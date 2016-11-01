Perrie Edwards

Happy Birthday Perrie - An Ode to the Little Mix Star

In honour of her 24th birthday, we celebrate all things Perrie Edwards...

Monday, July 10, 2017 - 17:49

Perrie Edwards. A vocalist. A popstar. A woman. An icon.

[Giphy]

As one part of the UK's most successful active girl group, Perrie is a British sensation and one of pop's finest.

Today – Perrie turns 24. HAPPY BIRTHDAY PERRIE!

[Getty]

With this in mind, we thought that it would be appropriate to honour all things Perrie. The good, the fun and the incredible.

Perrie has been on quite a journey since her early Little Mix days. The singer originally auditioned for the X Factor as a soloist with Alanis Morrisette's 'You Oughta Know' before being put into Little Mix at that year's bootcamp. She performed at school singing shows all the time growing up but never considered herself talented enough to become a star. Nevertheless, as soon as Little Mix came into formation, her talent was given the platform to shine and now she is a fully fledged superstar.

Here are some of the traits that make Perrie so wonderful.

1. Queen of Vocals

Perrie Edwards - Best Vocals Live (PART 2)

It doesn't take a genius to realise that Perrie has an amazing voice. Ever since Little Mix were first put together, it was so clear that Perrie could capital S-I-N-G! If anything it's a shock that Perrie never made it as a soloist during her X Factor days. Thank God she didn't though because life without Little Mix is too horrific to imagine. May they stay together forever and ever.

2. Queen of Moving On

Break-ups are difficult enough but breaking up in the public eye must be even worse. When Zayn Malik dumped Perrie over text in 2015, Little Mix had just begun doing press for 'Black Magic' in America and whilst Jesy, Jade and Leigh-Anne were all there to be amazing friends and bat off stupid questions from countless radio DJs, Perrie stood strong throughout. Not only that but she came back even stronger in October 2016 with the perfect kiss off. Little Mix harmonising the 'sex' of the 'I hope she getting better sex' line for the first live performance of 'Shout Out to My Ex' was one of the most brilliant two fingers ever.

3. Queen of Costumes

🐚

🐚

A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on

Just look at her Instagram. Every single Halloween Perrie goes all out and we are in awe.

4. Queen of Goat Impressions

Little Mix "Wings" (LIVE Acoustic Goat Version)

Yes. Perrie does a good goat.

5. Queen of Laughter

LITTLE MIX CAN'T STOP LAUGHING DURING AN INTERVIEW AT CAPITAL FM

Little Mix are each individually hilarious but they also never fail to crack each other up over the smallest of things like all friends do and Perrie happens to have the most infectious laugh of all them. Seriously any time she bursts into giggles so do we.

Happy Birthday - Perrie!

WATCH LITTLE MIX’S POWER VIDEO HERE!

Latest News

Happy Birthday Perrie - An Ode to the Little Mix Star

Jemma Lucy Brands Megan McKenna A "C**t" Who Thinks She's Too Good For Ex On The Beach

Assassin&#039;s Creed: Origins

79 Thoughts I Had Playing The New Assassins Creed: Origins Game

Perrie Edwards Goes Make Up Free And Proves She's A Bare Faced Beauty

Niall Horan Is Going on Tour And We Cannot Wait

This Ex On The Beach Star Is Rumoured To Be Going On Celebrity Big Brother

11 Lifesaving Products For All Your Major Summer Hair Fails

This Dating App Pairs You Up With A Celebrity Doppelganger And It's Wild

Harry Styles Wore A Pink Ruffle Shirt For Dunkirk Promo And We’re Just Really Enjoying It

Khalid Talks Ignoring Haters and Making a Name for Himself

One Direction Still Have A Group Chat And They Give Each Other Feedback On Their Solo Music

Andrew Garfield In Angels In America

Angels In America: Surreal, Sexual and Breathtakingly Brilliant

Louis Tomlinson Hints That His New Single ‘Back To You’ Is About Eleanor Calder

11 Things I Learnt At My First London Pride

Big Brother 2017: Sam Chaloner Puckers Up For Kieran Lee In A Game Of Truth Or Dare

Little Mix Team Up with the Lionesses to Promote Women's Football

15 Ultimate Beauty Products You Need For Your Beach Vacay

Jodie Marsh Saves Her Dog From Choking By Giving Him Mouth-To-Mouth CPR

Dylan And Cole Sprouse's Latest Twitter Fight Is Their Best Yet

A UFO Sighting Inspired Kesha’s New Album Rainbow

More From Perrie Edwards

Music

Happy Birthday Perrie - An Ode to the Little Mix Star

Style

Perrie Edwards Goes Make Up Free And Proves She's A Bare Faced Beauty

Rude Bird Interrupts Perrie Edwards' Dream Vacation To Poo On Her

Perrie Edwards hits out at claims she&#039;s photoshopped her bum in new holiday pictures
Celebrity

Perrie Edwards Hits Back At Claims She Photoshopped Her Booty In Holiday Pic

Perrie Edwards enjoys romantic holiday with her boyfriend.

Perrie Edwards Jokes Boyf Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Has ‘Got Views’ With Super Cheeky Pic

Some Questions About Perrie Edwards' Latest Bikini Pic

Perrie Edwards shares gorgeous no make up holiday selfie
Style

Perrie Edwards Looks Uh-Mazing In No makeup Selfie While On Holiday With Her Boyfriend

Perrie Edwards And Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Are On The Ultimate Couples Holiday

Perrie Edwards Shows Her Scar In Powerful Image Which Sparks Body Confidence Movement

Celebrity

Perrie Edwards Is The Ultimate Arsenal Fan As She Supports Boyf Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Style

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards And Jesy Nelson Paint The Town Red On Girls' Night Out

Cheeky Jesy Nelson touches Perrie Edwards&#039; boob in Instagram video
Celebrity

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Has A Cheeky Feel Of Perrie Edwards’ Boob

Trending Articles

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Jonny Has Been ‘Stuck’ With Camilla And Name Her The ‘Hardest Person To Get Along With’

Celebrity

Jennifer Metcalfe And Former Geordie Shore Star Greg Lake Share First Pic Of Their Baby Boy

Charlotte Crosby posts &quot;Stunning&quot; pic of her mum on social media and fans agrees she&#039;s gorgeous
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby’s Mum Is A Stunner And Fans Agree

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Fans can&#039;t deal with this Marnie Simpson and Chloe Ferry faces swap
Celebrity

Marnie Simpson And Chloe Ferry’s Face Swap Pic Causes Their Fans To Just Lose It

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Just Shared A Practically Naked Shot Of Stephen Bear Online

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

Celebrity

Jemma Lucy Brands Megan McKenna A "C**t" Who Thinks She's Too Good For Ex On The Beach

This Ex On The Beach Star Is Rumoured To Be Going On Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Celebrity

Dylan And Cole Sprouse's Latest Twitter Fight Is Their Best Yet

Jemma Lucy Straddles Rumoured Ex On The Beach Star Girlfriend Zaralena Jackson