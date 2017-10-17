periods

The First Advert To Feature Red Period Blood Has Finally Arrived

Bodyform have done away with that weird blue liquid.

Tuesday, October 17, 2017 - 17:12

As much as we like to think women's bodies are finally being accepted in the mainstream, there's no denying the general climate out there isn't too sympathetic towards menstruation and yes, the unmissable scarlett redness of actual period blood. 

While most adverts about feminine hygeine products do a pretty good job of describing how sanitary towels and tampons actually work, the blue liquid they use in place of realistic red blood has always been a pretty weird and patronising call.

Let's all get checking out Munroe Bergdorf opening up about how she handles the worst of internet trolls...

That's something that Bodyform have decided to do with away in their latest ad, after deciding that period blood should be depicted onscreen the way it actually looks IRL. 

Their campaign centres around the hashtag #bloodnormal and focuses on the fact that young girls and women shouldn't be made to feel ashamed about a completely natural function of their body. 

YouTube/Bodyform

The advert features realistic red liquid being poured onto a pad to demonstrate its absorbency, a clip of a woman beginning her period in the shower, and a scene where a man nips out to the shop to buy his partner sanitary towels. Welcome to 2017.

Blood Normal

This comes after research from the brand concluded that one in five women felt that their confidence had been damaged by the fact that periods are never discussed openly and have only ever been swiftly glossed over in TV adverts. 

All we can say is that doing away with that odd blue liquid is definitely a step in the right direction.

Thoughts on this? Let us know with a tweet @MTVUK. 

 

 

 

 

Latest News

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Reckons Aaron Chalmers Is Marnie Simpson's Rebound Boyfriend: 'He's Her Comfort Blanket' - EXCLUSIVE

Stormzy, J-Hus, Stefflon Don, Jorja Smith and More Lead MOBO Nominations

13 Of The Most Shocking Celebrity Engagements Ever

The First Advert To Feature Red Period Blood Has Finally Arrived

Wretch 32

Wretch 32 Takes XOYO By Storm With His First Performance Of New Album FR32!

Little Mix

Little Mix Unveil Incredible Glory Days: The Platinum Edition Track-Listing

Did Kylie Jenner Just Reveal The First Look At Her Baby Bump?

Rita Ora

Rita Ora Shares Stunning Photos from Her 'Anywhere' Music Video Shoot

The New Mutants

The First Trailer For X-Men's The New Mutants Will Scare The Sh*t Out Of You

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj Teases "Super Super Iconic" Album in New Interview

The 'First Of All' Meme Is Gaining Traction Online And Honestly, We're Here For It

bear_catch_up_nav.jpg

Just Tattoo Of Us: Stephen Bear Reckons Sam Callahan's Reaction To His Skype Sex Tattoo Was ‘Priceless’ - EXCLUSIVE

11 Co-star Couples Who Fell In Love Then Awkwardly Split Up On Set

Jessie Ware Reunites With Ed Sheeran On Gorgeous New Song 'Sam'

Clean Bandit Announce Brand New Single with Julia Michaels

Sia

Sia Announces 'Everyday Is Christmas' Album

Niall Horan Fans Can't Cope As His 'Flicker' Album Cover Looks Like It Says 'F****R'

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Marnie Simpson Admits Aaron Chalmers Is 'The Reason She Has Trust Issues' As Their Therapy Session Goes Radge

Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Have Taken THIS Major Step In Their Relationship

Ferne McCann Gets Remarkably Candid About Giving Birth Without Ex-Partner Arthur Collins

More From periods

The First Advert To Feature Red Period Blood Has Finally Arrived

Image of tampons
Life

Tesco Are Now Paying Tampon Tax So You Don't Have To

Scotland Is Now Offering Women Free Tampons And Pads

The Unintentionally Hilarious Float That Looks Like A Maxi Pad Is Your Unlikely Summer Pool Hero

How To Survive Your Period At A Festival

Life

Everything You Need To Survive Your Period

Life

Gruesome Period Horror Stories That Will Haunt Your Nightmares

Life

What Your Vagina Is Trying To Tell You

Are These Common Period 'Myths' Fact Or Fiction?

Life

22 Things Anyone On Their Period Will 100% Relate To

Celebs Who Got Real About How Bloody Awful Periods Are

Your Periods Are Funding An Anti-Abortion Charity... Here's How

Trending Articles

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

Fifty Shades Freed
Movies

Watch Ana Become MRS GREY In The First Teaser Trailer For Fifty Shades Freed

Thanks To Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Big Brother Winner Isabelle Warburton Is Completely Unrecognisable Now

Stephen Bear Is Unrecognisable In TOWIE Series One As Fans Re-Surface His Iconic Appearance

Marnie Simpson Sets The Record Straight About Casey Johnson Being On Dating App

Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Have Taken THIS Major Step In Their Relationship

Celebrity

11 Co-star Couples Who Fell In Love Then Awkwardly Split Up On Set

Jemma Lucy Slams Reports She's In 'A Lesbian Affair' With *This* Big Brother Star

Teen Mom UK's Megan Salmon-Ferrari Got A Huge Underboob Tattoo And It's Stunning

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Marnie Simpson Admits Aaron Chalmers Is 'The Reason She Has Trust Issues' As Their Therapy Session Goes Radge

Celebrity

Scotty T Has Been Showing Off His Marine Engineering Degree Skills And Fans Are Well Impressed