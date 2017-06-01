Perrie Edwards Shows Her Scar In Powerful Image Which Sparks Body Confidence Movement

Perrie Edwards took to Instagram recently to share a fancy new snap of herself, only this time it’s sparked something so much more than our next haircut.

Wearing a super low-cut top, the Little Mix singer shows off her childhood scar on her stomach with enough pride to make us start crying.

A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on Jun 1, 2017 at 11:55am PDT

She didn’t even feel the need to address it in the caption, because the powerful picture really just speaks for itself.

"My [biggest body-hang up] is my scar on my stomach,” she previously told Now magazine.

"When I was little, my oesophagus was too small, so I had to get it operated on to help me eat properly. I had to have lots of operations, so that's why I don't want to show it."

Since sharing the pic, a number of Mixers have felt inspired to show their own scars off just like their idol.

A HUGE THANK YOU PERRIE @LittleMix for making me comfortable enough to show off my scar on my stomach. ✌🏼 ❤ pic.twitter.com/9scGTDRwyJ — caro loves mila (@stargirlperrie) February 23, 2017

Thanks to perrie my 8year old goddaughter wanted to show of her life saving scars like her idol 💝#bodypositive pic.twitter.com/HBxdk3N2q2 — L2Mae (@L2Mae) June 3, 2017

Perrie(little mix) has given me motivation to show off my scar on my stomach like she does. Always so insecure about it but I shouldn't be😫 — zo🎗 (@Zoewhitehouse13) March 12, 2017

CAN I JUST SAY IM SO PROUD OF PERRIE BC GOING FROM BEING INSECURE BC OF HER SCAR TO WALKING AROUND WITH IT EXPOSED AND BEING HAPPY MY BABY 😭 — ysabel 🌈 (@lovinlittlelima) April 14, 2017

Excellent work, Perrie.

