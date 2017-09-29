P!nk Is Addicted To Love On Amazing New Song 'Beautiful Trauma'

View the lyrics

I know that I'm running out of time

I want it all

And I'm wishing they'd stop tryna turn me off

I want it all

And I'm walking on a wire, trying to go higher

Feels like I'm surrounded by clowns and liars

Even when I give it all away

I want it all



We came here to run it, run it, run it

We came here to run it, run it, run it



Just like fire, burning up the way

If I could light the world for just one day

Watch this madness, colorful charade

No one can be just like me any way



Just like magic, I'll be flying free

I'mma disappear when they come for me

I kick that ceiling, what you gonna say?

No one can be just like me any way

Just like fire



And people like to laugh at you cause they are all the same

See I would rather we just go a different way than play the game

And no matter the weather, we can do it better

You and me together, forever and ever

We don't have to worry bout' a thing, bout' a thing



We came here to run it, run it, run it

We came here to run it, run it, run it



Just like fire, burning up the way

If I could light the world for just one day

Watch this madness, colorful charade

No one can be just like me any way



Just like magic, I'll be flying free

I'mma disappear when they come for me

I kick that ceiling, what you gonna say?

No one can be just like me any way



Just like fire, fire, fire

Run it, run it, run it

We came here to run it, run it, run it



So look I came here to run it

Just cause nobody's done it

Y'all don't think I can run it

But look, I've been here, I've done it

Impossible? Please

Watch, I do it with ease

You just gotta believe

Come on, come on with me



Oh, what's you gone do?

(What, what?)

Hey, what's you gone do?

(What, what?)

Oh, what's you gone do?

(What, what?)

Oh, what's you gone do?



Just like fire, burning up the way

If I could light the world for just one day

Watch this madness, colorful charade

No one can be just like me any way



Just like fire, burning up the way

If I could light the world for just one day

Watch this madness, colorful charade

No one can be just like me any way

Just like magic, I'll be flying free

I'mma disappear when they come for me

I kick that ceiling, what you gonna say?

No one can be just like me any way

Just like fire, fire

Run it, run it, run it

Just like fire

Run it, run it, run it

Writer(s): Martin Sandberg, Alecia Moore, Oscar Thomas Holter, Johan Karl Schuster Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com