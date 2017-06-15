Perrie Edwards And Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Split Rumours Leave Fans Unconvinced

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been providing us with non-stop couple goals since they got together at the end of last year.

However the picture perfect couple have recently been hit with reports that their relationship has hit a rough patch, but tbh the stories have literally ZERO evidence to back them up and Little Mix fans aren't convinced.

Get checking out the latest from MTV News...

A tabloid story with no evidence? Never...

Anyway, the rumours state that the pair have come under strain since Alex decided to leave Arsenal football club. The sportsman ended up going with Liverpool, but APPARENTLY Perrie's preferred club for her bae was Chelsea.

✈️☀️❤️ @perrieedwards ✈️☀️❤️ @perrieedwards A post shared by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (@alexoxchamberlain) on Jun 15, 2017 at 12:19pm PDT

We're kind of struggling to imagine Perrie medalling in such a big decision for her man but hey-ho.

Anyway, while it's been reported that fans are convinced the pair are splitting up, a quick search on social media proves that to be far from the case since literally no Little Mix fan has suggested that.

Perrie and Alex are perfectly fine. Why do people feel the need to make up stories about them, seriously got nothing else to do. 💤😐 — E L L I E 💜☕️ (@getweirdjadey11) September 8, 2017

We don't think they've split up for one Alex is busy training and perrie is busy with tour us mixers don't think that 😂😂😂 https://t.co/H2zgH7DR9j — . (@Lx23x) September 8, 2017

In fact, they're pretty certain the pair are still happily together.

It's also been suggested that because they haven't posted a selfie together for a hot minute, there must be a problem. But let's face it, they are both super busy with Alex's recent transfer and with Perrie being in literally the biggest girl band in the country.

The most ridiculous claim of all came after pictures emerged of the couple looking 'glum' while collecting a Nando's together in Liverpool last night.

❤️ ❤️ A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on Jun 15, 2017 at 6:13pm PDT

Firstly they were literally together last night. And secondly, looking glum while collecting Nandos? We think not. That was clearly just Perrie's pre peri peri anticipation face.

We bet they were all smiles after some lemon and herb goodness.