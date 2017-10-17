The First Advert To Feature Red Period Blood Has Finally Arrived

As much as we like to think women's bodies are finally being accepted in the mainstream, there's no denying the general climate out there isn't too sympathetic towards menstruation and yes, the unmissable scarlett redness of actual period blood.

While most adverts about feminine hygeine products do a pretty good job of describing how sanitary towels and tampons actually work, the blue liquid they use in place of realistic red blood has always been a pretty weird and patronising call.

That's something that Bodyform have decided to do with away in their latest ad, after deciding that period blood should be depicted onscreen the way it actually looks IRL.

Their campaign centres around the hashtag #bloodnormal and focuses on the fact that young girls and women shouldn't be made to feel ashamed about a completely natural function of their body.

The advert features realistic red liquid being poured onto a pad to demonstrate its absorbency, a clip of a woman beginning her period in the shower, and a scene where a man nips out to the shop to buy his partner sanitary towels. Welcome to 2017.

This comes after research from the brand concluded that one in five women felt that their confidence had been damaged by the fact that periods are never discussed openly and have only ever been swiftly glossed over in TV adverts.

All we can say is that doing away with that odd blue liquid is definitely a step in the right direction.

