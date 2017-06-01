Perrie Edwards Shows Her Scar In Powerful Image Which Sparks Body Confidence Movement
The singer proves you shouldn't hide who you are...
Perrie Edwards took to Instagram recently to share a fancy new snap of herself, only this time it’s sparked something so much more than our next haircut.
Wearing a super low-cut top, the Little Mix singer shows off her childhood scar on her stomach with enough pride to make us start crying.
She didn’t even feel the need to address it in the caption, because the powerful picture really just speaks for itself.
"My [biggest body-hang up] is my scar on my stomach,” she previously told Now magazine.
"When I was little, my oesophagus was too small, so I had to get it operated on to help me eat properly. I had to have lots of operations, so that's why I don't want to show it."
Since sharing the pic, a number of Mixers have felt inspired to show their own scars off just like their idol.
Excellent work, Perrie.
