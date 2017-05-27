Pete Wicks

Pete Wicks Forced To Deny He's Had An Eye Transplant After Sharing Old Passport Photo

Tuesday, May 30, 2017 - 12:06

You can always rely on TOWIE star and friendly Essex pirate Pete Wicks to be involved in some kind of drama, but usually it’s Megan McKenna related. It’s not usually eye transplant related.

And yet here we are, with Pete being forced to deny that he’s ever had an eyeball transplant after sharing a very confusing old photograph on his Instagram.

We know the TOWIE lot love a bit of surgery, but that swapping eyeballs might be pushing it slightly.

It all started when Pete left fans all kinds of confused at the weekend, thanks to an old passport photo posted to Instagram side by side with his most recent version.

It’s fair to say that the the old Pete, with zero tattoos on display, a shaved head and absolutely no facial hair looks completely unrecognisable compared to the bearded man bun connoisseur that we all know today.

But it wasn’t the lack of ink that left people wondering wtf was going on, as more fans were quick to point out that his super blue eyes actually looked brown in the old photograph. Eh?

New passport photo...wouldn't even know it was the same bloke! 10 years and a lot more hair! 👀😑😂 (And for the record, no I do not wear coloured contacts! I have no idea why my eyes look brown in the first photo!)

Pete captioned his then/now comparison by saying: “New passport photo...wouldn't even know it was the same bloke! 10 years and a lot more hair! (And for the record, no I do not wear coloured contacts! I have no idea why my eyes look brown in the first photo!)”

But that wasn’t enough to convince everyone, and later he was forced to post an even more old school photo to prove that he has absolutely, 100 per cent NOT had an eyeball transplant as some fans were suggesting.

There you go for all you numbnuts that think I've had some sort of eye transplant! It's just an old dodgy passport picture that have made them look brown....born with blue eyes! 👀😂

Sharing a snap from his childhood featuring an extremely cool Christmas jumper and an excellent haircut, Pete insisted: "There you go for all you numbnuts that think I've had some sort of eye transplant!"

“It's just an old dodgy passport picture that have made them look brown....born with blue eyes!" he added.

Thank goodness he’s cleared that one up.

Words by Lucy Wood

WELL. Now that the eye transplant drama is all over, how about an XXX Snapchat discussion with Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear?

