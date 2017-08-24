periods

These Period Brownies Are Probably The Best Period Pain Cure Ever

We'll take the lot

Monday, December 4, 2017 - 13:06

When you’re sucked into a whirlwind tornado of uterus pain, wild mood swings, uncontrollable emotion and ruined undies, there’s only one thing that helps life feel good again. Chocolate, obvs.

Everyone knows that chocolate in all forms is the ultimate period craving - which is why these specially designed period brownies are arguably the greatest creation of all time.

For the gal who dreams of noting but ooey, gooey chocolatey goodness when she’s due on, Devon Loeftus’s subscription service called Moon Cycle Bakery is gonna be a game changer.

Speaking of new (moon), meet the newest treat to join the Moon Cycle Bakery family, thanks to @rachlmansfield! This is Ms. Sweet Potato Brownie full of dark chocolate chunks and that maple syrup goodness (just in time for the winter season). Coming to a #monthlymoment near you!!

The sweet treat delivery service is a double whammy of genius, providing a period tracking app to help you keep on top of things, and also to pre-order a batch of chocolate goodies that'll arrive just when you’ll need them in and around your mouth.

Recipes for the brownies, bites and other dribble-worthy snacks are not only mouth-wateringly delish, but also include special ingredients geared to help your period run as smoothly as poss.

Happy Halloween, beasties!! Oh goodness, do we love this holiday — a day to shed inhibitions, to step into an alter ego, to celebrate magic in all its glory and add a healthy dose of spookiness to our lives. And of course, the sweets. Our chocolate cup sweetened with ginger and honey comes in handy this time of the year and helps to satisfy our sweet tooth without the sugar rush. Fiending it as much as we are? Head to the link in the bio to secure your reward before they run out (oh, the horror!) Happy haunting!

For example (and get ready to feel hungry af), you could sign up for a box of matcha coconut bites to arrive on your doorstep full of hormone-balancing adaptogens, or hazelnut brownies packed with anti-inflammatory nutrients.

Maybe you’d rather get stuck in with some no-bake oatmeal cookies full of turmeric and ashwagandha - two of the main ingredients that keep your body happy during your cycle - or chocolate cups sweetened with ginger and honey to satisfy your monthly cravings without the usual ton of sugar.

Have you had a chance to hop on over to our website yet? We invite you to join our moon cycle tribe by signing up on our site to receive info & updates around our official Kickstarter campaign set to launch in October! 📸: @_foodstories_

There’s not much you can do about having a period, but you might as well eat as many brownies as poss to brighten the whole situation up a bit. YES TO THIS.

Words by Lucy Wood

