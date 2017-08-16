Pink

P!nk Resists With The Powerful and Political ‘What About Us’ Video

The 'Try' singer delivers once again...

Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 16:07

P!nk’s pop return has been met with an excitement that few artists see because of her boldness and unafraid approach to speaking her mind.

The stadium-ready ‘What About Us’ is a soaring protest for love that many read as a more focused protest to American politics, and she makes its double meaning very clear in the brand new video.

Quoting “God bless you and God bless America”, the political visual is a direct protest, mainly emoted through powerful choreography performed by P!nk and a troupe of dancers.

The opening stunningly captures the current discontent as it shows many people visibly upset, with two men embraced and a group consoling one another, while P!nk’s head is shaved under amber lights.

There’s a lot of provocative imagery in the emotional clip, however the two male dancers’ beautiful performances is a clear highlight.

P!nk - What About Us (Official Video)

We’re sure P!nk will elaborate on the video’s message when she takes to the stage at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, where she will be honoured with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

By Ross McNeilage

