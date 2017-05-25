Pirates Of The Caribbean Cast Reveal Their Funniest Moments Together Behind The Scenes
We all know that Captain Jack Sparrow brings the LOLs, even if he doesn't quite bring the team management skills, to Pirates Of The Caribbean.
But what make the Pirates Of The Caribbean crack up when the cameras stop rolling?HIT PLAY to see the stars of new movie Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge, Kaya Scodelario, Brenton Thwaites, Orlando Bloom, Javier Bardem and Geoffrey Rush reveal their most hilarious moments together behind the scenes - including their super exclusive Pirates-only mini vacay. How do we get an invite, guys?!
- Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge is in cinemas now.
