P!nk Reveals Artwork For Political New Single 'What About Us'

P!nk has just revealed the artwork for her anticipated comeback single and we are not ready.

‘What About Us’ will be the first single from the pop icon’s new album - her seventh! - and it seems like she’s making her art political again.

In addition to the provocative title, the black-and-white artwork shows the singer in a group embrace with a beautifully diverse bunch of models, who presumably star in the upcoming music video.

Instagram @pink

She captioned the post “It’s the start of us waking up… ✊️”, using the emoji that has become a symbol of resistance on social media.

The ‘Dear Mr President’ singer has never shied away from being political in her music before now, so it won’t be surprising if the currently heightened political climate has inspired some of her new material.

Earlier this year she responded to a fan asking for a ‘revamp’ of ‘Dear Mr President’ to reference Donald Trump by saying “There aren't words for this shameful person.” Ouch!

‘What About Us’ will be released this Thursday (August 10), which is just one week before she headlines V Festival with Jay-Z.

V Festival takes place on August 19th and 20th and we'll be broadcasting highlights live across the weekend on MTV!

By Ross McNeilage

