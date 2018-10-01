Pete Davidson Joked That He Replaced Ariana Grande’s Birth Control With Tic Tacs

During the season premiere of Saturday Night Live this weekend, Pete Davidson stopped by to talk about his engagement to Ariana Grande. But his joke about birth control has not gone down well.

The SNL regular cracked a funny during the show's Weekend Update desk segment, making a joke about swapping his fiancée's birth control pills for Tic Tacs in order to lock her down. Which, looking at it, isn't really all that funny.

Getty

“Last night I switched her birth control with Tic Tacs...I believe in us and all, but I just want to make sure that she can't go anywhere,” he said.

And understandably people took to Twitter to vent their frustrations over how damaging jokes about sabotaging a girl’s birth control can be:

pete davidson just joked about switching ariana’s birth control with tic tacs. really. — marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) September 30, 2018

After Pete Davidson's awkwardly unfunny remarks on @NBCSNL tonight, I had some thoughts and put them into words. Frankly, we should all be scared for @ArianaGrande. #SNL #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/vaxV2O6PUy — B. (@brianneamira) September 30, 2018

quite interesting how if you look up tweets about pete davidson’s “joke” about switching ariana grande’s birth control pills with tic tacs so she would be *obligated* to stay with him forever, you see that the only ones finding it funny are... men — 𝐩𝐚𝐮 (@acrossthestarrs) September 30, 2018

Generally I thought Pete Davidson was funny, but until birth control sabotage stops being a common form of abuse and a way abusers trap women in dangergous relationships, I'm not going to laugh at that joke #SNLPremiere — Ariel Rose (@ArielRoseV) September 30, 2018

Some folk even took to the site to question Ari for excusing his behaviour:

ariana always talks about feminism, she loves women and says they deserve respect and men can't treat them like a sexual toys and now she's engaged with such a trash like pete davidson. their relationship looks like opposite of all that things.doesnt she see that?or is she stupid — ㅤㅤㅤw (@debbysjournals) September 27, 2018

no offense but can y’all be mad at pete davidson for making those comments instead of ariana for being w him — t o m o rr o w (@lilspoonjoon) September 27, 2018

But as always, there are some people that equally don’t see the issue:

Pete Davidson is a FUCKING COMEDIAN, yall can’t go after his ass after every jokes he makes, like girl. What. The. Fuck, he makes jokes for a living, that’s what comedians do!!!! And yall are attacking him in social media now yall just making Ariana feel worse. Wake the fuck up — lil ken 👀 (@lilboyyken) September 27, 2018

why is everyone so offended by Pete Davidson making a joke about trapping ariana with pregnancy when I've heard COUNTLESS jokes from women about trapping men so they can't leave for years, but now it's an issue because a man said the joke? idiotic — ashlee titsdale (@guacamolioo) September 30, 2018

This comes after Pete came under fire for joking that he thinks of his “dad being burned alive” in order to hold out longer when having sex with Ari.

Maybe some jokes should be left unsaid? But then again, do you think Pete runs his jokes past Ariana before going public with them? She was with him at SNL after all...

On a scale of 1 to 1, how funny was Pete Davidson last night on SNL? — scharpling (@scharpling) September 30, 2018

Did you get the joke or think it's not a laughing matter? Let us know at @MTVUK.