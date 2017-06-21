Perrie Edwards

Perrie Edwards Hits Back At Claims She Photoshopped Her Booty In Holiday Pic

Perrie Edwards silences the photoshop police with single new Insta vid.

Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 16:02

Perrie Edwards has been posting pictures of her amazing holiday with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all over social media, but it seems that not everyone’s into the pics she's sharing. 

copyright [Instagram]

Some of her followers complained when the Little Mix Singer posted a snap of herself sitting backwards on swing showing off a Kim Kardashian-worthy bum. 

“My boy got views,” Perrie captioned the pic that started all the drama. Not everyone was convinced that the view was all natural though, and the haters were soon accusing Perrie of using photoshop to boost her booty.

My boy got views 👀

My boy got views 👀

A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on

To prove that she hadn’t edited her pictures, Perrie’s now posted a video of herself on the exact same seaside swing, wearing the exact same bikini, with the exact same impressive bottom. 

For all the photoshop police out there 👮🏼‍♀👍🏻

For all the photoshop police out there 👮🏼‍♀👍🏻

A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on

Making light of the comments box criticism, Alex can be heard saying: “That looks monstrous.” Perrie gets in on the joke adding, “Oh no!”

And just to make sure that the trolls know she’s talking to them, she’s captioned the video: “For all the photoshop police out there.”

Looking gorgeous as always, P. 

Words: Olivia Cooke 

WATCH: Why's Marnie Simpson looking for love on new MTV show Single AF?

Latest News

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Chloe Patton reveals whether her and Jordan are thinking about baby number two

Teen Mom UK's Chloe Patton Reveals Whether Her And Jordan Edwards Are Planning Baby Number Two Yet - EXCLUSIVE

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Megan Salmon-Ferrari updates fans on her relationship with Dylan Siggers

Teen Mom UK's Megan Salmon-Ferrari Updates Fans On Her Relationship With Dylan Siggers Ahead Of Series Two - EXCLUSIVE

Ed Sheehan&#039;s Glastonbury rider has been leaked and he&#039;s all about the drinks... soft drinks

Ed Sheeran’s Leaked Glastonbury Rider Is Just So Adorably Ed Sheeran

Kylie Jenner offers her mum advice after photoshopping drama blows up

Kylie Jenner’s Helping Mum Kris 'Shake Off The Haters' After Her Photoshop Drama

Perrie Edwards hits out at claims she&#039;s photoshopped her bum in new holiday pictures

Perrie Edwards Hits Back At Claims She Photoshopped Her Booty In Holiday Pic

Harry Styles&#039; 1D bandmates express their condolences after his stepdad passes away

Harry Styles’ One Direction Bandmates Send Their Condolences After His Stepfather Passes Away

Sophie Kasaei has spoken out about Marnie Simpson&#039;s body dysmorphia battle

Sophie Kasaei On Marnie Simpson’s Body Dysmorphia Battle ‘We Taught Her From So Young That She’s Absolutely Beautiful’

Chloe Ferry finally passes her driving theory test after 10 attempts, and orders her dream car to celebrate

Chloe Ferry Pases Her Driving Theory Test After 10 Tries, Buys A Huge New Car To Celebrate

Vicky Pattison&#039;s Jordan Wright ex opens up about their &#039;volatile&#039; relationship

Vicky Pattison’s Ex Jordan Wright Says Their Relationship Was Volatile 

Charlotte Crosby will be neighbours with Sophie Kasaei and Marnie Simpson when she moves in with Stephen Bear

Charlotte Crosby Will Basically Be Neighbours With Two Other Geordie Shore Stars When She Moves In With Stephen Bear 

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Sassi Simmonds shares advice for other young mums

Teen Mom UK's Sassi Simmonds Shares Advice For Other Young Mums: 'Don't Be So Hard On Yourself' - EXCLUSIVE

Watch Andrew Garfield In The First Footage From National Theatre Live's Angels in America Cinema Broadcast

It's Official: The World’s Best Airline Is...

Rita Ora, Liam Payne, Stormzy and More Soar to Number One with their Artists for Grenfell Charity Single

20 Celebs Who Have Been On WAY Worse Dates Than You

14 Tinder Dating Stories That Will Legit Give You Nightmares

12 Celebs Who Have Dared To Date A Civilian

Transgender Glee Star Charice Pempengco Reveals New Male Name and It's Perfect

Kris Jenner's Latest Gym Selfie Has Left Everyone Screaming Photoshop At Her

See The Celebs And Allies Who Are Coming #OUTIN60 This Pride Month

More From Perrie Edwards

Perrie Edwards hits out at claims she&#039;s photoshopped her bum in new holiday pictures
Celebrity

Perrie Edwards Hits Back At Claims She Photoshopped Her Booty In Holiday Pic

Perrie Edwards enjoys romantic holiday with her boyfriend.

Perrie Edwards Jokes Boyf Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Has ‘Got Views’ With Super Cheeky Pic

Some Questions About Perrie Edwards' Latest Bikini Pic

Perrie Edwards shares gorgeous no make up holiday selfie
Style

Perrie Edwards Looks Uh-Mazing In No makeup Selfie While On Holiday With Her Boyfriend

Perrie Edwards And Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Are On The Ultimate Couples Holiday

Perrie Edwards Shows Her Scar In Powerful Image Which Sparks Body Confidence Movement

Celebrity

Perrie Edwards Is The Ultimate Arsenal Fan As She Supports Boyf Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Style

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards And Jesy Nelson Paint The Town Red On Girls' Night Out

Cheeky Jesy Nelson touches Perrie Edwards&#039; boob in Instagram video
Celebrity

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Has A Cheeky Feel Of Perrie Edwards’ Boob

Celebrity

Jesy Nelson And Perrie Edwards Are Feeling Hot Hot Hot As They Take Miami By Storm

Perrie Edwards says 13 Reasons Why is disturbing but a must watchi

Perrie Edwards Has Watched 13 Reasons Why And Thinks It’s Disturbing But Required Viewing

Celebrity

Perrie Edwards Posts Seriously Cheeky Instagram Shot Of Her Bum

Trending Articles

Music

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

Chloe Ferry Claims Lesbian Sex Was A Dealbreaker In Her 'Secret Relationship' With Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby will be neighbours with Sophie Kasaei and Marnie Simpson when she moves in with Stephen Bear
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Will Basically Be Neighbours With Two Other Geordie Shore Stars When She Moves In With Stephen Bear 

Ex On The Beach’s Che McSorley Says Sex With Gaz Beadle Was The Worst Because 'His D**k Was Too Big’

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Darker: Jamie Dornan In Sexy UNSEEN Red Room Behind The Scenes Clip

Chloe Ferry finally passes her driving theory test after 10 attempts, and orders her dream car to celebrate
Celebrity

Chloe Ferry Pases Her Driving Theory Test After 10 Tries, Buys A Huge New Car To Celebrate

Cheryl Just Hit Back At Claims She's Ashamed Of Her Post-Baby Bod In The Best Way Possible

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Vicky Pattison&#039;s Jordan Wright ex opens up about their &#039;volatile&#039; relationship
Celebrity

Vicky Pattison’s Ex Jordan Wright Says Their Relationship Was Volatile 

Sophie Kasaei has spoken out about Marnie Simpson&#039;s body dysmorphia battle
Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei On Marnie Simpson’s Body Dysmorphia Battle ‘We Taught Her From So Young That She’s Absolutely Beautiful’