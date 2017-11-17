Pia Mia Teams Up With Jaden and Willow Smith On New Song 'B'

Rejoice! Our beloved pop queen Pia Mia has made a surprise appearance on Jaden Smith's debut album.

The 'Do It Again' starlet has been quiet since dropping her breezy summer banger 'I'm A Fan' earlier this year so this unexpected surprise is a very welcome one.

On 'B', Pia duets with Willow Smith for most of the song, as Jaden doesn't actually come into the song until its last minute.

View the lyrics He like the way I've been dancing in the mirror

I'm just here, need no one to interfere

God, I love how you keep that body fit

Got a cup, just in case you want a sip

I'm in love, I'm in love with your sin

Wanna hook up one more time, I can't resist

Hit that one time, hit that one time

Be like, "Who's is this?"



Baby, baby, baby, now we're way too curious

I wanna take a picture, take a picture

I'm in love with ya



I could tell that you're a fan

You're a fan already

You're a fan already

Know that you're a fan

He a fan already

He a fan already



Yeah, you dancing in the mirror

Yeah, I'm a fan already

I'm a fan already, yeah

The way you dancing in the mirror

Yeah, I'm a fan already

I'm a fan already, already



Tell me, when's the last time that you had a good time?

Hit you on a touchdown, now

Put you on this lifestyle

Boy, you with the best now

Have you make the right sounds now

We gon' take it full speed, the droptop, yeah

Hold me a 3P, 'cause I love foreplay

By the way you work, yeah yeah yeah

You got what I want, yeah yeah yeah



Baby, baby, baby, now we're way too curious

I wanna take a picture, take a picture

I'm in love with ya



I could tell that you're a fan

You're a fan already

You're a fan already

Know that you're a fan

He a fan already

He a fan already



Yeah, you dancing in the mirror

Yeah, I'm a fan already

I'm a fan already, yeah

The way you dancing in the mirror

Yeah, I'm a fan already

I'm a fan already, already



Baby, baby, baby, now we're way too curious

The way you're dancing in the mirror

Ooh, I know that you're in love, yeah

The way you're dancing in the mirror, baby

I'm so hot for you



I could tell that you're a fan

You're a fan already

You're a fan already

Know that you're a fan

He a fan already

He a fan already



Girl, you dancing in the mirror

Yeah, I'm a fan already

I'm a fan already, yeah

The way you dancing in the mirror

Yeah, I'm a fan already

I'm a fan already, already



Baby, baby, baby, now we're way too curious

I wanna take a picture, take a picture

I'm in love with you Writer(s): Jeremy P. Felton, Christian Ward, Pia Mia Perez, Samuel Jimenez Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

'B' is the opening track of Jaden's debut album SYRE and it's a definite gorgeous kind of banger, as both singers harmonise over the bass-heavy production before J.S. comes in.

After a whole two minutes of Pia and Willow's back-and-forth intro, Jaden's entrance is one to remember, as he raps: "Well, baby, baby, I don't give a fuck."

Said like a true baller, king!

Getty Images

Pia's feature came as a surprise to fans as neither her or Willow are credited on the song, however A$AP Rocky's feature is credited on the album's song 'Breakfast'.

Hopefully this collaboration means that Pia Mia's own debut album is on its way, after being delayed since she first released 'Do It Again' in 2015.

We know we're ready for it, come at us...

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.

WATCH PIA MIA'S 'TOUCH' MUSIC VIDEO BELOW