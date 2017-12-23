Pete Wicks

Amber Davies Speaks Out About The Rumours She’s Dating Pete Wicks 

Amber and Pete have been spotted out together, of course they’re dating…

Saturday, December 23, 2017 - 16:19

If you’re a single reality TV star like Amber Davies, and you do something crazy like stand next to another single reality star rumours inevitably start up that you’re dating. 

So yeah, when Amber and Pete Wicks were spotted out together at Sheesh restaurant in Chigwell the rumour mill went into overdrive with speculation that they’re an item. 

WATCH! Geordie Shore 2017 Year In Review: Romances 

Love Island star Amber was quick to shut down the gossip though, with the most perfect tweet. 

“Waiting for the day you can chat to the opposite sex without it being a new current love interest,” she wrote, along with a totally lol Gif. 

Copyright [Getty]

Amber has also been linked to Sonny Hall recently, with reports saying she was back with her ex. Erm, they were never actually a couple.

“I woke up recently to find out I was apparently ‘all over my ex’ Sonny Hall, in a nightclub and that we were getting back together,

“He’s been a really good friend of mine for years, but it’s nothing more than that and never will be,” she clarified in her recent new! magazine column. 

So now we know!

 

Geordie Shore 2017 Year In Review: Romances 

 

SaveSave

More From Pete Wicks

Amber Davies shuts down rumours she&#039;s dating Pete Wicks
Amber Davies Speaks Out About The Rumours She’s Dating Pete Wicks 
Megan McKenna has decided to quit The Only Way Is Essex
Megan McKenna Clarifies Her Relationship Status And Talks 'Stepping Away From Craziness'
Megan McKenna and on/off boyfriend Pete Wicks both tweet about their #datenight
Megan McKenna Addresses Pete Wicks Split: 'I'm Sick Of Being Painted The Bad Person'
Did Pete Wicks actually sleep with Jemma Lucy just weeks before getting together with Megan McKenna?
TOWIE's Megan McKenna Hints At Heartbreak Over Pete Wicks Split
Celebrities
Celebrity Couples Who Got Matching Tattoos Only To Split Up | MTV Celeb
Is TOWIE's Megan McKenna Back With Her Ex Just Days After Splitting From Pete Wicks?
Megan McKenna wants a famous boyfriend so he can deal with her fame
Celebrity
Megan McKenna Wants To Date Someone More Famous Than Her Ex Pete Wicks
Megan McKenna and on/off boyfriend Pete Wicks both tweet about their #datenight
Megan McKenna And Pete Wicks Have 'Split' Following 'Constant Rows'
Did Pete Wicks actually sleep with Jemma Lucy just weeks before getting together with Megan McKenna?
Celebrity
Did Pete Wicks Actually Sleep With Jemma Lucy Weeks Before Getting With Megan McKenna?
Megan McKenna And Pete Wicks Open Up About The Truth Behind Their Rekindled Relationship
Megan McKenna and on/off boyfriend Pete Wicks both tweet about their #datenight
Celebrity
Megan McKenna Goes On A Date Night With On/Off Boyfriend Pete Wicks
Megan McKenna and Pete Weeks Are Getting Back Together And We Can&#039;t Even Deal
Celebrity
Megan McKenna Declares Her Love For Pete Wicks After Proving Relationship Is Back ON

Trending Articles

Jemma Lucy's Drastic Transformation Over The Years
From Zayn Malik to Charlotte Crosby: Celebs Who Proved Their Love With A Tattoo Only To Split Up
Stephen Bear makes Instagram plea to Charlotte Crosby to take him back as he admits he still loves her
Stephen Bear Admits He Still Loves Charlotte Crosby And Wants Her Back In Instagram Post
The Geordie Shore Cast Discuss What Led To Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear’s Split
Amber Davies shuts down rumours she&#039;s dating Pete Wicks
Amber Davies Speaks Out About The Rumours She’s Dating Pete Wicks 
Kim Kardashian wants Kylie Jenner to announce her baby news so she doesn&#039;t overshadow birth of her third child
Kim Kardashian Wants Kylie Jenner To Announce Her Pregnancy Soon For The Most Kim K Of Reasons 
Vicky Pattison admits to panicking when looking after baby Sunday
Vicky Pattison ‘Panics’ While Looking After Ferne McCann’s ‘Perfect’ Baby
Jemma Lucy&#039;s involved in a feud with Chanelle McCleary, calls her the &#039;dregs&#039; of Manchester
Jemma Lucy Calls BB’s Chanelle McCleary ‘The Dregs Of Manchester’ And Starts Online Feud 
Geordie Shore's Sam Gowland's Idea Of A Christmas Gift For Chloe Ferry Will Leave Girlfriends Everywhere Fuming
Charlotte Crosby dons a bikini
Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over Charlotte Crosby's Make-up Free Dubai Bikini Pic
Gary Beadle will miss sleeping when his son is born predicts Emma McVey
Gary Beadle Will Miss Sleep The Most Once His Son Is Born Predicts Emma McVey
sophie ksai
Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Joel Corry Split And It's Absolutely Brutal