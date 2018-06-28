Pete Davidson

Queer Eye’s Tan France To Style Pete Davidson For His Wedding To Ariana Grande?

Name a more iconic duo.

Thursday, June 28, 2018 - 16:30

They've only been engaged for a few weeks but it sounds like Pete Davidson is already worrying about what kind of suit he’ll wear during his and Ariana Grande’s upcoming wedding.

The couple have left everyone’s heads spinning with their rapid relationship, and it seems like the SNL comedian is eager to get hitched sooner rather than later. 

Let's get checking out a bunch of celebrities who got engaged seriously quickly...

In an interview with Page Six, Queer Eye's Tan France said he’d “absolutely” be down to style the 24-year-old after the duo had a quick catch-up about his engagement: "He asked if I’d help him, the answer is yes," he said.

And when the Fab Five appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, he said of the couple: “I’m very, very happy for them. I couldn't be more happy. I think if anybody finds love that's amazing. I will always support that.

Getty

He continued: "I told my husband five days into it that I would marry him, he said the same. And we're together 10 years later, so who knows?"

This might seem like a random interaction but the pair did actually star in an SNL video together back in March when Tan overhauled the comedian’s wardrobe during a New York shopping spree.

Queer Eye's Tan France Takes Pete Davidson Shopping - SNL

In related news, an insider told ET that Ariana has been planning her wedding for years. 

“Ariana has talked about marriage since she was 15," the source said. "During her teen years, she was always very dreamy about a wedding and she used to call friends and talk about one day having that one special person."

Dreams can come true. 

Latest News

Charli XCX &#039;5 In The Morning&#039; Music Video
Charli XCX Drops Fire ‘5 In The Morning’ Music Video
Queer Eye’s Tan France To Style Pete Davidson For His Wedding To Ariana Grande?
SOS: What To Do When Your Hair Turns Green On Holiday
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson at a karaoke bar in NYC
Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Sang A Duet At A Karaoke Bar And It’s Everything
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery
Pets Have Come To 'Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery' And We're Already In Love With Them
Geordie Shore: Everything You Need To Know About Series 17
13 Hair Inspo Pics To Screenshot And Take To Your Hairdresser Right Now
Love Island’s Niall Aslam Has Finally Revealed The Real Reason For His Shock Departure
MNEK &amp; Hailee Steinfeld in the &#039;Colours&#039; music video
MNEK Debuts Vibrant New Video For 'Colour' Featuring Hailee Steinfeld
Kim Kardashian at sisters, Khloe Kardashian&#039;s, birthday
Kim Kardashian Pleads With Tristan Thompson To Unblock Her On Instagram And It Was Awks AF
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Hits Out At Slut-Shamers With This Perfect Comeback
Isle Of MTV 2018
You Won't Expect The Collaborations On Hailee Steinfeld's Debut Album
Kylie Jenner Just Revealed A Load Of Makeup Tips That We're Stealing Immediately
Sam Smith has been spotted kissing Brandon Flynn.
Sam Smith And Brandon Flynn Have Reportedly Split After Nine Months Of Dating
Jason Derulo Press Image
Jason Derulo Spills Deets On That Rumoured BTS Collab
2018 Earworms - Catchiest Songs Of The Year
2018 Earworms: The Catchiest Tunes Of The Year (So Far)
Gemma Collins X Boohoo
Gemma Collins Had Absolutely No Time For This Interview And Twitter Loved It
Chloe Ferry getting her feet massaged by Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry Makes Boyfriend Sam Gowland Graft To Watch The World Cup
Sophie Kasaei Tested Jason Derulo On His Geordie Knowledge And The Results Are Surprising
19 Summer Activewear Picks That Will Make You Want To Work Out

More From Pete Davidson

Queer Eye’s Tan France To Style Pete Davidson For His Wedding To Ariana Grande?
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson at a karaoke bar in NYC
Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Sang A Duet At A Karaoke Bar And It’s Everything
Ariana Grande Defends Pete Davidson And Tells Fans To 'Stop Starting Sh*t’ Online
Ariana Grande Celebrates Her Birthday As More Cute Pictures With Pete Davidson Emerge
Ariana Grande Just Described Pete Davidson As Her “Everything” And Love Is Real
Promotional shot for Ariana Grande&#039;s fourth album &#039;Sweetener&#039; campaign
Ariana Grande Denies Pregnancy Rumours On Twitter
Ariana Grande and friend get a tattoo in the same place as Pete Davidson
Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Just Got Another ‘Matching’ Tattoo
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson
You Won't believe How Much Pete Davidson Spent On Ariana Grande's Engagement Ring
Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Might Be Engaged Already And Here’s The Evidence
Did Ariana Grande Just Make Her Instagram A Pete Davidson Fan Account?
SNL's Pete Davidson Talks Dating With Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD)

Trending Articles

The Geordie Shore Girls Weigh In On The ‘Muggy Megan’ Situation In Love Island
Charlotte Crosby Addresses Rumours That She’s Pregnant With Josh Ritchie’s Baby
Sophie Kasaei Tested Jason Derulo On His Geordie Knowledge And The Results Are Surprising
Love Island’s Niall Aslam Has Finally Revealed The Real Reason For His Shock Departure
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Hits Out At Slut-Shamers With This Perfect Comeback
Sam Smith has been spotted kissing Brandon Flynn.
Sam Smith And Brandon Flynn Have Reportedly Split After Nine Months Of Dating
Kylie Jenner Just Revealed A Load Of Makeup Tips That We're Stealing Immediately
Charli XCX &#039;5 In The Morning&#039; Music Video
Charli XCX Drops Fire ‘5 In The Morning’ Music Video
Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie on Instagram
Charlotte Crosby Trolls Josh Ritchie As He Sleeps And The Footage Is Relatable AF
Queer Eye’s Tan France To Style Pete Davidson For His Wedding To Ariana Grande?
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson at a karaoke bar in NYC
Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Sang A Duet At A Karaoke Bar And It’s Everything
Kim Kardashian at sisters, Khloe Kardashian&#039;s, birthday
Kim Kardashian Pleads With Tristan Thompson To Unblock Her On Instagram And It Was Awks AF