Queer Eye’s Tan France To Style Pete Davidson For His Wedding To Ariana Grande?

They've only been engaged for a few weeks but it sounds like Pete Davidson is already worrying about what kind of suit he’ll wear during his and Ariana Grande’s upcoming wedding.

The couple have left everyone’s heads spinning with their rapid relationship, and it seems like the SNL comedian is eager to get hitched sooner rather than later.

Let's get checking out a bunch of celebrities who got engaged seriously quickly...

In an interview with Page Six, Queer Eye's Tan France said he’d “absolutely” be down to style the 24-year-old after the duo had a quick catch-up about his engagement: "He asked if I’d help him, the answer is yes," he said.

And when the Fab Five appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, he said of the couple: “I’m very, very happy for them. I couldn't be more happy. I think if anybody finds love that's amazing. I will always support that.

He continued: "I told my husband five days into it that I would marry him, he said the same. And we're together 10 years later, so who knows?"

This might seem like a random interaction but the pair did actually star in an SNL video together back in March when Tan overhauled the comedian’s wardrobe during a New York shopping spree.

In related news, an insider told ET that Ariana has been planning her wedding for years.

“Ariana has talked about marriage since she was 15," the source said. "During her teen years, she was always very dreamy about a wedding and she used to call friends and talk about one day having that one special person."

Dreams can come true.