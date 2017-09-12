Little Mix, P!nk and Christina Aguilera Will Feature On A New Soundtrack
Little Mix will join worldwide superstars P!nk, Christina Aguilera and Gwen Stefani for an all-female film soundtrack.
Legendary songwriter Linda Perry - behind Aguilera's 'Beautiful' and P!nk's 'Get The Party Started' - has curated the Served Like A Girl soundtrack, a documentary about a group of female veterans in America.
P!nk, Christina and Gwen's contributions will all be brand new songs - very exciting for Xtina especially, who hasn't released an album in FIVE years (!) - while Little Mix's empowering anthem 'Salute' will be used.
P!nk will sing 'Halfway Gone' and Aguilera's anticipated anthem is aptly titled 'America', while a previously unreleased Gwen song named 'Medicine Man' will feature on the collection.
'Medicine Man' was originally written by Linda Perry for Stefani's third solo album This Is What The Truth Feels Like but didn't make the final cut, so it's very exciting that we'll finally get to hear it.
In addition to Little Mix, Natasha Bedingfield, Lizzo and Lykke Li will also appear on the soundtrack, out on November 3.
Served Like a Girl will be released online on November 7th, so keep an eye out if the trailer below pulls you in...
