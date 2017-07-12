Scotland Is Now Offering Women Free Tampons And Pads

Bearing in mind the fact that women don't ask for periods, you might think it would make sense for us to be given free tampons and sanitary products instead of having to use a substantial chunk of our lifetime's earnings to pay for them.

At least Scotland seems to have cottoned onto this and is the first country to pilot a scheme which will see those from low-income backgrounds be given free tampons and pads.

The six-month scheme begins this week and is the first attempt to see if doing so will help address the rising problem of 'period poverty' in the UK. If successful, it could help make a case to inform future governmental policy relating to the provision of sanitary products in Scotland.

As part of the initiative, social enterprise charity Community Food Initiatives North East will deliver products to three secondary schools, a further education college and a number of women's health organisations in the test area.

So why is this such a big deal? Well, by now you're probably aware that in the UK, women are currently taxed pretty heavily (no pun intended) on tampons and sanitary products, which is known as the 'tampon tax.' This makes products even more expensive and while money made from this tax is now donated to charities benefitting women, it does make you question whether it's fair that women - who already are less likely to earn as much as their male counterparts in their lifetime - should have to fund this necessity and pay such a large levy on top of the base price. A price men never have to worry about at all.

The tax has been even more on people's mind over the last few months following reports that girls from low-income backgrounds across England are struggling to afford tampons and pads. Leeds charity Freedom4Girls revealed they had been contacted by schools reporting that they are experiencing increased rates of truancy due to girls not being able to afford pads and tampons and so having to stay home during their periods to cope.

Monica Lennon, an MSP who also happens to be Labour's inequalities spokeswoman, is supporting the initiative but also thinks more needs to be done to improve access to sanitary products for all women.

"A pilot scheme is a welcome step in the right direction, but we must go much further to help women and girls across the country who are facing a monthly struggle to access the products they need," she says.

"We need to end period poverty and improve access to sanitary products right across Scotland and that's why I will soon be launching a consultation on a Members' Bill proposal which will give all women in Scotland the right to access these products for free, regardless of their income."

Now all we need to do is persuade the rest of the UK government and the world to follow suit. Because periods are bad enough without costing you a fortune too.

