the brownies, bites and other dribble-worthy snacks are not only mouth-wateringly delish, but also include special ingredients geared to help your period run as smoothly as poss.

For example (and get ready to feel hungry af), you could sign up for a box of matcha coconut bites to arrive on your doorstep full of hormone-balancing adaptogens, or hazelnut brownies packed with anti-inflammatory nutrients.

Maybe you’d rather get stuck in with some no-bake oatmeal cookies full of turmeric and ashwagandha - two of the main ingredients that keep your body happy during your cycle - or chocolate cups sweetened with ginger and honey to satisfy your monthly cravings without the usual ton of sugar.

There’s not much you can do about having a period, but you might as well eat as many brownies as poss to brighten the whole situation up a bit. YES TO THIS.

Words by Lucy Wood