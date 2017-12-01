The Playstation Store Is Offering Games For Cheap Prices To Celebrate December!
You can grab the new Crash Bandicoot at a bargain price for a limited time.
It's December 1, which means you've got just three weeks to finish your shopping, a month before we can put 2017 behind us, and you can finally crack open the '1' window on your advent calendar!
And that's not all we have to celebrate, either. It's also time for this year's 12 Days of Christmas sale on the PlayStation store, so if you've been holding off buying a particular game and awaiting a discount, pay attention; there might be the perfect festive deal right here…
First up is Naughty Dog's Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy on PlayStation 4. Usually £35, it's dropped to £22 for the next two days.
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is a platform video game compilation of remastered versions of the first three titles in the Crash Bandicoot series: Crash Bandicoot, Cortex Strikes Back, and Warped.
"Your favourite marsupial, Crash Bandicoot, is back!" says the game description. "He’s enhanced, entranced & ready-to-dance with the N. Sane Trilogy game collection. Now you can experience Crash Bandicoot like never before. Spin, jump, wump and repeat as you take on the epic challenges and adventures through the three games that started it all."
If this isn't quite the deal for you, don't worry - another one will be live in 48 hours, so keep checking regularly!
- By Vikki Blake @_vixx
