Playstation

The Playstation Store Is Offering Games For Cheap Prices To Celebrate December!

You can grab the new Crash Bandicoot at a bargain price for a limited time.

Friday, December 1, 2017 - 18:01

It's December 1, which means you've got just three weeks to finish your shopping, a month before we can put 2017 behind us, and you can finally crack open the '1' window on your advent calendar!

And that's not all we have to celebrate, either. It's also time for this year's 12 Days of Christmas sale on the PlayStation store, so if you've been holding off buying a particular game and awaiting a discount, pay attention; there might be the perfect festive deal right here…

The Christmas sale on the Playstation store has started / Sony

First up is Naughty Dog's Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy on PlayStation 4. Usually £35, it's dropped to £22 for the next two days.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is a platform video game compilation of remastered versions of the first three titles in the Crash Bandicoot series: Crash Bandicoot, Cortex Strikes Back, and Warped.

Kingdom Hearts 3 FIRST LOOK Pics: Toy Story, Hercules And More!

  • Square Enix
    1 of 30
  • Square Enix
    2 of 30
  • Square Enix
    3 of 30
  • Square Enix
    4 of 30
  • Square Enix
    5 of 30
  • Square Enix
    6 of 30
  • Square Enix
    7 of 30
  • Square Enix
    8 of 30
  • Square Enix
    9 of 30
  • Square Enix
    10 of 30
  • Square Enix
    11 of 30
  • Square Enix
    12 of 30
  • Square Enix
    13 of 30
  • Square Enix
    14 of 30
  • Square Enix
    15 of 30
  • Square Enix
    16 of 30
  • Square Enix
    17 of 30
  • Square Enix
    18 of 30
  • Square Enix
    19 of 30
  • Square Enix
    20 of 30
  • Square Enix
    21 of 30
  • Square Enix
    22 of 30
  • Square Enix
    23 of 30
  • Square Enix
    24 of 30
  • Square Enix
    25 of 30
  • Square Enix
    26 of 30
  • Square Enix
    27 of 30
  • Square Enix
    28 of 30
  • Square Enix
    29 of 30
  • Square Enix
    30 of 30

"Your favourite marsupial, Crash Bandicoot, is back!" says the game description. "He’s enhanced, entranced & ready-to-dance with the N. Sane Trilogy game collection. Now you can experience Crash Bandicoot like never before. Spin, jump, wump and repeat as you take on the epic challenges and adventures through the three games that started it all."

If this isn't quite the deal for you, don't worry - another one will be live in 48 hours, so keep checking regularly!

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

21 Secret Easter Eggs Hidden In 'The Legend Of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' That Will Blow Your Mind

  • What makes this shrine so special isn’t just the spirit orb waiting for you inside, its the shrine’s name ‘Oman Au’ which is actually an anagram for Aonuma as in “Eiji Aonuma”, the producer of Breath of the Wild.
    YouTube/The Easter Egg Hunter
    1 of 21
  • Remember all those fake swords you came across whilst searching for the Master Sword in ‘A Link to the Past’? Near the start of BOTW a similar bluff is set up when you stumble across a sword that looks masterful but turns out to be a rusty dud.
    YouTube/Zeltik
    2 of 21
  • The old man in the game is said to be a direct reference to the old man in the original Legend of Zelda who gives Link his sword. Whilst in the original game you start by entering a cave to greet him, in BOTW you exit a cave before greeting him.
    YouTube/Zeltik
    3 of 21
  • The divine beasts’ names are references to characters from earlier in the series: Vah Ruta is said to reference Ruto, the Zora princess of Ocarina of Time, whilst Vah Naboris is said to be named after a Gerudo hero known as Nabooru.
    YouTube/ZackScottGames
    4 of 21
  • Twitter user @Venick409 posted a genius way to get around without the use of a glider. Smash into a rock until its piping hot, then hop on just before it shoots off into the sky.
    Twitter/Venick409
    5 of 21
  • Wanna ride around on a giant horse? Who doesn’t?! Ganon’s horse can be found exactly here.
    YouTube/BeardBear
    6 of 21
  • Recognise the Temple of Time from 'Ocarina of Time’ in this scene? Speed up the background melody whilst walking through the temple’s ruins and you’ll also recognise the memorable ‘Song of Time’ which played whenever you entered the Temple of Time.
    YouTube/The Easter Egg Hunter
    7 of 21
  • Wanna dress like ‘Dark Link’ from Ocarina of Time (complete with “night speed” boost)? Seek out the vendor named Kilton who likes to trade in monster parts. 4,000 monster points gets you the costume!
    YouTube/Arekkz Gaming
    8 of 21
  • Additional classic costumes can be accessed by enabling amiibo functionality in your settings. Once activated, a proximity marker will show you where items will drop, with chests occasionally containing costume items you can then collect.
    YouTube/Arekkz Gaming
    9 of 21
  • Spectacle Rock, which first appeared in the original 1986 release during the First Quest appears again in Breath of the Wild. It can be found on the edge of the Gerudo Desert, south of Gerudo Canyon.
    YouTube/Looper
    10 of 21
  • Linebeck Island meanwhile takes its name from the cowardly Captain last seen in Phantom Hourglass.
    Nintendo
    11 of 21
  • Parallels to older games continue when you take a look at the flowers surrounding the Master Sword in the game’s official E3 trailer and compare them to the flowers surrounding the Master Sword you find in ‘A Link to the Past’.
    YouTube/Looper
    12 of 21
  • Whilst watchman Botrick’s striking resemblance to President Satoru Iwata may actually be a deliberate move by Nintendo to pay tribute to its former leader who sadly passed away in 2015.
    YouTube/Seaniccus
    13 of 21
  • As in previous Zelda entries, the cuccos are still regarded as a sacred species so any attempts to harm a cucco continuously will result in a flock of cucco’s attacking you.
    YouTube/Chris Bradel
    14 of 21
  • . In contrast, throwing a cucco at an enemy so that they attack it and incur the wrath of a cucco flock is a pretty genius move that may prove useful in defeating certain foes.
    YouTube/Master0fHyrule
    15 of 21
  • As you may have heard, the ancient Hylian script in the game has scrambled words that can be decoded. Whilst most translations are pretty straightforward, “All Your Base Are “ found in this shrine actually references the 1989 video game Zero Wing.
    YouTube/Chamber of Sages
    16 of 21
  • And “It’s dangerous to go alone” translated from the script viewed through Link’s scope here, is in fact a partial quote from the 1986 game.
    YouTube/The Easter Egg Hunter
    17 of 21
  • One fan is said to have even translated some symbols from the game’s Master Edition packaging to reveal the phrase "The Hyrule Fantasy", the subtitle of the original Zelda game that was released over 30 years ago in Japan.
    Nintendo
    18 of 21
  • Fancy a ride on Link's beloved horse Epona from previous games? You can unlock the best horse ever by using the Link amiibo figurine that came out with Super Smash Bros. for Wii U.
    YouTube/Eurogamer
    19 of 21
  • Similarly, Wolf Link can be unlocked by using the Twilight Princess Wolf Link.
    YouTube/Eurogamer
    20 of 21
  • Lastly, just southeast of Hyrule Castle you'll find ‘Ranch Ruins’ which upon closer inspection bares lots of similarities to Ocarina of Time's Lon Lon Ranch. Might this be a clue as to when BOTW takes place in the expansive Zelda timeline?
    YouTube/Tusken Raiders
    21 of 21

More From Playstation

The Playstation Store Is Offering Games For Cheap Prices To Celebrate December!
PS4: Here’s How You Can Access Online Multiplayer For FREE And Without A PS Plus Subscription
Watch Dogs
You Can Play Hacking Action Game Watch Dogs For Free Right Now
Tomb Raider movie
Watch Alicia Vikander As Lara Croft In The First Tomb Raider Trailer
Call of Duty PS4
Games
Here’s All The Cool Sh*t You Get With The New Call Of Duty: WW2-Themed PS4 Bundle
Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
New Free 'Shocking' Resident Evil 7 Biohazard DLC Will Give You Nightmares
Marvel vs Capcom Infinite
Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite
Every Big New Video Game To Play In September 2017
The Good Life
This New Game Has A Gay Cat In It And You'll Want To Play It Immediately
Biomutant
Biomutant: Everything We Know About The New Open World Kung Fu Game
Ni No Kuni 2
Games
Ni No Kuni 2’s Stunning Special Editions Will Drive Fans Wild
FOR HONOR
Games
Here's How To Play 'For Honor' For Free This Weekend
Minecraft Story Mode
Games
Here’s When You’ll FINALLY Be Able To Play Minecraft: Story Mode Season 2

Trending Articles

Aaron Chalmers Has His Say On Ex Marnie Simpson Moving In With Casey Johnson
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Reveals She Would Vote This Cast Mate Off Geordie Shore
Nathan Henry poses for a selfie
Geordie Shore's Nathan Henry Just Had The Most Embarrassing Sex Toy Moment
Charlotte Crosby Is Torn As She Opens Up About This Huge Dilemma In Her Life Right Now
Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Love Island’s Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Reveal They Visited A Strip Club After Alex’s Cute New York Proposal
Kim Kardashian Wears Nothing But A Thong And Body Glitter To Showcase Make-Up Range
Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Has A Message For People Trolling His MMA Career
Did Pete Wicks actually sleep with Jemma Lucy just weeks before getting together with Megan McKenna?
TOWIE's Megan McKenna Hints At Heartbreak Over Pete Wicks Split
Demi Lovato in the &#039;Tell Me You Love Me&#039; music video, 2017
Demi Lovato Teases 'Tell Me You Love Me' Music Video
Winter Isn’t Going To Stop Kendall Jenner Wearing A Teeny Tiny Yellow Bikini
Olivia Attwood Hints At Chris Hughes Split After He's Seen 'Getting With' Another Woman
Selena Gomez Breaks Silence On Justin Bieber Reunion As She Reveals She And Ex-Boyfriend The Weeknd Are Still 'Best Friends'