Perrie Edwards

Perrie Edwards Has A Seriously Cute Nickname For Her Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

And the Little Mix star is looking more in love than ever.

Rachel Davies-Day
Tuesday, December 12, 2017 - 10:14

Little Mix babe Perrie Edwards just proved that she and Liverpool FC player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are more in love than ever after dropping the cutest Instagram post.

The 'Touch' singer planted a massive kiss on her man's cheek as she took to the caption to reveal her adorbs Finding Nemo-inspired nickname for him.

Alongside the candid shot, Perrie wrote: "I shall call him SQUISHY and he shall be MINE and he shall be MY squishy! 🤗❤️," quoting one of Dory's iconic lines from the Disney film.

We must say Perrie and her squishy are looking cuter than ever. Fans think so too, with loads of them taking to the comments to swoon over their adorableness.

A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on

"U guys look so cute together," wrote one fan as a second added: "You two are GOALS."

Some were calling for an immediate marriage as a third wrote: "Imma just wait for the wedding," while someone else added: "Mygaaad you two should get married now!"

Instagram/PerrieEdwards

The love in the pic was clearly a tad overwhelming for others, with one person writing: "how do i feel like a third wheel and im not even there." Literally, same.

The pair, who got together in 2016, have been making things work long distance lately since Alex relocated to Liverpool. Meanwhile, Perrie has been busy dominating the world as one-quarter of the greatest girl band in the world rn.

Clearly, distance really does make the heart grow fonder and we're so happy to see them looking happier than ever.

A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on

N'aww you two.

Fans are calling for these guys to get married so why not get checking out a bunch of celebs who got engaged super fast...

 

 

