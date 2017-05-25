Pirates of the Caribbean

Pirates Of The Caribbean Cast Reveal Their Funniest Moments Together Behind The Scenes

Rebecca May
Thursday, May 25, 2017 - 20:28

We all know that Captain Jack Sparrow brings the LOLs, even if he doesn't quite bring the team management skills, to Pirates Of The Caribbean. 

But what make the Pirates Of The Caribbean crack up when the cameras stop rolling? 

Disney
HIT PLAY to see the stars of new movie Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge, Kaya Scodelario, Brenton Thwaites, Orlando Bloom, Javier Bardem and Geoffrey Rush reveal their most hilarious moments together behind the scenes - including their super exclusive Pirates-only mini vacay. How do we get an invite, guys?!

- Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge is in cinemas now.

50 Celebs Who Totally Have The Same Face

  • Margot Robbie and Jamie Pressly - She might look a bit different as Suicide Squad’s Harley Quinn, but surely Margot Robbie is related to Jaime Pressly somehow?
    1 of 25
  • Dakota Johnson and Gillian Anderson - Why does 'Fifty Shades' star Dakota Johnson look SO much like 'X-Files' legend Gillian Anderson? Could they both have the same alien DNA? The truth is out there…
    Getty / Instagram
    2 of 25
  • Channing Tatum and Wentworth Miller - Chiselled jaw? Shaved head? Muscles on top of muscles? All present and correct. Wentworth Miller has obviously at one point been Channing all over his Tatum.
    3 of 25
  • Minka Kelly and Leighton Meester - True fact: Leighton Meester was originally cast as Minka Kelly’s role in The Roommate, but decided to play the psycho character instead, which wasn’t a problem because they looked so alike.
    4 of 25
  • Keira Knightley and Natalie Portman - The Force is strong with both Keira Knightley and Natalie Portman: it’s no accident Keira was cast as Natalie’s queenly decoy in 'The Phantom Menace'. Daisy Ridley is their unconfirmed third sister.
    5 of 25
  • Carey Mulligan and Michelle Williams - Life just isn’t fair. How can there be two people in the world that have Carey Mulligan and Michelle Williams’s effortless grace, style and talent? Forget it, they’re the same person.
    6 of 25
  • Tom Hardy and Logan Marshall Green - Why go to all that trouble of Tom Hardy playing both Ronnie and Reggie in gangster biopic 'Legend', when they could have just got Logan Marshall Green in? It’s totally Kray-Kray.
    7 of 25
  • Jackson Rathbone and Johnny Depp - Both have a quirky style, play guitar and have played vampires in the past: does 'Twilight' star Jackson Rathbone remind you of any one? A young Johnny Depp, by any chance? Maybe they actually ARE vampires.
    8 of 25
  • Bryce Dallas Howard and Jessica Chastain - 'Interstellar’s Jessica Chastain has admitted she’s pretended to be 'urassic World’s Bryce Dallas Howard on more than one occasion. Petition to see these two in an update of 'The Parent Trap', pls.
    9 of 25
  • Henry Cavill and Matt Bomer - If you’re trying to tell the difference between Henry Cavill and Matt Bomer, Henry sometimes wears a cape. But AFAWK they both look amazing in tights.
    10 of 25
  • Theo James and James Franco - We’ve already pledged our Allegiance to 'Divergent’s Theo James (those cheekbones, tho), but if he tapped out for James Franco, would anyone really notice?
    11 of 25
  • Selena Gomez and Rachel Bilson - Rachel Bilson probably has the most shared face In Hollywood. As well as Selena Gomez, she looks like Mila Kunis, Leighton Meester and model Atlanta De Cadenet. Are they growing petite brunettes with big eyes in a lab?
    Instagram
    12 of 25
  • Jai Courtney and Macklemore - We had to do a double take when we first saw Jai Courtney pop up in 'The Divergent Series': that’s definitely Macklemore running the Dauntless compound.
    Getty Images
    13 of 25
  • James Franco and James Dean - There’s a reason James Franco was cast to play the iconic James Dean, and it’s not because they share the same first name.
    14 of 25
  • Abigail Breslin and Chloe Grace Moretz - The one on the left is Abigail Breslin. No, actually Abigail’s the one on the right and Chloe Grace Moretz is on the left, no, right... Oh, we don’t know anymore.
    15 of 25
  • Krysten Ritter and Anne Hathaway - We dreamed a dream that Krysten Ritter and Anne Hathaway admitted they were sisters.
    16 of 25
  • Rupert Grint and Ed Sheeran - Rupert Grint played an obsessive fan in the video for Ed Sheeran’s video for ‘Lego House’, but we think Voldemort has something to do with how similar they look. It’s always Voldemort’s fault.
    17 of 25
  • Riley Keough and Perrie Edwards - Have you ever seen 'Magic Mike’s Riley Keough and Perrie Edwards in the same room together? No, and you won’t either, because they’re basically the same person.
    18 of 25
  • Kim Kardashian and Draco Malfoy - Harry Potter star Tom Felton posted this lookalike pic himself to his Instagram feed, saying “Relax citizens. Passport found!!! Kim K had it” Who knew Kim was a Slytherin?
    19 of 25
  • Sienna Miller and Mollie King - Both Brits, both blonde and both bombshells. But we don’t think Sienna Miller was ever in The Saturdays with Mollie King, was she?
    20 of 25
  • Amber Heard and Scarlett Johansson - Haven’t you heard that Amber and Scarlett Johnasson could be the same person? There’s no denying they look uncannily alike.
    21 of 25
  • Jessica Biel and Carly Rae Jepsen - Hey, I just met you, and this is crazy. But I’m Jessica Biel and you’re Carly Rae Jepsen, could we be sisters maybe?
    22 of 25
  • Liam Hemsworth and Scott Eastwood - Scott Eastwood was asked to audition for the part Liam Hemsworth eventually played in 'The Last Song', where he met and fell in love with Miley Cyrus. Would the same have happened if Scott got the part?
    Instagram @liamhemsworth / @scotteastwood
    23 of 25
  • Zoe Saldana and Jada Pinkett Smith - There’s only seven years between Zoe Saldana and Jada Pinkett Smith, but that’s close enough to be twins separated at birth, right? Right?
    24 of 25
  • Jack Nicholson and Leonardo DiCaprio - So strong is the similarity between these two, that Leo did his best crazy-eyebrows impression of Jack Nicholson on a Japanese TV show. Even their own mothers wouldn’t be able to tell them apart.
    25 of 25

 

Latest News

snatched

Amy Schumer And Goldie Hawn Reveal Their Funniest Moments Together

Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn Play NEVER HAVE I EVER!

Pirates of the Caribbean 5

Orlando Bloom Wants A Legolas 'Lord Of The Rings' Spinoff Series

Pirates Of The Caribbean 5

Watch The Cast Of Pirates Of The Caribbean Play A Hilarious Game Of 'Would You Rather?’

Pirates of the Caribbean 5

Kaya Scodelario and Brenton Thwaites Go Speed Dating!

Pirates Of The Caribbean 5

Pirates Of The Caribbean Cast Reveal Their Funniest Moments Together Behind The Scenes

This Is Your Chance To Ask Rita Ora ANYTHING

Marnie Simpson Reveals The Shocking Content Of The 'Twisted Messages' Lewis Bloor Sent Her In New Claims

Who Is Sam Bentham? Everything You Need To Know About The Geordie Shore Star

Our Vidiots Can't Handle Nicki Minaj's 'Anaconda' Music Video - Watch!

10 Signs You're Dating A Manchild

Megan McKenna Says TOWIE's 'B****y Atmosphere' Is Worse Than Ex On The Beach & CBB

Exclusive Cover Reveal Of New Holly Bourne Book It Only Happens In The Movies Plus Read The First Chapter Right Here

How Well Do MTV Crashes Stars Sigma REALLY Know Each Other?

Jonas Blue, Redfoo & More Added To MTV Presents Varna Beach!

Mariah Carey Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Manchester Attack Victim Martyn Hett

11 Celebrity Couples That Shook Us To Our Very Cores

Bella Hadid Debuts An Especially Drastic Hair Transformation And We're Hugely Into It

Zahida Allen and Scotty T neck on in the taxi

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Zahida Allen And Scotty T Neck On In The Taxi After She Admits She ‘Likes The Attention’ Despite Sean Pratt Relationship

Justin Bieber Forgot The Lyrics To 'Despacito’ So He Made Them Up

More From Pirates of the Caribbean

Pirates of the Caribbean 5
Movies

Orlando Bloom Wants A Legolas 'Lord Of The Rings' Spinoff Series

Pirates Of The Caribbean 5
Movies

Watch The Cast Of Pirates Of The Caribbean Play A Hilarious Game Of 'Would You Rather?’

Pirates of the Caribbean 5
Movies

Kaya Scodelario and Brenton Thwaites Go Speed Dating!

Pirates Of The Caribbean 5
Movies

Pirates Of The Caribbean Cast Reveal Their Funniest Moments Together Behind The Scenes

Pirates of the Caribbean 5
Orlando Bloom

Orlando Bloom Wants A Legolas Lord Of The Rings Spinoff Series

Pirates of the Caribbean 5
Pirates of the Caribbean

Kaya Scodelario and Brenton Thwaites Go Speed Dating!

Pirates Of The Caribbean 5
Pirates of the Caribbean

Pirates Of The Caribbean Cast Play 'Would You Rather?’

Pirates Of The Caribbean 5
Pirates of the Caribbean

Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge Cast Reveal Their Funniest Moments

Pirates of the Caribbean
Movies

New Pirates Of The Caribbean 5 Trailer Features ZOMBIE SHARKS And A CGI JOHNNY DEPP

Pirates of the Caribbean
Pirates of the Caribbean

Pirates Of The Caribbean 5 Trailer (2017) OFFICIAL

2017 Movie Sequels We Seriously Can’t Wait For

MTV News

Kim Kardashian Held At Gunpoint, Zoella’s Anxiety Over Prince | MTV News

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Reveals Terrifying Side Effect After She Ignored Her Surgeon's Advice

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Reveals The Shocking Content Of The 'Twisted Messages' Lewis Bloor Sent Her In New Claims

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Babe Che McSorley Slept With Geordie Shore Lad Gaz Beadle During The Party Tour in Ibiza

Zahida Allen and Scotty T neck on in the taxi
TV Shows

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Zahida Allen And Scotty T Neck On In The Taxi After She Admits She ‘Likes The Attention’ Despite Sean Pratt Relationship

Ex On The Beach 7 cast tease major shock
TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Series 7 Cast Tease Major Shock As Start Date And Line-Up Confirmed - EXCLUSIVE

TV Shows

15 Of The Most Dramatic Moments From Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear's Just Tattoo Of Us Episode

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Talks THAT Drunken Kiss With Aaron Chalmers: ‘It Was Inevitable’

Celebrity

Chloe Ferry Went On A Night Out Dressed As The Angel Of The North Because Of Course She Did

Charlotte Crosby rages as Stephen Bear bails on his tattoo
TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby RAGES And Labels Stephen Bear An 'Absolute Pr*ck' After He Bails On Their Joint Tattoos

TV Shows

Who Is Abbie Holborn? Everything You Need To Know About The Geordie Shore Star

Marnie Simpson from Geordie Shore congratulates ex-boyfriend Lewis Bloor on boxing match win
Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Speaks Out About Having An Abortion At 19 With Ex Anthony Hutton

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Declares She's 'Turned Her Back' On Snapchat But There's One Major Catch