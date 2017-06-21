Perrie Edwards Hits Back At Claims She Photoshopped Her Booty In Holiday Pic

Perrie Edwards has been posting pictures of her amazing holiday with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all over social media, but it seems that not everyone’s into the pics she's sharing.

copyright [Instagram]

Some of her followers complained when the Little Mix Singer posted a snap of herself sitting backwards on swing showing off a Kim Kardashian-worthy bum.

“My boy got views,” Perrie captioned the pic that started all the drama. Not everyone was convinced that the view was all natural though, and the haters were soon accusing Perrie of using photoshop to boost her booty.

My boy got views 👀 My boy got views 👀 A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on Jun 21, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT

To prove that she hadn’t edited her pictures, Perrie’s now posted a video of herself on the exact same seaside swing, wearing the exact same bikini, with the exact same impressive bottom.

Making light of the comments box criticism, Alex can be heard saying: “That looks monstrous.” Perrie gets in on the joke adding, “Oh no!”

And just to make sure that the trolls know she’s talking to them, she’s captioned the video: “For all the photoshop police out there.”

Looking gorgeous as always, P.

Words: Olivia Cooke

