The Unintentionally Hilarious Float That Looks Like A Maxi Pad Is Your Unlikely Summer Pool Hero

Forget the giant flamingo and unicorn pool floats this summer because who on earth would want to be spotted on one of those when you could be absorbing the sun on a supersize inflatable maxi pad?

No seriously, there is actually a float in existence that looks precisely like the popular sanitary product. Someone totally leaked the evidence of the incredible invention on Twitter and thank god they did because flamingos are SO Summer 2016.

Focus group. This could have been avoided with 1 focus group (of women). pic.twitter.com/C76lv5ji33 — Jillian David (@JillianDavid13) July 3, 2017

Jillian David pointed out that this whole design mishap could have been avoided with one single focus group of women, but frankly we're glad the Pasedina Pool Float slipped through the cracks because a huge pad to soak up the...sun on is exactly what every menstruating woman needs.

We can so see the pool pad blowing up as the next big Instagram trend and apparently we're not the only ones, you can totally catch this Twitter user by the pool on her pad this summer...

are u kidding, this is amazing. catch me in the pool this summer on the sanitary pad floatie, i am proud of my period <3 https://t.co/IzynuG3cdd — TRASH_MOM (@TRASH_MOM) July 4, 2017

Yay for period pride.

If only this was a thing when that poor girl was dealing with a wide set vagina and a heavy flow in Mean Girls. Will we be catching you on the pool pad this summer? Let us know @MTVUK