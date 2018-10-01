Pete Davidson Joked That He Replaced Ariana Grande’s Birth Control With Tic Tacs
And Twitter is NOT okay with it.
During the season premiere of Saturday Night Live this weekend, Pete Davidson stopped by to talk about his engagement to Ariana Grande. But his joke about birth control has not gone down well.
The SNL regular cracked a funny during the show's Weekend Update desk segment, making a joke about swapping his fiancée's birth control pills for Tic Tacs in order to lock her down. Which, looking at it, isn't really all that funny.
“Last night I switched her birth control with Tic Tacs...I believe in us and all, but I just want to make sure that she can't go anywhere,” he said.
And understandably people took to Twitter to vent their frustrations over how damaging jokes about sabotaging a girl’s birth control can be:
Some folk even took to the site to question Ari for excusing his behaviour:
But as always, there are some people that equally don’t see the issue:
This comes after Pete came under fire for joking that he thinks of his “dad being burned alive” in order to hold out longer when having sex with Ari.
Maybe some jokes should be left unsaid? But then again, do you think Pete runs his jokes past Ariana before going public with them? She was with him at SNL after all...
