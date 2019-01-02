Playstation

7 Games You WON’T BELIEVE Are 10 Years Old This Year

Get ready to feel old...

Wednesday, January 2, 2019 - 14:53

Yes, there's a buttload of incredible games coming to a console/PC near you in 2019, but as well as bringing a whole range of exciting new games, 2019 also sees the tenth anniversaries of some of gaming's most enduring titles. So here's a little recap of the biggest games that kept us entertained in 2009. Brace yourself - you're about to feel very, VERY old…

Batman: Arkham Asylum

Hard to believe it now, but before Batman: Arkham Asylum, superheroes weren't having much of a good time in video game land. Rocksteady changed all that, though, when it brought us one of the first gritty - and some would say the best! - superhero games. We STILL can't quite believe that's Mark Hamill playing The Joker, though...

Rocksteady Studios

Resident Evil 5

While Resident Evil 5 deviated quite considerably from the survival horror genre it birthed, we have a special place in our hearts for Chris *BEEFCAKE* Redfield and his hapless partner, Sheva. While the story's as fantastical as ever, Resident Evil 5 takes us through a host of huge, intimidating environments and puzzles, not to mention a never-ending selection of the undead to chop down, too. Yes, Resident Evil 7 returns to its roots and is probably the best the series has ever been, but we can't help it - we loved the cheesy co-op action of RE5!

Capcom

Halo 3: ODST

Still considered by some as one of the greatest Halo games of them all, ODST was a thoughtful, emotional tale that showed first-person shooters weren't JUST about headshots and flukey grenades. The story moved us away from Halo stalwart Master Chief and showed us the fates of the Orbital Drop Shock Troopers, a troop of human soldiers. It's Bungie at it's finest, and it's no mistake that this was 2009's biggest selling game...

Bungie

Bayonetta

No, we're still not sure what her hair/clothes/attack ability was all about, but that doesn't mean we didn't fall in love with Bayonetta's flair and flamboyant nature anyway. It's rare to have a kickass female lead now, let alone ten years ago, and still, no-one can handle a gun quite like this badass witch. PlatinumGames gave us one of gaming's most iconic characters ever, not to mention a hugely enjoyable hack 'n' slash experience to boot.

PlatinumGames

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

If you remember nothing else about gaming in 2009, the fuss about Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 stuck in ALL our minds still. While we're seeing a lot in the press now about the impact of lootboxes and potential gambling on children and young gamers, ten years ago the fears were all about violence, especially in one part of this game that tasked you with carrying out a terror attack on innocent civilians. Don't let the controversy blind you, though; even without the moral panic, Modern Warfare 2 is widely considered one of the greatest First Person Shooters of all time.

Activision

Left 4 Dead 2

Often imitated but never bettered, Left 4 Dead 2 is - even by today's standards - one of the best games to get together with your pals and play. Slick mechanics, a great tale, and solid, stable servers made it THE game to play cooperatively. No, there's still no sign of a third game (c'mon, Valve!) but until then, we can still join Nick and co. via backwards compatibility on Xbox One...

Valve Corporation

LittleBigPlanet

Yes, Sackboy was super cute, and yes, we were completely suckered in by his cute facial expressions and those gorgeous, scrapbook-esque graphics, but don't let its cuteness trick you - LittleBigPlanet could be fiendishly tricky to 100% complete! It's little wonder we fell so hard for that adorable little Sackboy, though...

Sony

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

 

 

Latest News

Love Island's Olivia Buckland Reveals She Got Mad With Sophie Kasaei For Filming At Her Wedding
What Your New Year’s Resolution Says About You
Marnie Simpson hair
Marnie Simpson's Short Hair Selfie Is Seriously Dividing Fans
Kim Kardashian expecting fourth child
Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Apparently Expecting Their Fourth Child
LittleBigPlanet
7 Games You WON’T BELIEVE Are 10 Years Old This Year
Kyle Christie&#039;s new girlfriend
Geordie Shore's Kyle Christie Credits Girlfriend Vicky For The Best Year Of His Life
6 Nutrition Brands You Need In Your Life
Lana Del Rey Announces New Single Title And Release Date For Next Week
Scotty T girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Geordie Shore's Scotty T Goes Instagram Official With Girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth Wilson
Your 2019 Horoscopes Are Here
Pretty Little Liars Actor Shay Mitchell Reveals She Had A Miscarriage In 2018
Kylie Jenner Is Kicking Off 2019 With Icy Blue Hair And It’s Fully Unmissable
Spider-Man
The Best Video Games Of 2018
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie in Paris
Josh Ritchie Spoils Charlotte Crosby With Ridiculously Romantic NYE Surprise
5 Fitness Trends You Need To Try In 2019
Vicky Pattison and Pete Wicks pilots
TOWIE's Pete Wicks Has A Major Appearance In Vicky Pattison: The Break Up
Holly Hagan and Jacob Blyth
Holly Hagan Shares Screenshot Of Her First Ever Texts With Jacob Blyth
Converted Mill, Stoke Ferry
Pimp My Staycation: Stay In A Converted Windmill
Holly Hagan and her boyfriend
Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Embraces 'WAG' Life With Jacob Blyth
Geordie Shore’s Nathan Henry Is Desperate To Borrow *This* Outfit From Sophie Kasaei And It’s Bold

More From Playstation

LittleBigPlanet
7 Games You WON’T BELIEVE Are 10 Years Old This Year
Spider-Man
The Best Video Games Of 2018
Anthem
5 HUGE Video Games Coming Out In Early 2019
The Lego Movie 2
A Lego Movie 2 Game Is Coming And We're Already Bricking It
Overcooked
7 Of The Best Multiplayer Games To Play With The Fam This Christmas
Battlefield V
5 New Features That Will Make You Want To Play Battlefield V Right Now
Donut County
6 Amazing Video Games You Might Have Missed In 2018
Red Dead Redemption 2
8 Reasons Why You Need to Play Red Dead Redemption 2 If You Didn't Play the First One
Spyro
7 Surprising Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About Spyro
Bioshock
6 Surprising Facts You Probably Didn't Know About BioShock
Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4: 5 Things You NEED to Know
PlayStation Classic
PlayStation’s New Mini Console: 5 Things You Need To Know

Trending Articles

Scotty T girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Geordie Shore's Scotty T Goes Instagram Official With Girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth Wilson
Holly Hagan and Jacob Blyth
Holly Hagan Shares Screenshot Of Her First Ever Texts With Jacob Blyth
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie in Paris
Josh Ritchie Spoils Charlotte Crosby With Ridiculously Romantic NYE Surprise
Holly Hagan and her boyfriend
Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Embraces 'WAG' Life With Jacob Blyth
Vicky Pattison and Pete Wicks pilots
TOWIE's Pete Wicks Has A Major Appearance In Vicky Pattison: The Break Up
Kyle Christie&#039;s new girlfriend
Geordie Shore's Kyle Christie Credits Girlfriend Vicky For The Best Year Of His Life
Kylie Jenner Is Kicking Off 2019 With Icy Blue Hair And It’s Fully Unmissable
Marnie Simpson hair
Marnie Simpson's Short Hair Selfie Is Seriously Dividing Fans
Love Island's Olivia Buckland Reveals She Got Mad With Sophie Kasaei For Filming At Her Wedding
Kim Kardashian expecting fourth child
Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Apparently Expecting Their Fourth Child
Pretty Little Liars Actor Shay Mitchell Reveals She Had A Miscarriage In 2018
Your 2019 Horoscopes Are Here