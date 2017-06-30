Perrie Edwards Celebrated Her Birthday In The Best Kind Of Way

Two of the greatest things in life are obviously puppies and cold, hard carbohydrates, so it makes perfect sense that Little Mix's Perrie Edwards decided to involve both in her 24th birthday celebrations this week.

Wink wink! Wink wink! A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on Jun 30, 2017 at 2:25pm PDT

First up we're going to need to talk cake, which is in integral part of any birthday. Luckily Pez went all out with not one, but two cakes to eat for breakfast, lunch and dinnner.

The first is an ice cream variety sent by Little Mix's pals at Walls:

And then there was a super colourful summer-themed cake that was covered in pics from Perrie's Instagram, childhood and time in Little Mix.

Oh and like any good cake, it also had its own pair of boobs.

PHOTO | Perrie's birthday cake pic.twitter.com/iGbRWIgeRr — LITTLE MIX UPDATES👑 (@UpdatingLM) July 9, 2017

Perrie's pup Hatchi was also on hand to sort the entertainment and seeing as it was a special occasion, even dressed up all fancy for the celebrations.

Instagram / Perrie Edwards

Woof.

Instagram / Perrie Edwards

Perrie's present haul didn't look too shabby either. Just look at that Frozen wrapping paper.

Second cake plus birthday presents 🎁🎂😍 pic.twitter.com/kruTodR9KH — Perrie Edwards✌🏻🌻 (@realperriedw) July 11, 2017

Happy Birthday Perrie, hope it was a goodie!

