Perrie Edwards Looks Uh-Mazing In No makeup Selfie While On Holiday With Her Boyfriend
Chilling out on holiday so agrees with Perrie Edwards, she looks stunning in this no make up selfie
Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 17:49
Perrie Edwards is on vaycay, and she’s been sharing pictures of her holiday with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on social media.One holiday picture particularly caught our attention though, because the Little Mix singer has gone totally make up-free.
Of course she looks flawlessly stunning. Of course. And just look at those freckles. So adorable. And that perfect beachy hair. Sigh….The location of the couple’s getaway is a secret, but we do know that they had to take a helicopter part of the way to reach their destination because of this totally LOL social media post.
Its the first time that Perrie and her footballer boyfriend Alex have gone on holiday together, but it looks like they are having the time of their lives. Just look at them on their date night. They are next level couples goals.
Words: Olivia Cooke
WATCH! Olivia and boyfriend Alex take the makeup challenge
