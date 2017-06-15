Perrie Edwards

Perrie Edwards And Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Split Rumours Leave Fans Unconvinced

Mixers aren't buying it.

Friday, September 8, 2017 - 15:50

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been providing us with non-stop couple goals since they got together at the end of last year.

However the picture perfect couple have recently been hit with reports that their relationship has hit a rough patch, but tbh the stories have literally ZERO evidence to back them up and Little Mix fans aren't convinced. 

Get checking out the latest from MTV News...

A tabloid story with no evidence? Never...

Anyway, the rumours state that the pair have come under strain since Alex decided to leave Arsenal football club. The sportsman ended up going with Liverpool, but APPARENTLY Perrie's preferred club for her bae was Chelsea.

✈️☀️❤️ @perrieedwards

✈️☀️❤️ @perrieedwards

A post shared by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (@alexoxchamberlain) on

We're kind of struggling to imagine Perrie medalling in such a big decision for her man but hey-ho.

Anyway, while it's been reported that fans are convinced the pair are splitting up, a quick search on social media proves that to be far from the case since literally no Little Mix fan has suggested that.

In fact, they're pretty certain the pair are still happily together.

It's also been suggested that because they haven't posted a selfie together for a hot minute, there must be a problem. But let's face it, they are both super busy with Alex's recent transfer and with Perrie being in literally the biggest girl band in the country.

The most ridiculous claim of all came after pictures emerged of the couple looking 'glum' while collecting a Nando's together in Liverpool last night.

❤️

❤️

A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on

Firstly they were literally together last night. And secondly, looking glum while collecting Nandos? We think not. That was clearly just Perrie's pre peri peri anticipation face.

We bet they were all smiles after some lemon and herb goodness.

Latest News

The Script Get Their Fourth UK Number One Album With 'Freedom Child'

Shawn Mendes

A Look At Shawn Mendes' Glo Up: From Vine to MTV Unplugged

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Incredible Transformation As She Steps Out In Cut Out Dress

Beck’s New 'Up All Night' Video Is A Dreamy Delight

Perrie Edwards And Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Split Rumours Leave Fans Unconvinced

Tove Lo Is Fully Charged On Bouncy New Single 'Disco Tits'

Get to Know: Not3s

Love Island's Jamie Jewitt Comes Clean About Camilla Thurlow Split Rumours

7 Celebrity-Approved Tips For Relieving Stress & Anxiety

Charlotte Crosby Gives Her Verdict On Chloe Ferry’s Nose Job

Miley Cyrus Answers Seriously Awkward Questions About Her Sex Life In Front Of Her Nan

ZAYN Ft. Sia - Dusk Till Dawn - Music Video

New Music Round-Up: ZAYN, Kelly Clarkson, Megan McKenna and More...

Teen Mom UK 2: Check Out These Exciting Spoilers From The Series Finale

Nadine Coyle Brands Girls Aloud Bandmates As 'Bitter' As She Hints Cheryl And Others Were Jealous Of Her Vocals

Check Out These Proper Mint Spoilers From Geordie Shore Series 15 Episode #3!

Nadine Returns To Save Pop With Tropical Banger 'Go To Work'

Riverdale’s Cheryl Blossom Is Getting An 'Unexpected' Love Interest For Season 2

Sam Smith Is Here To Break Our Hearts With 'Too Good At Goodbyes'

"F**k It!" Friday: Grace Victory

Rihanna Hints She Wishes She Could Rewind And Redo Losing Her Virginity

More From Perrie Edwards

Perrie Edwards And Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Split Rumours Leave Fans Unconvinced

Arsenal Football Fans Ruthlessly Troll Perrie Edwards For Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's Chelsea Move

Perrie Edwards Rocks The Body Glitter Trend At V Festival In The Best Way

Celebrity

Perrie Edwards’ Birthday Message For Boyf Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Is Beyond Cute

Music

Did Perrie Edwards Just Throw Shade At Gigi Hadid With This Subtle Lyric Change?

Celebrity

Perrie Edwards Celebrated Her Birthday In The Best Kind Of Way

Music

Happy Birthday Perrie - An Ode to the Little Mix Star

Style

Perrie Edwards Goes Make Up Free And Proves She's A Bare Faced Beauty

Rude Bird Interrupts Perrie Edwards' Dream Vacation To Poo On Her

Perrie Edwards hits out at claims she&#039;s photoshopped her bum in new holiday pictures
Celebrity

Perrie Edwards Hits Back At Claims She Photoshopped Her Booty In Holiday Pic

Perrie Edwards enjoys romantic holiday with her boyfriend.

Perrie Edwards Jokes Boyf Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Has ‘Got Views’ With Super Cheeky Pic

Some Questions About Perrie Edwards' Latest Bikini Pic

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle Drops A Relationship Bombshell On The House As He Finally Returns Following Emma McVey Split

Charlotte Crosby Looks Unrecognisable After Incredible Hair Transformation

Did Emma McVey Just Tweet And Delete The Sex Of Her And Gaz Beadle's Baby?

Love Island's Jamie Jewitt Comes Clean About Camilla Thurlow Split Rumours

Charlotte Crosby Gives Her Verdict On Chloe Ferry’s Nose Job

Holly Hagan Strips Down To A Bikini As She Takes A Swipe At Photoshop Claims

The Geordie Shore And Love Island Cast Are Set To Go Head-To-Head For This Collaboration

Perrie Edwards And Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Split Rumours Leave Fans Unconvinced

Fans Are Going Crazy For Chloe Ferry's Reaction To *This* Hilarious Moment On Geordie Shore

Teen Mom UK's Amber Butler Is Heading To University And We Couldn't Be Prouder Of Her

Harry Styles&#039; 1D bandmates express their condolences after his stepdad passes away

Harry Styles’ Voice Can Be Heard In Camille Rowe’s Insta Story And Fans Are Going Wild For It

Love Island's Cara De La Hoyde Confirms That She And Nathan Massey Are Dating Again