Here's How To Get A Cheap PlayStation Plus Subscription

Want to save money on a PlayStation Plus subscription? Here are all the details.

Tuesday, March 6, 2018 - 16:12

If you've yet to subscribe to PlayStation Plus - or you have a live subscription just about to run out - pay attention: this offer is going to save you some money!

From now until 10am (GMT) March 23, 2018, you can pick up a PlayStation Plus subscription (fresh, or renewed) with a 25 percent discount.

This month, PlayStation Plus subscribers will get Ratchet and Clank for free / Sony

This means that instead of paying the usual £49.99 annual fee, you'll be able to secure your next twelve months for £37.49.

As well as giving you access to a range of services and online multiplayer access, being a member of PlayStation Plus also gives you the opportunity to download a handful of games for free every month - and they'll stay in your library for as long as you have a valid PS subscription. For example, this month you'll be able to secure Ratchet and Clank and Bloodborne for PlayStation 4. For free. Nice, eh?

Don't forget that while PlayStation 3 and PS Vita games are also currently available for those who've yet to upgrade to a PlayStation 4, from March next year the PS+ sub will no longer give away monthly freebies for last-gen platforms… so keep that in mind if you still love to play on your PS3 or Vita!

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

