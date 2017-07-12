periods

Scotland Is Now Offering Women Free Tampons And Pads

They are piloting a scheme to address period poverty.

Linds Foley
Wednesday, July 12, 2017 - 17:14

Bearing in mind the fact that women don't ask for periods, you might think it would make sense for us to be given free tampons and sanitary products instead of having to use a substantial chunk of our lifetime's earnings to pay for them.

At least Scotland seems to have cottoned onto this and is the first country to pilot a scheme which will see those from low-income backgrounds be given free tampons and pads.

Getty

The six-month scheme begins this week and is the first attempt to see if doing so will help address the rising problem of 'period poverty' in the UK. If successful, it could help make a case to inform future governmental policy relating to the provision of sanitary products in Scotland.

As part of the initiative, social enterprise charity Community Food Initiatives North East will deliver products to three secondary schools, a further education college and a number of women's health organisations in the test area. 

So why is this such a big deal? Well, by now you're probably aware that in the UK, women are currently taxed pretty heavily (no pun intended) on tampons and sanitary products, which is known as the 'tampon tax.' This makes products even more expensive and while money made from this tax is now donated to charities benefitting women, it does make you question whether it's fair that women - who already are less likely to earn as much as their male counterparts in their lifetime - should have to fund this necessity and pay such a large levy on top of the base price. A price men never have to worry about at all. 

The tax has been even more on people's mind over the last few months following reports that girls from low-income backgrounds across England are struggling to afford tampons and pads. Leeds charity Freedom4Girls revealed they had been contacted by schools reporting that they are experiencing increased rates of truancy due to girls not being able to afford pads and tampons and so having to stay home during their periods to cope.

Getty

Monica Lennon, an MSP who also happens to be Labour's inequalities spokeswoman, is supporting the initiative but also thinks more needs to be done to improve access to sanitary products for all women.

"A pilot scheme is a welcome step in the right direction, but we must go much further to help women and girls across the country who are facing a monthly struggle to access the products they need," she says. 

"We need to end period poverty and improve access to sanitary products right across Scotland and that's why I will soon be launching a consultation on a Members' Bill proposal which will give all women in Scotland the right to access these products for free, regardless of their income."

Now all we need to do is persuade the rest of the UK government and the world to follow suit. Because periods are bad enough without costing you a fortune too. 

Yeah but is a shark more likely to attack you on your period or what...? Watch below to find out:

Latest News

Scotland Is Now Offering Women Free Tampons And Pads

A Three-Year Tinder Joke Has Resulted In A Free First Date To Hawaii For Two Strangers

Kendall Jenner And Bella Hadid Have A Slumber Party In Mykonos And It Looks Fun AF

Rob Kardashian Apologises To His Family For That Explicit Rant About Blac Chyna

This Femfresh Ad Has Just Been Banned For Being Too Sexual

Cole Sprouse The Photographer Strikes Again With Beautiful Sophie Turner Shoot

Kim Kardashian Hints Blac Chyna May Have Violated A Non-Disclosure Agreement With Allegations Against Rob

Disney Are Struggling To Find An Actor To Take On The Role Of Aladdin

What it&#039;s like to be a lesbian in 2017

17 Posts Every Lesbian Will Relate To

Ferne McCann Gives Fans A Glimpse Of Her Sizeable Baby Bump In Holiday Snaps

MTV at V Festival 2017

MTV Will Be Back At V Festival 2017 Bringing You LIVE Highlights!

12 Photos You're Definitely Going To See On Your Instagram Feed This Summer

Are Cheryl And Liam Payne About To Return To The X Factor Together?!

Charlie Puth and Wiz Khalifa Take Psy's Most Viewed YouTube Video Crown

Love Island's Olivia Buckland Sets The Record Straight Over Pregnancy Claims

What it&#039;s like to be a lesbian in 2017

8 Things Lesbians Are Bored Of Hearing

How singles are swapping sex for food

The Escapists 2

The Escapists 2 Release Date Revealed - Here Are All The New Features

What To Wear | Summer 2017

Love Island 2017: Jonny Mitchell Deletes ALL Social Media Accounts After His Shock Exit From The Show

More From periods

Scotland Is Now Offering Women Free Tampons And Pads

The Unintentionally Hilarious Float That Looks Like A Maxi Pad Is Your Unlikely Summer Pool Hero

How To Survive Your Period At A Festival

Life

Everything You Need To Survive Your Period

Life

Gruesome Period Horror Stories That Will Haunt Your Nightmares

Life

What Your Vagina Is Trying To Tell You

Are These Common Period 'Myths' Fact Or Fiction?

Life

22 Things Anyone On Their Period Will 100% Relate To

Celebs Who Got Real About How Bloody Awful Periods Are

Your Periods Are Funding An Anti-Abortion Charity... Here's How

Sophie Kasaei Shares Her Bloody Funny First Period Story

periods

Sophie Kasaei Tells Her First Period Story | MTV News

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Jennifer Metcalfe And Former Geordie Shore Star Greg Lake Share First Pic Of Their Baby Boy

Fans praise Lee Moran for being so sweet to Chloe in Ex On The Beach
TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Fans Are Crying Actual Tears Over The Way Lee Moran Stuck Up For Chloe Ferry

Celebrity

This Is Why Charlotte Crosby Thinks It Would Be ‘A Joke’ To Get Engaged To Stephen Bear Rn

Celebrity

Love Island 2017: Jonny Mitchell Deletes ALL Social Media Accounts After His Shock Exit From The Show

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Brands Stephanie Davis And Jeremy McConnell A 'Disgrace' And Fears For Their Son

10 Reality TV Couples Who Were More Than Happy To Have Sex On TV

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Ex On The Beach’s Che McSorley Admits ‘Everyone Can See’ That Chloe Ferry And Marty McKenna ‘Still Love Each Other’ - exclusive

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Who Is Stevie Coiley? Meet The Ex On The Beach Star And BFF Of Geordie Shore's Chelsea Barber

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland's Ultimate Guide To Having Sex On TV

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Jonny Has Been ‘Stuck’ With Camilla And Name Her The ‘Hardest Person To Get Along With’