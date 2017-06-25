Pitch Perfect 3

The Pitch Perfect 3 Trailer Is Here And It Is EPIC

The Barden Bellas are back for one final hurrah

Sunday, June 25, 2017 - 12:22

Good news! The Pitch Perfect 3 trailer has dropped!

Bad news…. It looks like this really will be the final chapter for the Bellas as the Pitch Perfect trilogy reaches a climax.

But the silver lining is this final instalment looks like it is going to be the biggest and most dramatic film of the three!

Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson are all the other Barden Bellas are back for a new adventure.

It looks like the ladies are all struggling to cope with life away from university when Anna Camp’s Aubrey Posen suggests one final hurrah for the female a cappella group.

Pitch Perfect 3 - Official Trailer [HD]

And so they find themselves jetting off to entertain the troops in Europe.

The trailer for the movie (due out in December) highlights international travels, fight scenes, and explosions on top of all the totally pitching a cappella action.

Anna Camp lead the excitement on Twitter – revealing that the new trailer was out at the same time as meeting internet sensation (and dog) Jiffpom.

Fans replied on Twitter expressing joy for the film, with one tweeting: “it looks UNBELIEVABLE” and another writing: “I’m so excited for this!”.

Pitchmas can’t come fast enough!

