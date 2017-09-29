P!nk Is Addicted To Love On Amazing New Song 'Beautiful Trauma'
The 'What About Us' singer drops the title track from her new album...
It's been 15 years since P!nk sang about being dangerously in love but her brand new song confirms it's still her pill of choice.
'Beautiful Trauma' is the gorgeous title track on her highly-anticipated new album, and the pop superstar is letting us hear it before the album drops.
Co-written and produced by Jack Antonoff, the singer takes a trip down memory lane to appreciate her relationship for all of its good and bad moments over the years.
We are rockets, pointed up at the stars
We are billions of beautiful hearts
And you sold us down the river too far
What about us?
What about all the times you said you had the answers?
What about us?
What about all the broken happy ever afters?
What about us?
What about all the plans that ended in disaster?
What about love? What about trust?
What about us?
We are problems that want to be solved
We are children that need to be loved
We were willing, we came when you called
But man, you fooled us, enough is enough, oh
What about us?
What about all the times you said you had the answers?
What about us?
What about all the broken happy ever afters?
Oh, what about us?
What about all the plans that ended in disaster?
Oh, what about love? What about trust?
What about us?
Oh, what about us?
What about all the plans that ended in disaster?
What about love? What about trust?
What about us?
Sticks and stones, they may break these bones
But then I'll be ready, are you ready?
It's the start of us, waking up, come on
Are you ready? I'll be ready
I don't want control, I want to let go
Are you ready? I'll be ready
'Cause now it's time to let them know we are ready
What about us?
What about us?
What about all the times you said you had the answers?
So what about us?
What about all the broken happy ever afters?
Oh, what about us?
What about all the plans that ended in disaster?
Oh, what about love? What about trust?
What about us?
What about us?
What about us?
What about us?
What about us?
What about us?
What about us?
"The pill I keep taking / The nightmare I'm waking / There's nothing, no nothing, nothing but you / My perfect rock bottom / My beautiful trauma / My love, my love, my drug, oh."
Love isn't easy but P!nk manages to make the worst of it seem romantic and beautiful, as always, while her confession that she wasn't nice in the beginning is typically hilarious.
The lush strings opening and stripped back piano is signature Antonoff, before the verses crash in with booming electronic production, similar to Lorde's Melodrama, which he also produced.
"I wrote the song with a very awesome person Jack Antonoff and named the album [...] after it because life is f*cking traumatic," she wrote on Twitter.
"But it's also incredibly beautiful, too. There's a lot of beauty still and beautiful souls."
Well, cheers to that!
Words: Ross McNeilage
Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.
WATCH P!NK'S 'JUST LIKE FIRE' BELOW
I want it all
And I'm wishing they'd stop tryna turn me off
I want it all
And I'm walking on a wire, trying to go higher
Feels like I'm surrounded by clowns and liars
Even when I give it all away
I want it all
We came here to run it, run it, run it
We came here to run it, run it, run it
Just like fire, burning up the way
If I could light the world for just one day
Watch this madness, colorful charade
No one can be just like me any way
Just like magic, I'll be flying free
I'mma disappear when they come for me
I kick that ceiling, what you gonna say?
No one can be just like me any way
Just like fire
And people like to laugh at you cause they are all the same
See I would rather we just go a different way than play the game
And no matter the weather, we can do it better
You and me together, forever and ever
We don't have to worry bout' a thing, bout' a thing
We came here to run it, run it, run it
We came here to run it, run it, run it
Just like fire, burning up the way
If I could light the world for just one day
Watch this madness, colorful charade
No one can be just like me any way
Just like magic, I'll be flying free
I'mma disappear when they come for me
I kick that ceiling, what you gonna say?
No one can be just like me any way
Just like fire, fire, fire
Run it, run it, run it
We came here to run it, run it, run it
So look I came here to run it
Just cause nobody's done it
Y'all don't think I can run it
But look, I've been here, I've done it
Impossible? Please
Watch, I do it with ease
You just gotta believe
Come on, come on with me
Oh, what's you gone do?
(What, what?)
Hey, what's you gone do?
(What, what?)
Oh, what's you gone do?
(What, what?)
Oh, what's you gone do?
Just like fire, burning up the way
If I could light the world for just one day
Watch this madness, colorful charade
No one can be just like me any way
Just like fire, burning up the way
If I could light the world for just one day
Watch this madness, colorful charade
No one can be just like me any way
Just like magic, I'll be flying free
I'mma disappear when they come for me
I kick that ceiling, what you gonna say?
No one can be just like me any way
Just like fire, fire
Run it, run it, run it
Just like fire
Run it, run it, run it