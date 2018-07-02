Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson Looks Totally Different After Going Peroxide Blonde

The SNL star took a leaf out of Ariana Grande's book.

Rachel Davies-Day
Tuesday, July 3, 2018 - 09:08

Ariana Grande gave us life earlier this year when she debuted peroxide blonde locks, and now it looks like her bae has followed suit. 

Pete Davidson headed for the bleach as he underwent quite the hair transformation, swapping his short brown 'do for a platinum look.

Getty

Ariana's future hubby took to Instagram to debut the new look with a back-view that's giving as major Eminem circa '99 vibes.

"big time adolescence," he captioned the snap.

A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on

Obviously, Ari was one of the first people to comment (she never misses a post), writing: "So sick. i'm so excited for you u bye. come to bed [sic]."

Well, she does have a bed with his name on it.

Pete went on to post a further pic confirming the new look alongside his girl, who has now gone brunette. Phew! Things could have got bright AF.

A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on

The pair posed with mouth masks as Pete wrote: "late night l&b 🍕."

It looks like the funny-man is actively working in his style after recently enlisting the help of Queer Eye's Tan France to give him a hand in the wardrobe department.

If anyone's gonna get him looking fresh for the big I do, it's Tan!

Loving the new look, Pete.

