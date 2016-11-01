Happy Birthday Perrie - An Ode to the Little Mix Star

Perrie Edwards. A vocalist. A popstar. A woman. An icon.

As one part of the UK's most successful active girl group, Perrie is a British sensation and one of pop's finest.

Today – Perrie turns 24. HAPPY BIRTHDAY PERRIE!

With this in mind, we thought that it would be appropriate to honour all things Perrie. The good, the fun and the incredible.

Perrie has been on quite a journey since her early Little Mix days. The singer originally auditioned for the X Factor as a soloist with Alanis Morrisette's 'You Oughta Know' before being put into Little Mix at that year's bootcamp. She performed at school singing shows all the time growing up but never considered herself talented enough to become a star. Nevertheless, as soon as Little Mix came into formation, her talent was given the platform to shine and now she is a fully fledged superstar.

Here are some of the traits that make Perrie so wonderful.

1. Queen of Vocals

It doesn't take a genius to realise that Perrie has an amazing voice. Ever since Little Mix were first put together, it was so clear that Perrie could capital S-I-N-G! If anything it's a shock that Perrie never made it as a soloist during her X Factor days. Thank God she didn't though because life without Little Mix is too horrific to imagine. May they stay together forever and ever.

2. Queen of Moving On

Break-ups are difficult enough but breaking up in the public eye must be even worse. When Zayn Malik dumped Perrie over text in 2015, Little Mix had just begun doing press for 'Black Magic' in America and whilst Jesy, Jade and Leigh-Anne were all there to be amazing friends and bat off stupid questions from countless radio DJs, Perrie stood strong throughout. Not only that but she came back even stronger in October 2016 with the perfect kiss off. Little Mix harmonising the 'sex' of the 'I hope she getting better sex' line for the first live performance of 'Shout Out to My Ex' was one of the most brilliant two fingers ever.

3. Queen of Costumes

Just look at her Instagram. Every single Halloween Perrie goes all out and we are in awe.

4. Queen of Goat Impressions

Yes. Perrie does a good goat.

5. Queen of Laughter

Little Mix are each individually hilarious but they also never fail to crack each other up over the smallest of things like all friends do and Perrie happens to have the most infectious laugh of all them. Seriously any time she bursts into giggles so do we.

Happy Birthday - Perrie!

