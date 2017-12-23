Amber Davies Speaks Out About The Rumours She’s Dating Pete Wicks 

If you’re a single reality TV star like Amber Davies, and you do something crazy like stand next to another single reality star rumours inevitably start up that you’re dating.

So yeah, when Amber and Pete Wicks were spotted out together at Sheesh restaurant in Chigwell the rumour mill went into overdrive with speculation that they’re an item.

Love Island star Amber was quick to shut down the gossip though, with the most perfect tweet.

“Waiting for the day you can chat to the opposite sex without it being a new current love interest,” she wrote, along with a totally lol Gif.

Amber has also been linked to Sonny Hall recently, with reports saying she was back with her ex. Erm, they were never actually a couple.

“I woke up recently to find out I was apparently ‘all over my ex’ Sonny Hall, in a nightclub and that we were getting back together,

“He’s been a really good friend of mine for years, but it’s nothing more than that and never will be,” she clarified in her recent new! magazine column.

So now we know!

