A New Budget Range Of Your Fave Classic Games Has Just Been Revealed For PlayStation 4
This new line of classic game is perfect if your on a budget. Here are all the details.
Sony has released a new line of classic, budget games called PlayStation Hits.
The new range boasts some of Sony's most iconic PS4 exclusives, including Bloodborne, The Last of Us Remastered, and Uncharted 4, as well as a host of huge third-party games, too.
Here's everything Sony is currently offering next month:
Assassin's Creed 4 Black Flag
Batman Arkham Knight
Bloodborne
Dragon Ball Xenoverse
Driveclub
Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends Complete Edition
EA Sports UFC 2
Earth Defense 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair
inFamous Second Son
Killzone Shadow Fall
LittleBigPlanet 3
Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor
Mortal Kombat X
Need For Speed
Need For Speed Rivals
Project Cars
Ratchet & Clank
Rayman Legends
Street Fighter 5
The Last of Us Remastered
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
Watch_Dogs
Yakuza Zero
"If you’ve missed out on playing some of the most acclaimed PlayStation 4 games of recent years then we have exciting news for you," says Sony. "On 18th July we’re launching the PlayStation Hits range, a selection of some of the best PS4 games available at a great new price.
"From award-winning epics to family-friendly favourites, PlayStation Hits offers an awesome line-up of titles. The range is available both digitally through PlayStation Store and physically via select retailers across the region."
PlayStation Hit games will be available from July 18 and cost £16.
- By Vikki Blake @_vixx