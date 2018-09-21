PlayStation’s New Mini Console: 5 Things You Need To Know

PlayStation have revealed a mini version of their iconic PS1 console will be hitting the shops just in time for Christmas: say hello to the SUPER CUTE PlayStation Classic! Here’s everything you need to know…

It’s teeny tiny!

The PlayStation Classic is 45% smaller than the original 1994 console and fits neatly in your hand. Aww!

It will come with 20 retro games

They’ll be preloaded on the console, and will include Tekken 3, Final Fantasy 7 and Ridge Racer Type 4. Allllll the nostalgia!

It’s going to cost £89.99 in the UK, and €99.99 in Europe

You’ll also get two wired controllers with it, and you can preorder now.

It’s not the first console to get the super small treatment

It comes after Nintendo’s mini SNES came out last year, and the mini NES before that – retro consoles are back in a tiny, adorable way.

You can get your hands on it on 3rd December

It’ll launch worldwide just in time for Christmas. Santa, we’ve been good this year! Just sayin’.