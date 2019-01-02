7 Games You WON’T BELIEVE Are 10 Years Old This Year

Yes, there's a buttload of incredible games coming to a console/PC near you in 2019, but as well as bringing a whole range of exciting new games, 2019 also sees the tenth anniversaries of some of gaming's most enduring titles. So here's a little recap of the biggest games that kept us entertained in 2009. Brace yourself - you're about to feel very, VERY old…

Batman: Arkham Asylum

Hard to believe it now, but before Batman: Arkham Asylum, superheroes weren't having much of a good time in video game land. Rocksteady changed all that, though, when it brought us one of the first gritty - and some would say the best! - superhero games. We STILL can't quite believe that's Mark Hamill playing The Joker, though...

Rocksteady Studios

Resident Evil 5

While Resident Evil 5 deviated quite considerably from the survival horror genre it birthed, we have a special place in our hearts for Chris *BEEFCAKE* Redfield and his hapless partner, Sheva. While the story's as fantastical as ever, Resident Evil 5 takes us through a host of huge, intimidating environments and puzzles, not to mention a never-ending selection of the undead to chop down, too. Yes, Resident Evil 7 returns to its roots and is probably the best the series has ever been, but we can't help it - we loved the cheesy co-op action of RE5!

Capcom

Halo 3: ODST

Still considered by some as one of the greatest Halo games of them all, ODST was a thoughtful, emotional tale that showed first-person shooters weren't JUST about headshots and flukey grenades. The story moved us away from Halo stalwart Master Chief and showed us the fates of the Orbital Drop Shock Troopers, a troop of human soldiers. It's Bungie at it's finest, and it's no mistake that this was 2009's biggest selling game...

Bungie

Bayonetta

No, we're still not sure what her hair/clothes/attack ability was all about, but that doesn't mean we didn't fall in love with Bayonetta's flair and flamboyant nature anyway. It's rare to have a kickass female lead now, let alone ten years ago, and still, no-one can handle a gun quite like this badass witch. PlatinumGames gave us one of gaming's most iconic characters ever, not to mention a hugely enjoyable hack 'n' slash experience to boot.

PlatinumGames

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

If you remember nothing else about gaming in 2009, the fuss about Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 stuck in ALL our minds still. While we're seeing a lot in the press now about the impact of lootboxes and potential gambling on children and young gamers, ten years ago the fears were all about violence, especially in one part of this game that tasked you with carrying out a terror attack on innocent civilians. Don't let the controversy blind you, though; even without the moral panic, Modern Warfare 2 is widely considered one of the greatest First Person Shooters of all time.

Activision

Left 4 Dead 2

Often imitated but never bettered, Left 4 Dead 2 is - even by today's standards - one of the best games to get together with your pals and play. Slick mechanics, a great tale, and solid, stable servers made it THE game to play cooperatively. No, there's still no sign of a third game (c'mon, Valve!) but until then, we can still join Nick and co. via backwards compatibility on Xbox One...

Valve Corporation

LittleBigPlanet

Yes, Sackboy was super cute, and yes, we were completely suckered in by his cute facial expressions and those gorgeous, scrapbook-esque graphics, but don't let its cuteness trick you - LittleBigPlanet could be fiendishly tricky to 100% complete! It's little wonder we fell so hard for that adorable little Sackboy, though...

Sony

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx