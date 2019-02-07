periods

We're Finally Getting A Period Emoji To Help End Stigma Around Menstruation

This is bloody brilliant

Thursday, February 7, 2019

Some more exciting emoji news to digest this morning because it’s just been revealed that a period emoji will be making its way onto people’s phones by Spring 2019.

The update is one of 230 new emojis unveiled by Unicode Consortium this week after a global campaign by charity Plan International UK argued that a menstruation emoticon could do a world of good for young women’s self-confidence. 

Giphy

Having received the support of 50,000 people, the charity pointed out that an emoji has the potential to go a long way in eliminating the stigma surrounding periods

A survey of young women showed that 47% agreed that a period emoji would make it easier for them to open up a discussion about their cycle with partners, friends, and family members.

In a press release, Plan International UK said: “The inclusion of an emoji which can express what 800 million women around the world are experiencing every month is a huge step towards normalising periods and smashing the stigma which surrounds them.

“For years we’ve obsessively silenced and euphemised periods. As experts in girls’ rights, we know that this has a negative impact on girls; girls feel embarrassed to talk about their periods, they’re missing out, and they can suffer health implications as a consequence.

Getty

They added: “An emoji isn’t going to solve this, but it can help change the conversation. Ending the shame around periods begins with talking about it."

The new emoji keyboard will also include representations of different cultures, relationships, and disabilities in an effort to be more inclusive towards all users.

