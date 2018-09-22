Pete Davidson Just Copied Another One Of Ariana Grande's Tattoos

Pete Davidson has just added to his ever-growing collection of tattoos inspired by his fiancée Ariana Grande.

The actor and comedian was spotted out and about in New York when fans noticed some new ink on the back of his neck... which seemed very similar to Grande’s own.

Davidson has gotten “mille tendresse" tattooed in a small italic font just like Ariana has herself.

“Mille tendresse" means “a thousand tendernesses” and is featured in the classic film Breakfast At Tiffany’s - one of Ariana’s personal favourites - and she has had it tattooed for a few years now.

Tattoos have played a major part in the couple’s relationship as they have both gotten several tattoos dedicated to one another, including a few matching ones.

Pete started his Ariana tattoo journey days into their relationship as he got her famous Dangerous Woman bunny mask behind his ear and her initials on his hand.

Since then, they’ve gotten matching clouds, “H2GKMO” - ‘honest to God knock me out’ - with their friends and now we guess Pete fancied making this one to match too.

He returned to Instagram on Friday after previously deleting all posts, posting a video on his way into the Saturday Night Live studios where he spoke to the paparazzi.

Don’t expect many more posts from him, though, as he said in the caption “fuck the internet tho...”