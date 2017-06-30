Perrie Edwards

Perrie Edwards Celebrated Her Birthday In The Best Kind Of Way

It involved carbs and puppies.

Linds Foley
Tuesday, July 11, 2017 - 09:21

Two of the greatest things in life are obviously puppies and cold, hard carbohydrates, so it makes perfect sense that Little Mix's Perrie Edwards decided to involve both in her 24th birthday celebrations this week. 

Wink wink!

Wink wink!

A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on

First up we're going to need to talk cake, which is in integral part of any birthday. Luckily Pez went all out with not one, but two cakes to eat for breakfast, lunch and dinnner.

The first is an ice cream variety sent by Little Mix's pals at Walls:

Thank you @Wallsicecream @Cornetto for our Pez’s birthday cake! It looks amazing! 😍

Thank you @Wallsicecream @Cornetto for our Pez’s birthday cake! It looks amazing! 😍

A post shared by Little Mix (@littlemix) on

And then there was a super colourful summer-themed cake that was covered in pics from Perrie's Instagram, childhood and time in Little Mix. 

Oh and like any good cake, it also had its own pair of boobs.

Perrie's pup Hatchi was also on hand to sort the entertainment and seeing as it was a special occasion, even dressed up all fancy for the celebrations. 

Instagram / Perrie Edwards

Woof.

Instagram / Perrie Edwards

Perrie's present haul didn't look too shabby either. Just look at that Frozen wrapping paper.

Happy Birthday Perrie, hope it was a goodie!

Check out all the latest from MTV News...

Latest News

Stephen Bear

Stephen Bear Removes Tribute Tattoo Dedicated To His Ex Jemma Lucy

Marnie Simpson Brands Stephanie Davis And Jeremy McConnell A 'Disgrace' And Fears For Their Son

A Kendall Jenner Fan Account Has Quit On The Supermodel And Given A Brutally Honest Explanation

Selena Gomez Gushes About Canadians Especially Her Boyfriend The Weeknd

Harry Styles&#039; 1D bandmates express their condolences after his stepdad passes away

Dunkirk Director Christopher Nolan Says He Had No Idea How Famous Harry Styles Was

Charlotte Crosby Outlines When She Wants Babies With Stephen Bear And Talks Tribute Tattoo Plans

Who Is Stevie Coiley? Meet The Ex On The Beach Star And BFF Of Geordie Shore's Chelsea Barber

Perrie Edwards Celebrated Her Birthday In The Best Kind Of Way

Liam Hemsworth Taking An Ice Bath In Tiny Shorts Is Exactly What You Need To See Today

Happy Birthday Perrie - An Ode to the Little Mix Star

Jemma Lucy Brands Megan McKenna A "C**t" Who Thinks She's Too Good For Ex On The Beach

Assassin&#039;s Creed: Origins

79 Thoughts I Had Playing The New Assassins Creed: Origins Game

Perrie Edwards Goes Make Up Free And Proves She's A Bare Faced Beauty

Niall Horan Is Going on Tour And We Cannot Wait

This Ex On The Beach Star Is Rumoured To Be Going On Celebrity Big Brother

11 Lifesaving Products For All Your Major Summer Hair Fails

This Dating App Pairs You Up With A Celebrity Doppelganger And It's Wild

Harry Styles Wore A Pink Ruffle Shirt For Dunkirk Promo And We’re Just Really Enjoying It

Khalid Talks Ignoring Haters and Making a Name for Himself

One Direction Still Have A Group Chat And They Give Each Other Feedback On Their Solo Music

More From Perrie Edwards

Celebrity

Perrie Edwards Celebrated Her Birthday In The Best Kind Of Way

Music

Happy Birthday Perrie - An Ode to the Little Mix Star

Style

Perrie Edwards Goes Make Up Free And Proves She's A Bare Faced Beauty

Rude Bird Interrupts Perrie Edwards' Dream Vacation To Poo On Her

Perrie Edwards hits out at claims she&#039;s photoshopped her bum in new holiday pictures
Celebrity

Perrie Edwards Hits Back At Claims She Photoshopped Her Booty In Holiday Pic

Perrie Edwards enjoys romantic holiday with her boyfriend.

Perrie Edwards Jokes Boyf Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Has ‘Got Views’ With Super Cheeky Pic

Some Questions About Perrie Edwards' Latest Bikini Pic

Perrie Edwards shares gorgeous no make up holiday selfie
Style

Perrie Edwards Looks Uh-Mazing In No makeup Selfie While On Holiday With Her Boyfriend

Perrie Edwards And Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Are On The Ultimate Couples Holiday

Perrie Edwards Shows Her Scar In Powerful Image Which Sparks Body Confidence Movement

Celebrity

Perrie Edwards Is The Ultimate Arsenal Fan As She Supports Boyf Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Style

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards And Jesy Nelson Paint The Town Red On Girls' Night Out

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Jennifer Metcalfe And Former Geordie Shore Star Greg Lake Share First Pic Of Their Baby Boy

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Jonny Has Been ‘Stuck’ With Camilla And Name Her The ‘Hardest Person To Get Along With’

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Just Shared A Practically Naked Shot Of Stephen Bear Online

Charlotte Crosby posts &quot;Stunning&quot; pic of her mum on social media and fans agrees she&#039;s gorgeous
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby’s Mum Is A Stunner And Fans Agree

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

Fans can&#039;t deal with this Marnie Simpson and Chloe Ferry faces swap
Celebrity

Marnie Simpson And Chloe Ferry’s Face Swap Pic Causes Their Fans To Just Lose It

Celebrity

Jemma Lucy Brands Megan McKenna A "C**t" Who Thinks She's Too Good For Ex On The Beach

This Ex On The Beach Star Is Rumoured To Be Going On Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Celebrity

Dylan And Cole Sprouse's Latest Twitter Fight Is Their Best Yet

Who Is Stevie Coiley? Meet The Ex On The Beach Star And BFF Of Geordie Shore's Chelsea Barber