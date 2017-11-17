Pia Mia

Pia Mia Teams Up With Jaden and Willow Smith On New Song 'B'

The 'Touch' singer makes a rare appearance on Jaden's debut album 'SYRE'...

Friday, November 17, 2017 - 16:33

Rejoice! Our beloved pop queen Pia Mia has made a surprise appearance on Jaden Smith's debut album.

The 'Do It Again' starlet has been quiet since dropping her breezy summer banger 'I'm A Fan' earlier this year so this unexpected surprise is a very welcome one.

On 'B', Pia duets with Willow Smith for most of the song, as Jaden doesn't actually come into the song until its last minute.

View the lyrics
He like the way I've been dancing in the mirror
I'm just here, need no one to interfere
God, I love how you keep that body fit
Got a cup, just in case you want a sip
I'm in love, I'm in love with your sin
Wanna hook up one more time, I can't resist
Hit that one time, hit that one time
Be like, "Who's is this?"

Baby, baby, baby, now we're way too curious
I wanna take a picture, take a picture
I'm in love with ya

I could tell that you're a fan
You're a fan already
You're a fan already
Know that you're a fan
He a fan already
He a fan already

Yeah, you dancing in the mirror
Yeah, I'm a fan already
I'm a fan already, yeah
The way you dancing in the mirror
Yeah, I'm a fan already
I'm a fan already, already

Tell me, when's the last time that you had a good time?
Hit you on a touchdown, now
Put you on this lifestyle
Boy, you with the best now
Have you make the right sounds now
We gon' take it full speed, the droptop, yeah
Hold me a 3P, 'cause I love foreplay
By the way you work, yeah yeah yeah
You got what I want, yeah yeah yeah

Baby, baby, baby, now we're way too curious
I wanna take a picture, take a picture
I'm in love with ya

I could tell that you're a fan
You're a fan already
You're a fan already
Know that you're a fan
He a fan already
He a fan already

Yeah, you dancing in the mirror
Yeah, I'm a fan already
I'm a fan already, yeah
The way you dancing in the mirror
Yeah, I'm a fan already
I'm a fan already, already

Baby, baby, baby, now we're way too curious
The way you're dancing in the mirror
Ooh, I know that you're in love, yeah
The way you're dancing in the mirror, baby
I'm so hot for you

I could tell that you're a fan
You're a fan already
You're a fan already
Know that you're a fan
He a fan already
He a fan already

Girl, you dancing in the mirror
Yeah, I'm a fan already
I'm a fan already, yeah
The way you dancing in the mirror
Yeah, I'm a fan already
I'm a fan already, already

Baby, baby, baby, now we're way too curious
I wanna take a picture, take a picture
I'm in love with you
Writer(s): Jeremy P. Felton, Christian Ward, Pia Mia Perez, Samuel Jimenez Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

'B' is the opening track of Jaden's debut album SYRE and it's a definite gorgeous kind of banger, as both singers harmonise over the bass-heavy production before J.S. comes in.

After a whole two minutes of Pia and Willow's back-and-forth intro, Jaden's entrance is one to remember, as he raps: "Well, baby, baby, I don't give a fuck."

Said like a true baller, king!

Getty Images

Pia's feature came as a surprise to fans as neither her or Willow are credited on the song, however A$AP Rocky's feature is credited on the album's song 'Breakfast'.

Hopefully this collaboration means that Pia Mia's own debut album is on its way, after being delayed since she first released 'Do It Again' in 2015.

We know we're ready for it, come at us...

B

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH PIA MIA'S 'TOUCH' MUSIC VIDEO BELOW

View the lyrics
I'm laying in this hotel
Cuddling up to the body pillow
I'm trying not to call you
Cause I don't want to miss you no more

Every now and then I get a little lonely
I can hold myself but no it's not the same thing
Need to feel the pressure somewhere on my body
On my body, oh

Cause sometimes
All I wanna do is be touched
All I wanna do is be loved
All I wanna do is be touched
So touch me
So touch me
So touch me

I can't get to sleep
Damn oh damn I'm trying now
Oh, I put on the Tv right here
Maybe it'll calm me down

Every now and then I get a little lonely
I can hold myself but no it's not the same thing
Need to feel the pressure somewhere on my body
On my body, oh

Cause sometimes
All I wanna do is be touched
All I wanna do is be loved
All I wanna do is be touched
So touch me
So touch me
So touch me

All I want, all I want, all I wanna do
Is be touched by you
If you want, If you want, if you want it too
Tell me the truth
All I want, all I want, all I wanna do
Is be touched by you
And if you want it too
Just touch me

Cause sometimes
All I wanna do is be touched
All I wanna do is be loved
All I wanna do is be touched
So touch me

Cause sometimes
All I wanna do is be touched
All I wanna do is be loved
All I wanna do is be touched
So touch me
Oh hustle baby
Oh hustle baby
Oh, so hustle baby
So touch me

the end
Writer(s): Justin Tranter, Michael Louis Diamond, Tor Hermansen, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Julia Michaels Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

More From Pia Mia

Pia Mia at the boohoo.com LA Pop-up Store Launch Party with Galore Magazine on November 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California

Pia Mia Teams Up With Jaden and Willow Smith On New Song 'B'

Pia Mia - I&#039;m A Fan - Music Video
Pia Mia

I'm A Fan (Ft. Jeremih)

Music

Pia Mia Returns With Sizzling 'I'm A Fan' Video

Will.I.Am

Boys & Girls (Ft. Pia Mia)

Pia Mia

MTV News | Pia Mia Reveals That Drake And Kanye West Are Some Of Her Most Famous Fans

Pia Mia

Touch

Pia Mia

MTV News | Pia Mia Reveals All About Justin Bieber Collaboration & Working With Chris Brown

Kanye West

MTV News | Rita Ora, Pia Mia & More Chat Kanye For President

EMA

MTV News | Rita Ora, Pia Mia & More Chat EMA Best Female Nominations

Pia Mia

Do It Again (Ft. Chris Brown & Tyga) [Explicit]

Trending Articles

Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over Chloe Ferry's Very Naked Bathrobe Selfie

charlotte and bear shock.jpg

Stephen Bear Delays His Autobiography Release Because Of Charlotte Crosby Split

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Admits She 'Felt Sorry' For Teen Mom UK's Naomi Konickova And Her 'Saggy Boobs' Tattoo - EXCLUSIVE

TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us: Ex On The Beach Star Maisie Gillespie Trash Talks Ex-BF After Shocking Tattoo Reveal And It’s Savage AF

Jemma Lucy's Seriously Daring Swimwear Leaves Little To The Imagination

Vicky Pattison Works Some Insane Underboob In Her New NSFW Calendar

Rapper Lil Peep performs onstage during the Day N Night Festival at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 8, 2017 in Anaheim, California

Rapper Lil Peep Has Died Aged 21 Of Drug Overdose

Nicki Minaj's PAPER Shoot Bashed By Rapper Eve

Harry Styles 'Confirmed' To Perform At Victoria's Secret Fashion Show And Fans Are Freaking Out

Marnie Simpson Broke This Major Fashion Rule And Still Looked Incredible

Single AF Spoiler Video: Marnie Simpson Awkwardly Bails On Her Amsterdam Date As She Can't Stop Thinking About Casey Johnson

Ferne McCann Breaks Her Silence After Arthur Collins Is Found Guilty Of Acid Attack