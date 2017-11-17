Pia Mia Teams Up With Jaden and Willow Smith On New Song 'B'
The 'Touch' singer makes a rare appearance on Jaden's debut album 'SYRE'...
Rejoice! Our beloved pop queen Pia Mia has made a surprise appearance on Jaden Smith's debut album.
The 'Do It Again' starlet has been quiet since dropping her breezy summer banger 'I'm A Fan' earlier this year so this unexpected surprise is a very welcome one.
On 'B', Pia duets with Willow Smith for most of the song, as Jaden doesn't actually come into the song until its last minute.
I'm just here, need no one to interfere
God, I love how you keep that body fit
Got a cup, just in case you want a sip
I'm in love, I'm in love with your sin
Wanna hook up one more time, I can't resist
Hit that one time, hit that one time
Be like, "Who's is this?"
Baby, baby, baby, now we're way too curious
I wanna take a picture, take a picture
I'm in love with ya
I could tell that you're a fan
You're a fan already
You're a fan already
Know that you're a fan
He a fan already
He a fan already
Yeah, you dancing in the mirror
Yeah, I'm a fan already
I'm a fan already, yeah
The way you dancing in the mirror
Yeah, I'm a fan already
I'm a fan already, already
Tell me, when's the last time that you had a good time?
Hit you on a touchdown, now
Put you on this lifestyle
Boy, you with the best now
Have you make the right sounds now
We gon' take it full speed, the droptop, yeah
Hold me a 3P, 'cause I love foreplay
By the way you work, yeah yeah yeah
You got what I want, yeah yeah yeah
Baby, baby, baby, now we're way too curious
I wanna take a picture, take a picture
I'm in love with ya
I could tell that you're a fan
You're a fan already
You're a fan already
Know that you're a fan
He a fan already
He a fan already
Yeah, you dancing in the mirror
Yeah, I'm a fan already
I'm a fan already, yeah
The way you dancing in the mirror
Yeah, I'm a fan already
I'm a fan already, already
Baby, baby, baby, now we're way too curious
The way you're dancing in the mirror
Ooh, I know that you're in love, yeah
The way you're dancing in the mirror, baby
I'm so hot for you
I could tell that you're a fan
You're a fan already
You're a fan already
Know that you're a fan
He a fan already
He a fan already
Girl, you dancing in the mirror
Yeah, I'm a fan already
I'm a fan already, yeah
The way you dancing in the mirror
Yeah, I'm a fan already
I'm a fan already, already
Baby, baby, baby, now we're way too curious
I wanna take a picture, take a picture
I'm in love with you
'B' is the opening track of Jaden's debut album SYRE and it's a definite gorgeous kind of banger, as both singers harmonise over the bass-heavy production before J.S. comes in.
After a whole two minutes of Pia and Willow's back-and-forth intro, Jaden's entrance is one to remember, as he raps: "Well, baby, baby, I don't give a fuck."
Said like a true baller, king!
Pia's feature came as a surprise to fans as neither her or Willow are credited on the song, however A$AP Rocky's feature is credited on the album's song 'Breakfast'.
Hopefully this collaboration means that Pia Mia's own debut album is on its way, after being delayed since she first released 'Do It Again' in 2015.
We know we're ready for it, come at us...
Words: Ross McNeilage
WATCH PIA MIA'S 'TOUCH' MUSIC VIDEO BELOW
Cuddling up to the body pillow
I'm trying not to call you
Cause I don't want to miss you no more
Every now and then I get a little lonely
I can hold myself but no it's not the same thing
Need to feel the pressure somewhere on my body
On my body, oh
Cause sometimes
All I wanna do is be touched
All I wanna do is be loved
All I wanna do is be touched
So touch me
So touch me
So touch me
I can't get to sleep
Damn oh damn I'm trying now
Oh, I put on the Tv right here
Maybe it'll calm me down
Every now and then I get a little lonely
I can hold myself but no it's not the same thing
Need to feel the pressure somewhere on my body
On my body, oh
Cause sometimes
All I wanna do is be touched
All I wanna do is be loved
All I wanna do is be touched
So touch me
So touch me
So touch me
All I want, all I want, all I wanna do
Is be touched by you
If you want, If you want, if you want it too
Tell me the truth
All I want, all I want, all I wanna do
Is be touched by you
And if you want it too
Just touch me
Cause sometimes
All I wanna do is be touched
All I wanna do is be loved
All I wanna do is be touched
So touch me
Cause sometimes
All I wanna do is be touched
All I wanna do is be loved
All I wanna do is be touched
So touch me
Oh hustle baby
Oh hustle baby
Oh, so hustle baby
So touch me
