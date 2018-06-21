Playstation

A New Budget Range Of Your Fave Classic Games Has Just Been Revealed For PlayStation 4

This new line of classic game is perfect if your on a budget. Here are all the details.

Thursday, June 21, 2018 - 10:23

Sony has released a new line of classic, budget games called PlayStation Hits.

The new range boasts some of Sony's most iconic PS4 exclusives, including Bloodborne, The Last of Us Remastered, and Uncharted 4, as well as a host of huge third-party games, too.

Street Fighter 5, Bloodborne and The Last Of Us Remastered are just some of the classic games that have been released in the new line for PS4 / Capcom

Here's everything Sony is currently offering next month:

Assassin's Creed 4 Black Flag

Batman Arkham Knight

Bloodborne

Dragon Ball Xenoverse

Driveclub

Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends Complete Edition

EA Sports UFC 2

Earth Defense 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair

inFamous Second Son

Killzone Shadow Fall

LittleBigPlanet 3

Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor

Mortal Kombat X

Need For Speed

Need For Speed Rivals

Project Cars

Ratchet & Clank

Rayman Legends

Street Fighter 5

The Last of Us Remastered

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Watch_Dogs

Yakuza Zero

PlayStation Hits | Launching 18th July

"If you’ve missed out on playing some of the most acclaimed PlayStation 4 games of recent years then we have exciting news for you," says Sony. "On 18th July we’re launching the PlayStation Hits range, a selection of some of the best PS4 games available at a great new price.

"From award-winning epics to family-friendly favourites, PlayStation Hits offers an awesome line-up of titles. The range is available both digitally through PlayStation Store and physically via select retailers across the region."

PlayStation Hit games will be available from July 18 and cost £16.

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx   

