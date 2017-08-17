Pixie Lott

Pixie Lott's Fiancé Oliver Cheshire Recounts Taking Down 'Screaming' Uber Driver After Attack Outside Natural History Museum

The model leapt into action after a driver mowed down 11 people in London on Saturday

Oliver Cheshire has told of the moment he helped wrestle a delay taxi driver to the ground.

The strikingly good looking model is the fiance of pop babe Pixie Lott and was near the Natural History museum on Saturday when a crazed driver ploughed into pedestrians with his car.

Quick thinking Olly helped pinned down the 47-year-old driver after he burst from the car and started screaming at pedestrians.

Oliver was sitting in his Jaguar when the attack took place in London and leapt into action as the horror scenes unfolded before him.

“He was driving down the pavement and hit 11 to 12 people. Then the guy was screaming,” Oliver told the MailOnline.

"He looked at me and I was really in shock.  I got out of my car and grabbed him — three of us grabbed him — and someone phoned the police,” he continued.

"The girls in his car said he was an Uber driver,” he added.

Victims of the attack were taken to hospital while police have said they do not believe the attack to have been related to any terrorist organisations.

Oliver is then said to have received a ‘heroes welcome’ when he arrived late to a wedding after helping out at the scene of the crime.

